The family of an eighty-year-old American woman has filed a historic lawsuit against "OpenAI" and "Microsoft," accusing the AI model "ChatGPT" of playing a direct role in the murder of their mother by reinforcing delusional ideas in her son.

The details of the lawsuit state that Steen Erik Solberg (56 years old) strangled his mother, Susan Adams (83 years old), inside their home in Old Greenwich, Connecticut, on August 3, 2025, before taking his own life with a sharp object, shocking the local community.

Legal documents indicate that Solberg had been having ongoing conversations with "ChatGPT" for months, as the model helped solidify his delusions, including feelings of being watched and attempts at poisoning, culminating in perceiving his mother as a direct threat to his life. The family accuses the AI of exacerbating these anxieties instead of guiding the father towards help and psychological support.

The family’s lawyers confirmed that "GPT-4o," the version released in May 2024, was designed to be "accommodating" to the user, allowing Solberg to immerse himself in a fantasy world that dominated his actions and decisions. This lawsuit is considered the first in which an AI tool is accused of inciting an actual murder, rather than just in the context of suicide or self-harm.

In response, a spokesperson for "OpenAI" stated that the incident is "extremely tragic," affirming that the company will carefully review the lawsuit and that it continues to improve "ChatGPT" training to identify critical psychological and emotional indicators, directing users towards actual support when needed. The spokesperson noted that the company is working with over 170 mental health experts to enhance digital safety, including parental control tools and a one-click emergency request option.

The lawsuit also includes "Microsoft" as the main contributor to "OpenAI," accusing it of allowing the release of the "GPT-4o" model before completing safety and security standards, highlighting the ongoing debate regarding the responsibilities of AI development companies in users' daily lives.

This case opens a new discussion about the limits of artificial intelligence, its impact on mental health, and the legal obligations of smart tools, at a time when society increasingly relies on these technologies in every detail of life.