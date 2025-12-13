The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center recently distributed 6,104 kilograms of dates in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, and Espírito Santo in the southeastern region of the Federative Republic of Brazil, benefiting 986 families, as part of a project to distribute 200 tons of dates in the Federative Republic of Brazil.

Food Security



This distribution is part of a series of humanitarian and relief projects implemented by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to support food security in brotherly and friendly countries around the world.