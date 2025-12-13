أفادت مجلة أمريكية بأن صوراً التقطتها الأقمار الاصطناعية أظهرت تقدماً ملموساً ومتسارعاً في أعمال إنشاء ميناء «أوكساغون» على ساحل البحر الأحمر في السعودية، وشمل إنجاز البنية الأساسية لمرافق الميناء وبدء العمليات المبدئية وخدماته التشغيلية.


وذكرت مجلة «نيوزويك» أن الميناء يُعد أحد أبرز مشاريع رؤية السعودية 2030، مشيرة أن «أوكساغون» يمثل ركناً رئيسياً في مشروع مدينة نيوم الذكية التي تقدر كلفة إنشائها بنحو 500 مليار دولار، ويُعد موقعها حالياً أكبر موقع بناء في العالم.


وأوضحت المجلة أن الهدف من إنشاء الميناء هو توفير مرفأ قادر على استقبال أضخم سفن الحاويات عالمياً، ضمن استراتيجية تستهدف تنويع الاقتصاد السعودي وبناء منظومة تجارة بحرية متقدمة، وأظهرت مقارنة الصور الفضائية الأخيرة تقدماً كبيراً في تعميق المرفأ وإنجاز منطقة الميناء.


وبحسب التقرير، تعتزم المملكة تشغيل «أوكساغون» كأول ميناء يُدار بالطاقة المتجددة وبأنظمة تشغيل مؤتمتة بالكامل تعتمد على الذكاء الاصطناعي في العمليات اللوجستية. كما نقلت شركة الإنشاءات البلجيكية الدولية «بيسيكس» أعمال الإنشاءات البحرية الرئيسية إلى الموقع، بما في ذلك 4 كيلومترات من الأرصفة و7 مراسٍ بعمق يراوح بين 10.5 و18.5م، إضافة إلى صالة بطول 900م.


وسيكون الميناء قادراً على التعامل مع نحو 1.5 مليون حاوية قياس 20 قدماً سنوياً، مستفيداً من موقعه الاستراتيجي على أحد أكثر الممرات المائية نشاطاً لربط آسيا وأفريقيا وأوروبا، وكانت إدارة نيوم أعلنت في يوليو 2025 أن الميناء تعامل مع شحنة صادرة من مصر إلى العراق، ما أسهم في خفض زمن العبور إلى النصف مقارنة بالمسارات البحرية التقليدية.


ويُتوقع أن يبدأ التشغيل الكامل لمحطة الحاويات المتكاملة مطلع عام 2026، بعد إعلان أوكساغون فتح الميناء أمام الشحنات البحرية.


* ميناء أوكساغون:


- بدأ عملياته المبدئية


- يستقبل أضخم الحاويات


- يتعامل مع 1.5 مليون حاوية


- العام القادم بدء تشغيل محطة الحاويات