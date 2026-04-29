The United Nations has imposed sanctions on Alghoni Hamdan Daglo Musa, the younger brother of the leader of the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan, along with three Colombian mercenaries, on charges related to recruiting former military personnel to fight in Sudan.

The British mission to the United Nations stated in a statement that the UN Security Council approved these sanctions based on a joint proposal from the United States, Britain, and France.

The list of those sanctioned included Alghoni Hamdan Daglo Musa, the brother of Rapid Support Forces leader Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who was noted for leading efforts to secure weapons and military equipment for the forces.

The sanctions also targeted three Colombians: Alvaro Andres Quijano Becerra, Claudia Viviana Oliveros Forero, and Mateo Andres Duque Botero, who were accused of playing a pivotal role in recruiting former Colombian military personnel.

According to the statement, video evidence showed that these three provided technical and tactical support to the Rapid Support Forces and participated in multiple missions that included fighting in infantry and artillery, operating drones, driving vehicles, as well as training fighters, including children.

In February, Britain, in coordination with the United States and France, successfully imposed sanctions on four leaders of the Rapid Support Forces over allegations of committing violations during the siege of the city of El Fasher.

Colombian mercenaries participated in several battles within Sudan, including in the capital Khartoum, Omdurman, the Kordofan region, and the city of El Fasher.

The ongoing war for three years between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces has exacerbated a severe humanitarian crisis, which relief organizations describe as the worst globally at present.

Earlier in April, the United States imposed sanctions on five companies and individuals it said were involved in recruiting former Colombian military personnel to fight alongside the Rapid Support Forces, noting that hundreds of them had traveled to Sudan to participate in the conflict.