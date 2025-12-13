Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Prince of Riyadh, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, attended today the closing ceremony of the 8th International Show of Purebred Arabian Horses, held in the city of Riyadh.

Showcase of Mares



The Prince of Riyadh witnessed the showcase of the mares participating in the championship. Following that, the owners of the winning mares in the Saudi-origin stallions championship received their awards from Prince Faisal bin Bandar, while the Prince of Riyadh received a commemorative gift presented by the King Abdulaziz Center for Purebred Arabian Horses, given to him by the Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, the Chairman of the Center's Board of Directors, Engineer Abdulrahman Al-Fadli.