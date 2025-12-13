The Saudi Anti-Corruption Authority participated with a delegation headed by the Authority's President, Mazen Al-Kahmous, in the annual conference of the International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities (IAACA), under the title "Towards an Honest Future... Innovation, Cooperation, and Action Against Corruption," held in the capital Doha, Qatar.



The President of the Anti-Corruption Authority confirmed during the second meeting of the Executive Committee of the International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities (IAACA), while delivering the Kingdom's speech at the meeting, the Kingdom's continued leadership in its steadfast approach to combating corruption in all its forms and methods, in line with its Vision 2030, and supporting related international efforts and initiatives, including presiding over the first annual general meeting of the Regional Asset Recovery Network for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA-ARIN).



Assessment of the Effectiveness of Anti-Corruption Measures



He noted that the permanent secretariat of the network, one of its main outcomes being the adoption of the foundational documents of the network represented in the network's charter, the declaration of intents, and the official launch of its activities, is interested in participating in establishing a Saudi-Maldivian forum involving the relevant anti-corruption agencies and tourism sector authorities in the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and several prominent international organizations. This resulted in the adoption of high-level principles for combating corruption and enhancing transparency in the tourism sector, and the organization of the second session of the global conference titled "Harnessing Data to Improve Corruption Measurement," sponsored by the Kingdom and organized by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, the United Nations Development Programme, the International Anti-Corruption Academy, the World Bank, and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development at the beginning of December 2025 at the United Nations headquarters in New York, as part of the Global Integrity Initiative to measure corruption rates, to support national and international efforts in evaluating the effectiveness of anti-corruption measures.



Strong Commitment to Implementing the UN Convention



Al-Kahmous expressed the Kingdom's strong commitment to the effective implementation of the UN Convention Against Corruption, particularly through enhancing international cooperation and benefiting from available cooperation mechanisms, including the Global Operations Network of Law Enforcement Authorities concerned with combating corruption, "GlobE." He called on member states to effectively utilize the network to combat transnational crimes and recover assets efficiently, depriving perpetrators of safe havens.



He urged the members of the Executive Committee of the International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities to benefit from and support the Global Integrity Initiative to measure corruption rates, which contributes to enhancing the efforts of countries in combating corruption, including supporting the Kingdom's draft resolution during the Conference of the States Parties to the UN Convention Against Corruption, aimed at enhancing the capacities of the States Parties to collect and analyze data.



In conclusion, Al-Kahmous expressed his gratitude to the President of the International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities (IAACA) and the Commissioner of the Independent Commission Against Corruption in Hong Kong, Danny Wu, for organizing the meeting and the fruitful efforts made by the association to enhance international cooperation in combating corruption, praising the important role played by the association in promoting international cooperation and exchanging experiences among countries and agencies concerned with combating corruption, emphasizing the commitment to actively participate in achieving the association's goals and aspirations to enhance international cooperation in combating corruption.



International Community's Appreciation for Saudi Efforts



It is noteworthy that in February of this year 2025, the Kingdom, represented by the President of the Anti-Corruption Authority, Mazen Al-Kahmous, was elected as a member of the Executive Committee of the association, in recognition by the international community of the Kingdom's efforts and its global standing in combating corruption, especially at the international level.



The association is an independent and non-political organization with more than 180 member agencies concerned with combating corruption in many countries around the world. It works to combat corruption, implement the UN Convention Against Corruption, achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and significantly reduce corruption and bribery in all their forms by 2030.



The association seeks to facilitate the exchange of experiences and best practices among anti-corruption authorities and specialists in this field from around the world, organizing conferences, seminars, workshops, and training programs. The International Anti-Corruption Association is committed to enhancing relationships with international and regional organizations to unify and develop efforts in the international anti-corruption community.