كوبرا بطول مترين تشل حركة قرية كاملة في مصر قبل السيطرة عليها

في واقعة مُثيرة، شهدت قرية المنشأة الكبرى التابعة لمركز السنطة بمحافظة الغربية في مصر، حالة من الذعر، عقب ظهور أفعى «كوبرا» ضخمة على إحدى الأشجار على طريق عام، ما شكل تهديداً مباشراً للمارة والأهالي.
وبحسب شهود عيان، فوجئ السكان بوجود الأفعى بين أغصان شجرة كثيفة، الأمر الذي أثار حالة من الهلع، ودفعهم إلى الابتعاد الفوري عن الموقع، مع إخلاء المنطقة المحيطة خشية التعرض لهجوم مفاجئ.
وعلى الفور، تم إخطار غرفة عمليات الحماية المدنية، التي دفعت بقوة متخصصة مزودة بالمعدات اللازمة للتعامل مع الزواحف الخطرة، كما فرضت القوات طوقاً أمنياً حول موقع البلاغ، ومنعت اقتراب المواطنين حفاظاً على سلامتهم، خصوصاً مع حالة الاستثارة التي بدت عليها الأفعى.
وتعود تفاصيل الواقعة إلى تلقي الأجهزة الأمنية بمديرية أمن الغربية إخطاراً من مأمور مركز شرطة السنطة، يفيد بورود شكاوى من الأهالي بالعثور على أفعى ضخمة وسط الأشجار في الأراضي الزراعية بدائرة المركز.
على الفور، انتقلت القيادات الأمنية وقوات من الشرطة النظامية والسرية إلى مكان البلاغ، بالتنسيق مع إدارة الحماية المدنية، إذ تم الدفع بقوة من وحدة إطفاء السنطة وبمشاركة عدد من أفراد الوحدة.
وبعد تعامل حذر ودقيق، تمكنت قوات الحماية المدنية من محاصرة الأفعى والسيطرة عليها بشكل آمن، دون وقوع أي إصابات، مع التأكد من زوال الخطر تماماً.
وكشفت الجهات المختصة أن طول الأفعى بلغ نحو مترين، وأنها من الأنواع شديدة السمية، وتشكل خطراً بالغاً على حياة الإنسان.
كما قامت فرق الحماية بتمشيط المنطقة المحيطة، خصوصاً الأشجار والمناطق الزراعية المجاورة؛ للتأكد من عدم وجود زواحف أخرى قد تهدد سلامة المواطنين.
وفي السياق ذاته، كلفت إدارة البحث الجنائي بالتحري حول ملابسات الواقعة، وتم تحرير محضر رسمي، وأُخطرت النيابة العامة لمباشرة التحقيقات.
In a shocking incident, the village of Al-Manshah Al-Kubra, belonging to the Senita Center in the Gharbia Governorate of Egypt, experienced a state of panic after a massive "cobra" snake was spotted on one of the trees along a public road, posing a direct threat to passersby and residents.
According to eyewitnesses, residents were surprised to find the snake among the branches of a dense tree, which caused a state of hysteria and prompted them to immediately distance themselves from the site, evacuating the surrounding area for fear of a sudden attack.
Immediately, the Civil Protection Operations Room was notified, which dispatched a specialized team equipped with the necessary tools to deal with dangerous reptiles. The forces also imposed a security cordon around the site of the report, preventing citizens from approaching to ensure their safety, especially given the agitated state of the snake.
The details of the incident trace back to the security authorities in the Gharbia Security Directorate receiving a notification from the head of the Senita Police Station, indicating complaints from residents about finding a massive snake among the trees in the agricultural lands within the center's jurisdiction.
Immediately, security leaders and forces from both regular and undercover police units moved to the location of the report, in coordination with the Civil Protection Department, deploying a team from the Senita Fire Unit along with several members of the unit.
After careful and precise handling, the Civil Protection forces managed to encircle the snake and safely control it, without any injuries, ensuring that the danger was completely eliminated.
The relevant authorities revealed that the snake measured about two meters in length and was of a highly venomous species, posing a severe risk to human life.
The protection teams also conducted a sweep of the surrounding area, particularly the trees and adjacent agricultural areas, to ensure that no other reptiles posed a threat to the safety of citizens.
In this context, the Criminal Investigation Department was tasked with investigating the circumstances of the incident, and an official report was filed, with the Public Prosecution notified to commence investigations.