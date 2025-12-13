«الآثار المصرية» ترد على فيديوهات غرق المتحف الكبير بمياه الأمطار

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities in Egypt has revealed the truth behind the videos that have been widely circulated on social media platforms in the country, showing rainwater flooding the lobby of the Grand Egyptian Museum, and others showing damage to the flooring, just less than 6 weeks after its opening.

The circulation of videos on social media showing rainwater pooling in the lobby of the Grand Egyptian Museum and dripping onto the statue of Ramses II has sparked widespread debate in Egypt, especially since this comes less than two months after the full opening of the museum on November 1, 2025.

Egyptian Tourism Clarifies

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities confirmed that regarding the observations on some external flooring, the ministry stated that they are the result of preparations and decorations for the opening ceremony, and repairs are currently being made according to a timeline with the executing company, without affecting visitor traffic.

As for the circulated videos showing rainwater leaking into the museum's lobby, the ministry explained that the design of the lobby relies on architectural openings in the ceiling to allow natural light and ventilation to enter sustainably, which is a fundamental element of the architectural vision. Therefore, the leakage of limited amounts of water is expected and consistent with the design, especially during the rainy season.

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities responded to the concerns raised about the disparity in ticket prices for Egyptians compared to foreigners, clarifying that this system has been in place for many years in all Egyptian museums and archaeological sites. It comes as part of the state's commitment to ensure that ticket prices for Egyptians are commensurate with the income levels of citizens, allowing the largest possible segment of citizens to visit museums and archaeological sites and learn about their rich history and civilization.

The ministry confirmed that the Grand Egyptian Museum continues to receive visitors regularly according to the official working hours that have been in effect since its opening to the public on November 4 of last year, without any changes, and that visitor traffic is proceeding normally and in an organized manner.

It was noted that the museum has seen a significant influx of both Egyptian and foreign visitors since its opening, reflecting the great interest in this unique civilizational project, with an average number of visitors so far reaching 15,000 daily, which is consistent with the maximum capacity for accommodating visitors and the density during various visiting times.

The statement from the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities indicated that starting from December 1 of this year, an exclusive electronic booking system for entry tickets to the museum will be implemented, and the sale of tickets from direct sales outlets within the museum will be halted, in order to organize visitor traffic inside the museum in accordance with its capacity, ensure smooth entry and exit, maintain the comfort and safety of visitors, improve the quality of the tourism experience, and preserve its archaeological collections.