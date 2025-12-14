نبّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد من أمطار متوسطة قد تصل إلى غزيرة على منطقة المدينة المنورة، تشمل المدينة المنورة ومحافظات ينبع، والعُلا، والعيص، وخيبر، وبدر، والحناكية، ووادي الفرع، والمهد، خلال فترات زمنية مختلفة.

وأوضح المركز أن الحالة تبدأ من يوم غدٍ (الأحد) وتستمر حتى الأربعاء القادم، على أن يشهد الثلاثاء والأربعاء فرصاً لهطول أمطار من متوسطة إلى غزيرة، داعياً إلى أخذ الحيطة والحذر، واتباع تعليمات السلامة الصادرة من الجهات المختصة.