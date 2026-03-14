The head coach of the Al-Ahli football team, "Matias Yaizle," admitted that his team was unable to maintain their lead against Al-Qadisiyah, having been ahead by two goals in the match held at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, as part of the 26th round of the Saudi Pro League (Roshan League), which ended with a Qadisiyah victory of (3-2). He said during the press conference after the match: "We feel disappointed after this loss, which should have given us a strong motivation for the upcoming match against Al-Hilal." He added: "I substituted Riyad Mahrez due to the physical effort he put in during the match, and everyone saw the player's level throughout the first half," confirming that Al-Qadisiyah is a strong team that should not be underestimated. He stated: "We entered the match knowing our opponent well and did not underestimate them, especially since they have very high-quality players. We had previously outperformed them, but today they managed to win against us."