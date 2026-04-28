كوبرا بطول مترين تشل حركة قرية كاملة في مصر قبل السيطرة عليها

In a shocking incident, the village of Al-Manshah Al-Kubra, belonging to the Senita Center in the Gharbia Governorate of Egypt, experienced a state of panic after a massive "cobra" snake was spotted on one of the trees along a public road, posing a direct threat to passersby and residents.

According to eyewitnesses, residents were surprised to find the snake among the branches of a dense tree, which caused a state of hysteria and prompted them to immediately distance themselves from the site, evacuating the surrounding area for fear of a sudden attack.



Immediately, the Civil Protection Operations Room was notified, which dispatched a specialized team equipped with the necessary tools to deal with dangerous reptiles. The forces also imposed a security cordon around the site of the report, preventing citizens from approaching to ensure their safety, especially given the agitated state of the snake.

The details of the incident trace back to the security authorities in the Gharbia Security Directorate receiving a notification from the head of the Senita Police Station, indicating complaints from residents about finding a massive snake among the trees in the agricultural lands within the center's jurisdiction.

Immediately, security leaders and forces from both regular and undercover police units moved to the location of the report, in coordination with the Civil Protection Department, deploying a team from the Senita Fire Unit along with several members of the unit.

After careful and precise handling, the Civil Protection forces managed to encircle the snake and safely control it, without any injuries, ensuring that the danger was completely eliminated.

The relevant authorities revealed that the snake measured about two meters in length and was of a highly venomous species, posing a severe risk to human life.

The protection teams also conducted a sweep of the surrounding area, particularly the trees and adjacent agricultural areas, to ensure that no other reptiles posed a threat to the safety of citizens.

In this context, the Criminal Investigation Department was tasked with investigating the circumstances of the incident, and an official report was filed, with the Public Prosecution notified to commence investigations.