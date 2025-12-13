The European Union has agreed to indefinitely freeze the assets of the Russian central bank deposited in Europe, as the bloc's countries intend to utilize part of the Russian sovereign assets that were frozen following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.



The first step, which was approved by EU countries yesterday (Friday), involves freezing 210 billion euros (246 billion dollars) of Russian sovereign assets for as long as necessary, instead of voting every 6 months to extend the freeze.



This move would deprive Hungary and Slovakia, which have closer ties to Moscow compared to other EU countries, of their right to object to the extension of the freeze in the future, potentially forcing the EU to return the funds to Russia.