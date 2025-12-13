امتداداً لجهود التحالف الإسلامي في دعم الدول الأعضاء، وبناء قدراتها العسكرية والتقنية، ضمن رؤية شاملة تستهدف تعزيز الأمن والاستقرار، ورفع مستوى التنسيق والعمل المشترك لمواجهة الإرهاب والتطرف بكافة أشكاله، وبما ينسجم مع المتغيرات الأمنية الإقليمية والدولية، اختتم التحالف الإسلامي العسكري لمحاربة الإرهاب، في العاصمة المالديفية ماليه، أعمال المبادرتين الإستراتيجيتين في المجال العسكري «كفاءة» و«سيبراني»، وذلك بحضور مساعد القائد العسكري في التحالف الإسلامي اللواء الطيار الركن عبدالله القرشي، وقائد الأسطول الجنوبي في وزارة الدفاع المالديفية العميد البحري محمد سليم، إلى جانب عدد من القيادات العسكرية والأمنية المختصة.
وجاء اختتام المبادرتين العسكريتين بعد تنفيذ برامج تدريبية نوعية ومتكاملة، هدفت إلى رفع مستوى الجاهزية الميدانية والرقمية، وتعزيز قدرات الكوادر الوطنية في جمهورية المالديف، بما يتواكب مع طبيعة التهديدات الأمنية الحديثة وتحديات الإرهاب العابر للحدود.
برامج متخصصة في الحماية
وركزت مبادرة «كفاءة» على تعزيز جاهزية القوات المالديفية في المجال البحري، لاسيما في التعامل مع الألغام البحرية وبيئات العمليات عالية الخطورة، من خلال حزمة تدريبية جمعت بين التأهيل النظري والتطبيق العملي، شملت التعريف بأنواع الألغام وآليات عملها، وطرق الكشف والتطهير، إضافةً إلى تدريبات ميدانية متقدمة تضمنت العمل تحت الماء واستخدام معدات وتقنيات حديثة تحاكي سيناريوهات واقعية.
واستهدفت مبادرة «سيبراني» بناء منظومات سيبرانية أكثر كفاءة ومرونة، عبر برامج متخصصة في الحماية الرقمية، واكتشاف التهديدات الإلكترونية، وإدارة الاستجابة للحوادث السيبرانية، وتعزيز أمن البنية التحتية التقنية، بما يسهم في دعم الأمن الوطني وحماية الأنظمة الحيوية.
نقل خبرات وقدرات
واطّلع اللواء القرشي خلال حفل الاختتام على مخرجات البرامج التدريبية، ومستوى التطور الذي حققه المتدربون، مؤكداً أن هذه المبادرات تجسد حرص التحالف الإسلامي على نقل الخبرات وبناء القدرات المستدامة للدول الأعضاء، وفق منهجية عملية تراعي خصوصية كل دولة واحتياجاتها الأمنية.
من جانبه، أشاد العميد البحري محمد سليم بالتعاون القائم مع التحالف الإسلامي العسكري لمحاربة الإرهاب، مثمّناً ما تحقق من نتائج ملموسة على صعيد تطوير مهارات الكوادر البحرية والسيبرانية، مؤكداً أن هذه المبادرات تمثّل إضافة نوعية في مسار تعزيز الجاهزية الدفاعية لجمهورية المالديف.
Continuing the efforts of the Islamic coalition in supporting member states and building their military and technical capabilities, within a comprehensive vision aimed at enhancing security and stability, and raising the level of coordination and joint action to confront terrorism and extremism in all its forms, in line with regional and international security changes, the Islamic Military Coalition to Combat Terrorism concluded its work on the two strategic military initiatives "Kafa'a" and "Cyber" in the Maldivian capital, Male, with the presence of the Assistant Military Commander of the Islamic Coalition, Major General Pilot Abdullah Al-Qurashi, and the Commander of the Southern Fleet in the Maldivian Ministry of Defense, Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem, along with a number of specialized military and security leaders.
The conclusion of the two military initiatives came after implementing comprehensive and qualitative training programs aimed at raising the level of field and digital readiness, and enhancing the capabilities of national personnel in the Republic of Maldives, in line with the nature of modern security threats and the challenges of cross-border terrorism.
Specialized Protection Programs
The "Kafa'a" initiative focused on enhancing the readiness of Maldivian forces in the maritime domain, particularly in dealing with naval mines and high-risk operational environments, through a training package that combined theoretical qualification and practical application, which included an introduction to the types of mines and their mechanisms, methods of detection and clearance, in addition to advanced field training that involved underwater work and the use of modern equipment and techniques simulating realistic scenarios.
The "Cyber" initiative aimed to build more efficient and flexible cyber systems, through specialized programs in digital protection, electronic threat detection, incident response management, and enhancing the security of technical infrastructure, contributing to national security and protecting vital systems.
Transferring Expertise and Capabilities
During the closing ceremony, Major General Al-Qurashi reviewed the outputs of the training programs and the level of development achieved by the trainees, affirming that these initiatives embody the Islamic Coalition's commitment to transferring expertise and building sustainable capacities for member states, according to a practical methodology that considers the uniqueness of each country and its security needs.
For his part, Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem praised the ongoing cooperation with the Islamic Military Coalition to Combat Terrorism, appreciating the tangible results achieved in developing the skills of maritime and cyber personnel, affirming that these initiatives represent a qualitative addition in enhancing the defensive readiness of the Republic of Maldives.