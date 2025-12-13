American and Syrian forces belonging to the international coalition led by Washington against the terrorist organization ISIS were subjected today (Saturday) to a terrorist attack while conducting a patrol in the city of Palmyra in central Syria.



The Syrian news agency "SANA" reported that the attacker was killed, and two members of the Syrian security forces and several American personnel were injured, with no additional information available so far regarding the motives or circumstances of the incident. It clarified that traffic on the international road between Deir ez-Zor and Damascus was temporarily halted due to the incident, and aircraft were flying in the area.



The agency indicated that American helicopters intervened to evacuate the injured to the Tanf base following the shooting incident.



Syria's state television reported, citing what it described as "private sources," the confirmation of the death of an internal security member and the injury of three American soldiers in the shooting incident.



The U.S. Department of Defense, the "Pentagon," announced in December 2024 the deployment of approximately 2,000 soldiers in Syria, which is more than double the number the military had stated for years, around 900.



A Pentagon spokesperson clarified that the additional forces, numbering 1,100 soldiers, are on temporary rotations lasting between 30 to 90 days, while the 900 were core forces deployed for nearly one year.



The Pentagon noted that the main U.S. military mission in Syria is to weaken the terrorist organization "ISIS" and support local partners operating there, including the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a Kurdish-led coalition, to ensure that the organization cannot rebuild a safe haven.