شاركت هيئة الرقابة ومكافحة الفساد بوفد يرأسه رئيس الهيئة مازن الكهموس في المؤتمر السنوي للرابطة الدولية لسلطات مكافحة الفساد (IAACA)، تحت عنوان «نحو مستقبل نزيه.. الابتكار، والتعاون، والعمل ضد الفساد»، وذلك في العاصمة الدوحة بدولة قطر الشقيقة.


وأكد رئيس هيئة الرقابة ومكافحة الفساد في الاجتماع الثاني للجنة التنفيذية للرابطة الدولية لسلطات مكافحة الفساد (IAACA)، خلال إلقائه كلمة المملكة في الاجتماع، استمرار قيادة المملكة على نهجها الراسخ في مكافحة الفساد بشتى صوره وأساليبه انسجاماً مع رؤيتها 2030، ودعم الجهود والمبادرات الدولية ذات الصلة، ومنها رئاسة الاجتماع العام السنوي الأول للشبكة الإقليمية لاسترداد الأصول لمنطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا (مينا-أرين).


تقييم فاعلية تدابير مكافحة الفساد


ونوه إلى أن الأمانة العامة الدائمة للشبكة التي كان من أبرز مخرجاتها اعتماد الوثائق التأسيسية للشبكة المتمثلة في ميثاق الشبكة، وإعلان النيات، والإطلاق الرسمي لأعمالها، تهتم بالمشاركة في إقامة ملتقى سعودي - مالديفي بمشاركة الأجهزة المعنية بمكافحة الفساد والأجهزة المعنية بقطاع السياحة في الدول الأعضاء بمنظمة التعاون الإسلامي وعدد من المنظمات الدولية البارزة، الذي أثمر عن اعتماد المبادئ رفيعة المستوى لمكافحة الفساد وتعزيز الشفافية في قطاع السياحة، وإقامة الدورة الثانية للمؤتمر العالمي بعنوان «تسخير البيانات لتحسين قياس معدلات الفساد»، برعاية من المملكة وتنظيم كل من مكتب الأمم المتحدة المعني بالمخدرات والجريمة، وبرنامج الأمم المتحدة الإنمائي، والأكاديمية الدولية لمكافحة الفساد، والبنك الدولي، ومنظمة التعاون الاقتصادي والتنمية خلال مطلع هذا الشهر ديسمبر 2025 في مقر الأمم المتحدة بنيويورك، وذلك في إطار مبادرة نزاهة العالمية لقياس معدلات الفساد، لدعم الجهود الوطنية والدولية في مجال تقييم فاعلية تدابير مكافحة الفساد.


التزام راسخ بتنفيذ الاتفاقية الأممية


وأعرب الكهموس عن التزام المملكة الراسخ بالتنفيذ الفعال للاتفاقية الأممية لمكافحة الفساد، لاسيما من خلال تعزيز التعاون الدولي والاستفادة من آليات التعاون المتاحة ومن ذلك شبكة العمليات العالمية لسلطات إنفاذ القانون المعنية بمكافحة الفساد «غلوب إي»، ودعا الدول الأعضاء إلى الاستفادة الفعالة من الشبكة لمكافحة الجرائم العابرة للحدود واسترداد الأصول بفعالية، وحرمان مرتكبيها من الملاذات الآمنة.


ودعا أعضاء اللجنة التنفيذية للرابطة الدولية لسلطات مكافحة الفساد للاستفادة من مبادرة نزاهة العالمية لقياس معدلات الفساد ودعمها، بما يُسهم في تعزيز جهود الدول في مكافحة الفساد، ومن ذلك دعم مشروع قرار المملكة خلال مؤتمر الدول الأطراف في اتفاقية الأمم المتحدة لمكافحة الفساد، الذي يهدف إلى تعزيز قدرات الدول الأطراف على جمع البيانات وتحليلها.


وعبر الكهموس في ختام كلمته عن شكره لرئيس الرابطة الدولية لسلطات مكافحة الفساد (IAACA) ومُفوض اللجنة المستقلة لمكافحة الفساد في هونغ كونغ داني وو على تنظيم الاجتماع، والجهود المثمرة التي تبذلها الرابطة لتعزيز التعاون الدولي في مواجهة الفساد، مشيداً بالدور المهم الذي تضطلع به الرابطة في تعزيز التعاون الدولي وتبادل الخبرات بين الدول والأجهزة المعنية بمكافحة الفساد، مبيناً الحرص على المشاركة الفاعلة في تحقيق أهداف الرابطة وتطلعاتها بما يسهم في تعزيز التعاون الدولي في مكافحة الفساد.


تقدير من المجتمع الدولي لجهود السعودية


يذكر أنه جرى في فبراير من هذا العام 2025 انتخاب المملكة، ممثلة برئيس هيئة الرقابة ومكافحة الفساد مازن الكهموس، عضواً في اللجنة التنفيذية للرابطة، تقديراً من المجتمع الدولي لجهود المملكة ومكانتها العالمية في مكافحة الفساد، لاسيما على الصعيد الدولي.


وتُعد الرابطة منظمة مستقلة وغير سياسية يبلغ عدد أعضائها أكثر من 180 جهازاً معنياً بمكافحة الفساد في العديد من دول العالم، وتعمل الرابطة على مكافحة الفساد وتنفيذ اتفاقية الأمم المتحدة لمكافحة الفساد، وتحقيق أهداف التنمية المستدامة للأمم المتحدة، والحد بشكل كبير من الفساد والرشوة بجميع أشكالهما بحلول عام 2030.


وتسعى الرابطة إلى تيسير تبادل الخبرات وأفضل الممارسات بين سلطات مكافحة الفساد والمتخصصين في هذا المجال من جميع أنحاء العالم، وتنظيم المؤتمرات والندوات وورش العمل وبرامج التدريب، وتلتزم الرابطة الدولية لمكافحة الفساد بتعزيز العلاقات مع المنظمات الدولية والإقليمية من أجل توحيد الجهود وتطويرها في مجتمع مكافحة الفساد الدولي.