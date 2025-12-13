امتداداً لجهود التحالف الإسلامي في دعم الدول الأعضاء، وبناء قدراتها العسكرية والتقنية، ضمن رؤية شاملة تستهدف تعزيز الأمن والاستقرار، ورفع مستوى التنسيق والعمل المشترك لمواجهة الإرهاب والتطرف بكافة أشكاله، وبما ينسجم مع المتغيرات الأمنية الإقليمية والدولية، اختتم التحالف الإسلامي العسكري لمحاربة الإرهاب، في العاصمة المالديفية ماليه، أعمال المبادرتين الإستراتيجيتين في المجال العسكري «كفاءة» و«سيبراني»، وذلك بحضور مساعد القائد العسكري في التحالف الإسلامي اللواء الطيار الركن عبدالله القرشي، وقائد الأسطول الجنوبي في وزارة الدفاع المالديفية العميد البحري محمد سليم، إلى جانب عدد من القيادات العسكرية والأمنية المختصة.


وجاء اختتام المبادرتين العسكريتين بعد تنفيذ برامج تدريبية نوعية ومتكاملة، هدفت إلى رفع مستوى الجاهزية الميدانية والرقمية، وتعزيز قدرات الكوادر الوطنية في جمهورية المالديف، بما يتواكب مع طبيعة التهديدات الأمنية الحديثة وتحديات الإرهاب العابر للحدود.


برامج متخصصة في الحماية


وركزت مبادرة «كفاءة» على تعزيز جاهزية القوات المالديفية في المجال البحري، لاسيما في التعامل مع الألغام البحرية وبيئات العمليات عالية الخطورة، من خلال حزمة تدريبية جمعت بين التأهيل النظري والتطبيق العملي، شملت التعريف بأنواع الألغام وآليات عملها، وطرق الكشف والتطهير، إضافةً إلى تدريبات ميدانية متقدمة تضمنت العمل تحت الماء واستخدام معدات وتقنيات حديثة تحاكي سيناريوهات واقعية.


واستهدفت مبادرة «سيبراني» بناء منظومات سيبرانية أكثر كفاءة ومرونة، عبر برامج متخصصة في الحماية الرقمية، واكتشاف التهديدات الإلكترونية، وإدارة الاستجابة للحوادث السيبرانية، وتعزيز أمن البنية التحتية التقنية، بما يسهم في دعم الأمن الوطني وحماية الأنظمة الحيوية.


نقل خبرات وقدرات


واطّلع اللواء القرشي خلال حفل الاختتام على مخرجات البرامج التدريبية، ومستوى التطور الذي حققه المتدربون، مؤكداً أن هذه المبادرات تجسد حرص التحالف الإسلامي على نقل الخبرات وبناء القدرات المستدامة للدول الأعضاء، وفق منهجية عملية تراعي خصوصية كل دولة واحتياجاتها الأمنية.


من جانبه، أشاد العميد البحري محمد سليم بالتعاون القائم مع التحالف الإسلامي العسكري لمحاربة الإرهاب، مثمّناً ما تحقق من نتائج ملموسة على صعيد تطوير مهارات الكوادر البحرية والسيبرانية، مؤكداً أن هذه المبادرات تمثّل إضافة نوعية في مسار تعزيز الجاهزية الدفاعية لجمهورية المالديف.