تحت رعاية خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، حضر أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم، الحفل الختامي للعرض الدولي (الثامن) لجمال الخيل العربية الأصيلة، وذلك في مدينة الرياض.

استعراض الأفراس


وشهد أمير الرياض استعراض الأفراس المشاركة في البطولة، عقب ذلك تسلم ملاك مرابط الأفراس الفائزة ببطولة الفحول سعودية الأصل والمنشأ جوائز المسابقة من الأمير فيصل بن بندر، فيما تسلّم أمير الرياض هدية تذكارية مقدمة من مركز الملك عبدالعزيز للخيل العربية الأصيلة، قدّمها له وزير البيئة والمياه والزراعة رئيس مجلس إدارة المركز المهندس عبدالرحمن الفضلي.