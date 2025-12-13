أقام معرض جدة للكتاب 2025، الذي تنظمه هيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة اليوم، محاضرة بعنوان «المقامات الموسيقية العربية من منظور رياضي فيزيائي».
واستعرضت المحاضرة الارتباط بين الموسيقى والعلوم الدقيقة، لا سيما قوانين الصوت والفيزياء والرياضيات بوصفها ركائز أساسية يقوم عليها البناء الموسيقي.
منهجية علمية
وقدمت المحاضرة جانباً تطبيقيّاً بعرض منهجية عملية تم تنفيذها في معمل مجهَّز بأحدث الأجهزة الإلكترونية لقياس الترددات الصوتية.
ويواصل معرض جدة للكتاب فعالياته حتى 20 ديسمبر الجاري، مقدِّماً تجربة ثقافية متكاملة تعكس التطور الذي يشهده قطاع النشر في المملكة، وجهود هيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة في ترسيخ مشهد ثقافي مستدام يدعم صناعة الكتاب ويعزز نشر المعرفة.
