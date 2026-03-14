اعترف مدرب الفريق الأول لكرة القدم بالنادي الأهلي «ماتياس يايسله» بأن فريقه لم يستطع المحافظة على تقدمه أمام القادسية بهدفين في المباراة التي جمعتهما على ملعب الأمير محمد بن فهد بالدمام، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ(26) من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين (دوري روشن)، وانتهت قدساوية بنتيجة (3-2)، وقال خلال المؤتمر الصحفي بعد المباراة: «نشعر بخيبة أمل بعد هذه الخسارة التي من المفترض أن تعطينا دافعاً قوياً في مباراة الهلال القادمة»، وأضاف:‏ «قمت باستبدال رياض محرز بسبب المجهود البدني الذي قدمه خلال المباراة، والجميع شاهد مستوى اللاعب طوال الشوط الأول»، مؤكداً أن القادسية من الفرق القوية التي لا يستهان بها، وقال: «دخلنا المباراة ونحن نعرف الخصم جيداً ولم نتهاون معه خصوصاً أن لديهم لاعبين بجودة عالية جداً، تفوقنا عليهم سابقاً واليوم استطاعوا الفوز علينا».