وزع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية أخيراً 6,104 كيلوجرامات من التمر في ولايات ساو باولو، ريو دي جانيرو، وميناس جيرايس، وإسبيريتو سانتو بالمنطقة الجنوبية الشرقية من جمهورية البرازيل، استفاد منها 986 أسرة، ضمن مشروع توزيع 200 طن من التمور في جمهورية البرازيل الاتحادية.

أمن غذائي


وتأتي تلك التوزيعات في إطار سلسلة من المشاريع الإنسانية والإغاثية التي تنفذها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنسانية المتمثلة مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لدعم الأمن الغذائي في الدول الشقيقة والصديقة حول العالم.