في واقعة مُثيرة، شهدت قرية المنشأة الكبرى التابعة لمركز السنطة بمحافظة الغربية في مصر، حالة من الذعر، عقب ظهور أفعى «كوبرا» ضخمة على إحدى الأشجار على طريق عام، ما شكل تهديداً مباشراً للمارة والأهالي.

وبحسب شهود عيان، فوجئ السكان بوجود الأفعى بين أغصان شجرة كثيفة، الأمر الذي أثار حالة من الهلع، ودفعهم إلى الابتعاد الفوري عن الموقع، مع إخلاء المنطقة المحيطة خشية التعرض لهجوم مفاجئ.
كوبرا بطول مترين تشل حركة قرية كاملة في مصر قبل السيطرة عليها

وعلى الفور، تم إخطار غرفة عمليات الحماية المدنية، التي دفعت بقوة متخصصة مزودة بالمعدات اللازمة للتعامل مع الزواحف الخطرة، كما فرضت القوات طوقاً أمنياً حول موقع البلاغ، ومنعت اقتراب المواطنين حفاظاً على سلامتهم، خصوصاً مع حالة الاستثارة التي بدت عليها الأفعى.

وتعود تفاصيل الواقعة إلى تلقي الأجهزة الأمنية بمديرية أمن الغربية إخطاراً من مأمور مركز شرطة السنطة، يفيد بورود شكاوى من الأهالي بالعثور على أفعى ضخمة وسط الأشجار في الأراضي الزراعية بدائرة المركز.

على الفور، انتقلت القيادات الأمنية وقوات من الشرطة النظامية والسرية إلى مكان البلاغ، بالتنسيق مع إدارة الحماية المدنية، إذ تم الدفع بقوة من وحدة إطفاء السنطة وبمشاركة عدد من أفراد الوحدة.

وبعد تعامل حذر ودقيق، تمكنت قوات الحماية المدنية من محاصرة الأفعى والسيطرة عليها بشكل آمن، دون وقوع أي إصابات، مع التأكد من زوال الخطر تماماً.

وكشفت الجهات المختصة أن طول الأفعى بلغ نحو مترين، وأنها من الأنواع شديدة السمية، وتشكل خطراً بالغاً على حياة الإنسان.

كما قامت فرق الحماية بتمشيط المنطقة المحيطة، خصوصاً الأشجار والمناطق الزراعية المجاورة؛ للتأكد من عدم وجود زواحف أخرى قد تهدد سلامة المواطنين.

وفي السياق ذاته، كلفت إدارة البحث الجنائي بالتحري حول ملابسات الواقعة، وتم تحرير محضر رسمي، وأُخطرت النيابة العامة لمباشرة التحقيقات.