تعرضت قوات أمريكية وسورية تنتمي إلى التحالف الدولي الذي تقوده واشنطن ضد تنظيم داعش الإرهابي، اليوم (السبت)، خلال قيامها بدورية في مدينة تدمر وسط سورية لهجوم إرهابي.
وأفادت وكالة الأنباء السورية «سانا» أن منفذ الهجوم قتل وأصيب عنصرين من قوات الأمن السورية وعدد من أفراد القوات الأمريكية، دون ورود معلومات إضافية حتى الآن حول دوافع الحادثة أو ملابساتها، موضحة أن حركة السير على الطريق الدولي دير الزور دمشق توقفت مؤقتاً على خلفية الحادثة وحلق الطيران في أجواء المنطقة.
وأشارت الوكالة إلى أن مروحيات أمريكية تدخلت لإجلاء المصابين إلى قاعدة التنف بعد حادثة إطلاق النار.
وكان التلفزيون السوري قد نقل عن ما وصفه بـ«المصادر الخاصة»، تأكيد مقتل عنصر من الأمن الداخلي وإصابة 3 جنود أمريكيين في حادثة إطلاق النار.
وكانت وزارة الدفاع الامريكية «البنتاغون» قد أعلنت في ديسمبر 2024، نشر نحو 2,000 جندي في سورية، وهو أكثر من ضعف العدد الذي قاله الجيش لسنوات، حوالى 900.
وأوضح متحدث باسم «البنتاغون» أن القوات الإضافية البالغ عددها 1,100 جندي تناوب مؤقتة لمدة تراوح بين 30 إلى 90 يوماً، في حين أن 900 كانوا قوات أساسية تم نشرها لمدة تقترب من عام واحد.
وأشار «البنتاغون»، إلى أن المهمة العسكرية الأمريكية الرئيسية في سورية إضعاف تنظيم «داعش» الإرهابي ودعم الشركاء المحليين العاملين هناك، بما في ذلك قوات سورية الديمقراطية «قسد»، وهي تحالف بقيادة الأكراد، لضمان عدم تمكن التنظيم من إعادة بناء ملاذ آمن.
American and Syrian forces belonging to the international coalition led by Washington against the terrorist organization ISIS were subjected today (Saturday) to a terrorist attack while conducting a patrol in the city of Palmyra in central Syria.
The Syrian news agency "SANA" reported that the attacker was killed, and two members of the Syrian security forces and several American personnel were injured, with no additional information available so far regarding the motives or circumstances of the incident. It clarified that traffic on the international road between Deir ez-Zor and Damascus was temporarily halted due to the incident, and aircraft were flying in the area.
The agency indicated that American helicopters intervened to evacuate the injured to the Tanf base following the shooting incident.
Syria's state television reported, citing what it described as "private sources," the confirmation of the death of an internal security member and the injury of three American soldiers in the shooting incident.
The U.S. Department of Defense, the "Pentagon," announced in December 2024 the deployment of approximately 2,000 soldiers in Syria, which is more than double the number the military had stated for years, around 900.
A Pentagon spokesperson clarified that the additional forces, numbering 1,100 soldiers, are on temporary rotations lasting between 30 to 90 days, while the 900 were core forces deployed for nearly one year.
The Pentagon noted that the main U.S. military mission in Syria is to weaken the terrorist organization "ISIS" and support local partners operating there, including the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a Kurdish-led coalition, to ensure that the organization cannot rebuild a safe haven.