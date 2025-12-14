نبّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد من أمطار متوسطة قد تصل إلى غزيرة على منطقة المدينة المنورة، تشمل المدينة المنورة ومحافظات ينبع، والعُلا، والعيص، وخيبر، وبدر، والحناكية، ووادي الفرع، والمهد، خلال فترات زمنية مختلفة.
وأوضح المركز أن الحالة تبدأ من يوم غدٍ (الأحد) وتستمر حتى الأربعاء القادم، على أن يشهد الثلاثاء والأربعاء فرصاً لهطول أمطار من متوسطة إلى غزيرة، داعياً إلى أخذ الحيطة والحذر، واتباع تعليمات السلامة الصادرة من الجهات المختصة.
The National Center of Meteorology has warned of moderate to heavy rains in the Medina region, including Medina city and the governorates of Yanbu, Al-Ula, Al-‘Ais, Khaybar, Badr, Al-Hunakiya, Wadi Al-Far'a, and Al-Mahd, during different time periods.
The center explained that the situation will begin tomorrow (Sunday) and continue until next Wednesday, with Tuesday and Wednesday expected to see chances of moderate to heavy rainfall. It urged everyone to take precautions and follow safety instructions issued by the relevant authorities.