The National Center of Meteorology has warned of moderate to heavy rains in the Medina region, including Medina city and the governorates of Yanbu, Al-Ula, Al-‘Ais, Khaybar, Badr, Al-Hunakiya, Wadi Al-Far'a, and Al-Mahd, during different time periods.

The center explained that the situation will begin tomorrow (Sunday) and continue until next Wednesday, with Tuesday and Wednesday expected to see chances of moderate to heavy rainfall. It urged everyone to take precautions and follow safety instructions issued by the relevant authorities.