وافق الاتحاد الأوروبي على تجميد أصول البنك المركزي الروسي المودعة في أوروبا إلى أجل غير مسمى، إذ تعتزم دول التكتل توظيف جزء من الأصول السيادية الروسية التي جُمدت عقب غزو موسكو لأوكرانيا في عام 2022.


وتتمثل الخطوة الأولى، التي وافقت عليها دول الاتحاد الأوروبي أمس (الجمعة)، في تجميد 210 مليارات يورو (246 مليار دولار) من الأصول السيادية الروسية طالما اقتضت الحاجة، بدلاً من التصويت كل 6 أشهر على تمديد التجميد.


ومن شأن هذه الخطوة أن تحرم المجر وسلوفاكيا، اللتين تربطهما بموسكو علاقات أوثق مقارنة بغيرهما من دول الاتحاد، من ممارسة حقهما في الاعتراض على تمديد التجميد مستقبلاً، مما يمكن أن يجبر الاتحاد الأوروبي على إعادة الأموال إلى روسيا.