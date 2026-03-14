Prince Faisal bin Abdullah bin Mohammed visited the historic area of Jeddah on the evening of the day before yesterday (Thursday), accompanied by Prince Mansour bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz, along with a number of princes and media representatives.



The tour included a visit to the Naseef House, the Red Sea Museum, and Bab Al-Bont, where Prince Faisal and his companions were briefed on the historical buildings and the restoration and rehabilitation efforts being undertaken while preserving the old architectural character. They listened to an explanation from Engineer Sami Nawar about the efforts made to preserve the architectural heritage of the area during the tour.



At the end of the visit, Prince Faisal bin Abdullah honored Engineer Sami Nawar, presenting him with a commemorative gift in the form of a model bearing his image, in appreciation of his efforts and contributions to the restoration work and the preservation of the historical character of the area.