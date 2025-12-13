«الآثار المصرية» ترد على فيديوهات غرق المتحف الكبير بمياه الأمطار

كشفت وزارة السياحة والآثار في مصر، حقيقة الفيديوهات التي تم تداولها بصورة واسعة على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي في البلاد، تظهر إغراق مياه الأمطار لبهو المتحف المصري الكبير، وأخرى تظهر تلفاً في الأرضيات، وذلك بعد أقل من 6 أسابيع على افتتاحه.
وأثار تداول فيديوهات على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، تظهر تجمع مياه الأمطار في بهو المتحف المصري الكبير وتساقطها على تمثال رمسيس الثاني، جدلاً واسعاً في مصر، خاصة أن ذلك يأتي بعد أقل من شهرين على افتتاح المتحف الكامل في الأول من نوفمبر 2025.
السياحة المصرية توضح
وأكدت وزارة السياحة والآثار أنه بشأن الملاحظات على بعض الأرضيات الخارجية، أكدت الوزارة أنها ناتجة عن تجهيزات وديكورات حفل الافتتاح، ويجري إصلاحها حالياً وفق خطة زمنية مع الشركة المنفذة، دون تأثير على حركة الزيارة.
أما عن الفيديوهات المتداولة التي تظهر تسرب مياه الأمطار إلى بهو المتحف، فأوضحت الوزارة أن تصميم البهو يعتمد على فتحات هندسية في السقف للسماح بدخول الإضاءة والتهوية الطبيعية بشكل مستدام، وهو عنصر أساسي في الرؤية المعمارية، لذا، يُعد تسرب كميات محدودة من المياه أمراً متوقعاً ومتوافقاً مع التصميم، خاصة في موسم الأمطار.
وردت وزارة السياحة والآثار على ما أثير حول تفاوت أسعار تذاكر الدخول للمصريين مقارنة بالأجانب، موضحة أن هذا النظام معمول به منذ سنوات طويلة في جميع المتاحف والمواقع الأثرية المصرية، ويأتي في إطار حرص الدولة لضمان أن تكون أسعار التذاكر للمصريين متناسبة مع مستوى دخل المواطنين، بما يتيح لأكبر شريحة ممكنة من المواطنين زيارة المتاحف والمواقع الأثرية والتعرف على تاريخهم وحضارتهم العريقة.
وأكدت الوزارة أن المتحف المصري الكبير يواصل استقبال زائريه بانتظام وفقاً لمواعيد العمل الرسمية المعمول بها منذ افتتاحه للجمهور في يوم 4 من نوفمبر الماضي، دون أي تغيير، وأن حركة الزيارة تسير بصورة طبيعية ومنظمة.
وأوضحت أن المتحف شهد منذ افتتاحه إقبالاً ملحوظاً من الزائرين المصريين والأجانب، بما يعكس الاهتمام الكبير بهذا المشروع الحضاري الفريد، حيث بلغ متوسط عدد الزائرين حتى الآن 15 ألف زائر يومياً و هو ما يتناسب مع الطاقة القصوي لاستيعاب الزائرين والكثافة في مختلف أوقات الزيارة.
وأشار بيان وزارة السياحة والآثار إلى أنه تقرر اعتباراً من الأول من ديسمبر الجاري تطبيق نظام الحجز الإلكتروني الحصري لتذاكر دخول وزيارة المتحف، وإيقاف بيع التذاكر من منافذ البيع المباشر داخل المتحف، حرصاً على تنظيم حركة الزائرين داخل المتحف بما يتوافق مع طاقته الاستيعابية، وضمان انسيابية الدخول والخروج، والحفاظ على راحة وأمان الزائرين، وتحسين جودة التجربة السياحية، والحفاظ على مقتنياته الأثرية.
The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities in Egypt has revealed the truth behind the videos that have been widely circulated on social media platforms in the country, showing rainwater flooding the lobby of the Grand Egyptian Museum, and others showing damage to the flooring, just less than 6 weeks after its opening.
The circulation of videos on social media showing rainwater pooling in the lobby of the Grand Egyptian Museum and dripping onto the statue of Ramses II has sparked widespread debate in Egypt, especially since this comes less than two months after the full opening of the museum on November 1, 2025.
Egyptian Tourism Clarifies
The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities confirmed that regarding the observations on some external flooring, the ministry stated that they are the result of preparations and decorations for the opening ceremony, and repairs are currently being made according to a timeline with the executing company, without affecting visitor traffic.
As for the circulated videos showing rainwater leaking into the museum's lobby, the ministry explained that the design of the lobby relies on architectural openings in the ceiling to allow natural light and ventilation to enter sustainably, which is a fundamental element of the architectural vision. Therefore, the leakage of limited amounts of water is expected and consistent with the design, especially during the rainy season.
The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities responded to the concerns raised about the disparity in ticket prices for Egyptians compared to foreigners, clarifying that this system has been in place for many years in all Egyptian museums and archaeological sites. It comes as part of the state's commitment to ensure that ticket prices for Egyptians are commensurate with the income levels of citizens, allowing the largest possible segment of citizens to visit museums and archaeological sites and learn about their rich history and civilization.
The ministry confirmed that the Grand Egyptian Museum continues to receive visitors regularly according to the official working hours that have been in effect since its opening to the public on November 4 of last year, without any changes, and that visitor traffic is proceeding normally and in an organized manner.
It was noted that the museum has seen a significant influx of both Egyptian and foreign visitors since its opening, reflecting the great interest in this unique civilizational project, with an average number of visitors so far reaching 15,000 daily, which is consistent with the maximum capacity for accommodating visitors and the density during various visiting times.
The statement from the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities indicated that starting from December 1 of this year, an exclusive electronic booking system for entry tickets to the museum will be implemented, and the sale of tickets from direct sales outlets within the museum will be halted, in order to organize visitor traffic inside the museum in accordance with its capacity, ensure smooth entry and exit, maintain the comfort and safety of visitors, improve the quality of the tourism experience, and preserve its archaeological collections.