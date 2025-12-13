An American magazine reported that satellite images have shown significant and accelerating progress in the construction of the "Oxagon" port on the Red Sea coast in Saudi Arabia, including the completion of the port's infrastructure and the commencement of initial operations and operational services.



Newsweek magazine mentioned that the port is one of the most prominent projects of Saudi Vision 2030, noting that "Oxagon" represents a key pillar in the smart city project of NEOM, which has an estimated construction cost of around $500 billion, and its location is currently the largest construction site in the world.



The magazine explained that the goal of establishing the port is to provide a harbor capable of receiving the largest container ships globally, as part of a strategy aimed at diversifying the Saudi economy and building an advanced maritime trade system. Recent comparisons of satellite images have shown significant progress in deepening the harbor and completing the port area.



According to the report, the Kingdom intends to operate "Oxagon" as the first port managed by renewable energy and fully automated operating systems that rely on artificial intelligence in logistics operations. The Belgian international construction company "BESIX" has also transferred the main marine construction works to the site, including 4 kilometers of docks and 7 berths with depths ranging from 10.5 to 18.5 meters, in addition to a 900-meter-long hall.



The port will be capable of handling approximately 1.5 million twenty-foot containers annually, benefiting from its strategic location on one of the busiest waterways connecting Asia, Africa, and Europe. NEOM management announced in July 2025 that the port handled a shipment from Egypt to Iraq, which contributed to reducing transit time by half compared to traditional maritime routes.



Full operation of the integrated container terminal is expected to begin in early 2026, following Oxagon's announcement of opening the port to maritime shipments.



* Oxagon Port:



- Initial operations have begun



- Receives the largest containers



- Handles 1.5 million containers



- Container terminal operation to start next year