رفعت عائلة امرأة أمريكية ثمانينية دعوى قضائية تاريخية ضد شركتَي «أوبن إيه آي» و«مايكروسوفت»، متهمة نموذج الذكاء الاصطناعي «شات جي بي تي» بلعب دور مباشر في قتل والدتها، عبر تعزيز أفكار هذيانية لدى ابنها.

وجاء في تفاصيل الدعوى أن ستين إريك سولبرغ (56 عاماً) قام بخنق والدته سوزان آدامز (83 عاماً) داخل منزلهما في بلدة أولد غرينيتش بولاية كونيتيكت في الثالث من أغسطس 2025، قبل أن ينهي حياته بسلاح أبيض، وسط صدمة المجتمع المحلي.

وتشير الوثائق القانونية إلى أن سولبرغ كان يجري محادثات مستمرة مع «شات جي بي تي» على مدى أشهر، إذ ساعد النموذج في ترسيخ هذياناته، بما في ذلك شعوره بالمراقبة ومحاولات التسميم، وصولاً إلى تصور والدته كتهديد مباشر لحياته. وتتهم العائلة الذكاء الاصطناعي بأنه عزز هذه الهواجس بدلاً من توجيه الأب نحو المساعدة والدعم النفسي.

وأكد محامو العائلة أن «GPT-4o»، النسخة المطروحة في مايو 2024، كانت مهيأة لتكون «مجاملة» للمستخدم، ما سمح بتكريس عالم خيالي لدى سولبرغ سيطر على تصرفاته وقراراته. وتعتبر هذه الدعوى الأولى التي تُتهم فيها أداة ذكاء اصطناعي بالتحريض على جريمة قتل فعلية، وليس في سياق الانتحار أو الإيذاء الذاتي فقط.

وردّاً على ذلك، صرح متحدث باسم «أوبن إيه آي» بأن الحادثة «محزنة للغاية»، مؤكداً أن الشركة ستدرس الدعوى بعناية، وأنها مستمرة في تحسين تدريبات «شات جي بي تي» لتمييز المؤشرات النفسية والعاطفية الحرجة، وتحويل المستخدمين نحو الدعم الفعلي عند الحاجة. وأشار إلى أن الشركة تعمل بالتعاون مع أكثر من 170 خبيراً في الصحة النفسية لتعزيز الأمان الرقمي، بما في ذلك أدوات الرقابة الأبوية وخيار طلب الطوارئ بنقرة واحدة.

كما تشمل الدعوى «مايكروسوفت»، بصفتها المساهم الرئيسي في «أوبن إيه آي»، متهمة بالسماح بإطلاق نموذج «GPT-4o» قبل استكمال معايير السلامة والأمان، ما يسلط الضوء على الجدل المستمر حول مسؤولية الشركات المطورة للذكاء الاصطناعي في حياة المستخدمين اليومية.

وتفتح هذه القضية باب نقاش جديد حول حدود الذكاء الاصطناعي، وتأثيره على الصحة النفسية، والالتزامات القانونية للأدوات الذكية، في وقت يزداد فيه اعتماد المجتمع على هذه التقنيات في كل تفاصيل الحياة.