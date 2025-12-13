Continuing the efforts of the Islamic coalition in supporting member states and building their military and technical capabilities, within a comprehensive vision aimed at enhancing security and stability, and raising the level of coordination and joint action to confront terrorism and extremism in all its forms, in line with regional and international security changes, the Islamic Military Coalition to Combat Terrorism concluded its work on the two strategic military initiatives "Kafa'a" and "Cyber" in the Maldivian capital, Male, with the presence of the Assistant Military Commander of the Islamic Coalition, Major General Pilot Abdullah Al-Qurashi, and the Commander of the Southern Fleet in the Maldivian Ministry of Defense, Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem, along with a number of specialized military and security leaders.



The conclusion of the two military initiatives came after implementing comprehensive and qualitative training programs aimed at raising the level of field and digital readiness, and enhancing the capabilities of national personnel in the Republic of Maldives, in line with the nature of modern security threats and the challenges of cross-border terrorism.



Specialized Protection Programs



The "Kafa'a" initiative focused on enhancing the readiness of Maldivian forces in the maritime domain, particularly in dealing with naval mines and high-risk operational environments, through a training package that combined theoretical qualification and practical application, which included an introduction to the types of mines and their mechanisms, methods of detection and clearance, in addition to advanced field training that involved underwater work and the use of modern equipment and techniques simulating realistic scenarios.



The "Cyber" initiative aimed to build more efficient and flexible cyber systems, through specialized programs in digital protection, electronic threat detection, incident response management, and enhancing the security of technical infrastructure, contributing to national security and protecting vital systems.



Transferring Expertise and Capabilities



During the closing ceremony, Major General Al-Qurashi reviewed the outputs of the training programs and the level of development achieved by the trainees, affirming that these initiatives embody the Islamic Coalition's commitment to transferring expertise and building sustainable capacities for member states, according to a practical methodology that considers the uniqueness of each country and its security needs.



For his part, Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem praised the ongoing cooperation with the Islamic Military Coalition to Combat Terrorism, appreciating the tangible results achieved in developing the skills of maritime and cyber personnel, affirming that these initiatives represent a qualitative addition in enhancing the defensive readiness of the Republic of Maldives.