تعرضت قوات أمريكية وسورية تنتمي إلى التحالف الدولي الذي تقوده واشنطن ضد تنظيم داعش الإرهابي، اليوم (السبت)، خلال قيامها بدورية في مدينة تدمر وسط سورية لهجوم إرهابي.


وأفادت وكالة الأنباء السورية «سانا» أن منفذ الهجوم قتل وأصيب عنصرين من قوات الأمن السورية وعدد من أفراد القوات الأمريكية، دون ورود معلومات إضافية حتى الآن حول دوافع الحادثة أو ملابساتها، موضحة أن حركة السير على الطريق الدولي دير الزور دمشق توقفت مؤقتاً على خلفية الحادثة وحلق الطيران في أجواء المنطقة.


وأشارت الوكالة إلى أن مروحيات أمريكية تدخلت لإجلاء المصابين إلى قاعدة التنف بعد حادثة إطلاق النار.


وكان التلفزيون السوري قد نقل عن ما وصفه بـ«المصادر الخاصة»، تأكيد مقتل عنصر من الأمن الداخلي وإصابة 3 جنود أمريكيين في حادثة إطلاق النار.


وكانت وزارة الدفاع الامريكية «البنتاغون» قد أعلنت في ديسمبر 2024، نشر نحو 2,000 جندي في سورية، وهو أكثر من ضعف العدد الذي قاله الجيش لسنوات، حوالى 900.


وأوضح متحدث باسم «البنتاغون» أن القوات الإضافية البالغ عددها 1,100 جندي تناوب مؤقتة لمدة تراوح بين 30 إلى 90 يوماً، في حين أن 900 كانوا قوات أساسية تم نشرها لمدة تقترب من عام واحد.


وأشار «البنتاغون»، إلى أن المهمة العسكرية الأمريكية الرئيسية في سورية إضعاف تنظيم «داعش» الإرهابي ودعم الشركاء المحليين العاملين هناك، بما في ذلك قوات سورية الديمقراطية «قسد»، وهي تحالف بقيادة الأكراد، لضمان عدم تمكن التنظيم من إعادة بناء ملاذ آمن.