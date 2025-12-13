كشفت وزارة السياحة والآثار في مصر، حقيقة الفيديوهات التي تم تداولها بصورة واسعة على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي في البلاد، تظهر إغراق مياه الأمطار لبهو المتحف المصري الكبير، وأخرى تظهر تلفاً في الأرضيات، وذلك بعد أقل من 6 أسابيع على افتتاحه.

وأثار تداول فيديوهات على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، تظهر تجمع مياه الأمطار في بهو المتحف المصري الكبير وتساقطها على تمثال رمسيس الثاني، جدلاً واسعاً في مصر، خاصة أن ذلك يأتي بعد أقل من شهرين على افتتاح المتحف الكامل في الأول من نوفمبر 2025.

السياحة المصرية توضح

وأكدت وزارة السياحة والآثار أنه بشأن الملاحظات على بعض الأرضيات الخارجية، أكدت الوزارة أنها ناتجة عن تجهيزات وديكورات حفل الافتتاح، ويجري إصلاحها حالياً وفق خطة زمنية مع الشركة المنفذة، دون تأثير على حركة الزيارة.

أما عن الفيديوهات المتداولة التي تظهر تسرب مياه الأمطار إلى بهو المتحف، فأوضحت الوزارة أن تصميم البهو يعتمد على فتحات هندسية في السقف للسماح بدخول الإضاءة والتهوية الطبيعية بشكل مستدام، وهو عنصر أساسي في الرؤية المعمارية، لذا، يُعد تسرب كميات محدودة من المياه أمراً متوقعاً ومتوافقاً مع التصميم، خاصة في موسم الأمطار.

«الآثار المصرية» ترد على فيديوهات غرق المتحف الكبير بمياه الأمطار

وردت وزارة السياحة والآثار على ما أثير حول تفاوت أسعار تذاكر الدخول للمصريين مقارنة بالأجانب، موضحة أن هذا النظام معمول به منذ سنوات طويلة في جميع المتاحف والمواقع الأثرية المصرية، ويأتي في إطار حرص الدولة لضمان أن تكون أسعار التذاكر للمصريين متناسبة مع مستوى دخل المواطنين، بما يتيح لأكبر شريحة ممكنة من المواطنين زيارة المتاحف والمواقع الأثرية والتعرف على تاريخهم وحضارتهم العريقة.

وأكدت الوزارة أن المتحف المصري الكبير يواصل استقبال زائريه بانتظام وفقاً لمواعيد العمل الرسمية المعمول بها منذ افتتاحه للجمهور في يوم 4 من نوفمبر الماضي، دون أي تغيير، وأن حركة الزيارة تسير بصورة طبيعية ومنظمة.

وأوضحت أن المتحف شهد منذ افتتاحه إقبالاً ملحوظاً من الزائرين المصريين والأجانب، بما يعكس الاهتمام الكبير بهذا المشروع الحضاري الفريد، حيث بلغ متوسط عدد الزائرين حتى الآن 15 ألف زائر يومياً و هو ما يتناسب مع الطاقة القصوي لاستيعاب الزائرين والكثافة في مختلف أوقات الزيارة.

وأشار بيان وزارة السياحة والآثار إلى أنه تقرر اعتباراً من الأول من ديسمبر الجاري تطبيق نظام الحجز الإلكتروني الحصري لتذاكر دخول وزيارة المتحف، وإيقاف بيع التذاكر من منافذ البيع المباشر داخل المتحف، حرصاً على تنظيم حركة الزائرين داخل المتحف بما يتوافق مع طاقته الاستيعابية، وضمان انسيابية الدخول والخروج، والحفاظ على راحة وأمان الزائرين، وتحسين جودة التجربة السياحية، والحفاظ على مقتنياته الأثرية.