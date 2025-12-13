رفعت عائلة امرأة أمريكية ثمانينية دعوى قضائية تاريخية ضد شركتَي «أوبن إيه آي» و«مايكروسوفت»، متهمة نموذج الذكاء الاصطناعي «شات جي بي تي» بلعب دور مباشر في قتل والدتها، عبر تعزيز أفكار هذيانية لدى ابنها.
وجاء في تفاصيل الدعوى أن ستين إريك سولبرغ (56 عاماً) قام بخنق والدته سوزان آدامز (83 عاماً) داخل منزلهما في بلدة أولد غرينيتش بولاية كونيتيكت في الثالث من أغسطس 2025، قبل أن ينهي حياته بسلاح أبيض، وسط صدمة المجتمع المحلي.
وتشير الوثائق القانونية إلى أن سولبرغ كان يجري محادثات مستمرة مع «شات جي بي تي» على مدى أشهر، إذ ساعد النموذج في ترسيخ هذياناته، بما في ذلك شعوره بالمراقبة ومحاولات التسميم، وصولاً إلى تصور والدته كتهديد مباشر لحياته. وتتهم العائلة الذكاء الاصطناعي بأنه عزز هذه الهواجس بدلاً من توجيه الأب نحو المساعدة والدعم النفسي.
وأكد محامو العائلة أن «GPT-4o»، النسخة المطروحة في مايو 2024، كانت مهيأة لتكون «مجاملة» للمستخدم، ما سمح بتكريس عالم خيالي لدى سولبرغ سيطر على تصرفاته وقراراته. وتعتبر هذه الدعوى الأولى التي تُتهم فيها أداة ذكاء اصطناعي بالتحريض على جريمة قتل فعلية، وليس في سياق الانتحار أو الإيذاء الذاتي فقط.
وردّاً على ذلك، صرح متحدث باسم «أوبن إيه آي» بأن الحادثة «محزنة للغاية»، مؤكداً أن الشركة ستدرس الدعوى بعناية، وأنها مستمرة في تحسين تدريبات «شات جي بي تي» لتمييز المؤشرات النفسية والعاطفية الحرجة، وتحويل المستخدمين نحو الدعم الفعلي عند الحاجة. وأشار إلى أن الشركة تعمل بالتعاون مع أكثر من 170 خبيراً في الصحة النفسية لتعزيز الأمان الرقمي، بما في ذلك أدوات الرقابة الأبوية وخيار طلب الطوارئ بنقرة واحدة.
كما تشمل الدعوى «مايكروسوفت»، بصفتها المساهم الرئيسي في «أوبن إيه آي»، متهمة بالسماح بإطلاق نموذج «GPT-4o» قبل استكمال معايير السلامة والأمان، ما يسلط الضوء على الجدل المستمر حول مسؤولية الشركات المطورة للذكاء الاصطناعي في حياة المستخدمين اليومية.
وتفتح هذه القضية باب نقاش جديد حول حدود الذكاء الاصطناعي، وتأثيره على الصحة النفسية، والالتزامات القانونية للأدوات الذكية، في وقت يزداد فيه اعتماد المجتمع على هذه التقنيات في كل تفاصيل الحياة.
The family of an eighty-year-old American woman has filed a historic lawsuit against "OpenAI" and "Microsoft," accusing the AI model "ChatGPT" of playing a direct role in the murder of their mother by reinforcing delusional ideas in her son.
The details of the lawsuit state that Steen Erik Solberg (56 years old) strangled his mother, Susan Adams (83 years old), inside their home in Old Greenwich, Connecticut, on August 3, 2025, before taking his own life with a sharp object, shocking the local community.
Legal documents indicate that Solberg had been having ongoing conversations with "ChatGPT" for months, as the model helped solidify his delusions, including feelings of being watched and attempts at poisoning, culminating in perceiving his mother as a direct threat to his life. The family accuses the AI of exacerbating these anxieties instead of guiding the father towards help and psychological support.
The family’s lawyers confirmed that "GPT-4o," the version released in May 2024, was designed to be "accommodating" to the user, allowing Solberg to immerse himself in a fantasy world that dominated his actions and decisions. This lawsuit is considered the first in which an AI tool is accused of inciting an actual murder, rather than just in the context of suicide or self-harm.
In response, a spokesperson for "OpenAI" stated that the incident is "extremely tragic," affirming that the company will carefully review the lawsuit and that it continues to improve "ChatGPT" training to identify critical psychological and emotional indicators, directing users towards actual support when needed. The spokesperson noted that the company is working with over 170 mental health experts to enhance digital safety, including parental control tools and a one-click emergency request option.
The lawsuit also includes "Microsoft" as the main contributor to "OpenAI," accusing it of allowing the release of the "GPT-4o" model before completing safety and security standards, highlighting the ongoing debate regarding the responsibilities of AI development companies in users' daily lives.
This case opens a new discussion about the limits of artificial intelligence, its impact on mental health, and the legal obligations of smart tools, at a time when society increasingly relies on these technologies in every detail of life.