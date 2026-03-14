زار الأمير فيصل بن عبدالله بن محمد مساء أمس الأول (الخميس) منطقة جدة التاريخية، يرافقه الأمير منصور بن ناصر بن عبدالعزيز، وعدد من الأمراء والإعلاميين.


وشملت الجولة زيارة بيت نصيف، ومتحف البحر الأحمر، وباب البنط، حيث اطّلع الأمير فيصل ومرافقوه على المباني التاريخية وما تشهده من أعمال ترميم وإعادة تأهيل مع المحافظة على الطابع العمراني القديم، واستمعوا خلال الجولة إلى شرح من المهندس سامي نوار حول الجهود المبذولة في الحفاظ على الإرث المعماري للمنطقة.


وفي ختام الزيارة، كرّم الأمير فيصل بن عبدالله المهندس سامي نوار، مقدماً له هدية تذكارية عبارة عن مجسم يحمل صورته، تقديراً لجهوده وإسهاماته في أعمال الترميم والمحافظة على الطابع التاريخي للمنطقة.