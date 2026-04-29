فرضت الأمم المتحدة عقوبات على ألغوني حمدان دقلو موسى، الشقيق الأصغر لقائد قوات الدعم السريع في السودان، إلى جانب ثلاثة مرتزقة كولومبيين، بتهم تتعلق بتجنيد عناصر عسكرية سابقة للقتال في السودان.
وأفادت بعثة بريطانيا لدى الأمم المتحدة، في بيان، بأن مجلس الأمن الدولي أقرّ هذه العقوبات بناءً على مقترح مشترك من الولايات المتحدة وبريطانيا وفرنسا.
وشملت قائمة المعاقَبين ألغوني حمدان دقلو موسى، شقيق قائد قوات الدعم السريع محمد حمدان دقلو، حيث أشير إلى أنه قاد جهوداً لتأمين الأسلحة والمعدات العسكرية لصالح القوات.
كما طالت العقوبات ثلاثة كولومبيين هم ألفارو أندريس كيخيانو بيسيرا، وكلوديا فيفيانا أوليفيروس فوريرو، وماتيو أندريس دوكي بوتيرو، الذين اتُّهموا بلعب دور محوري في تجنيد عسكريين كولومبيين سابقين.
وبحسب البيان، أظهرت أدلة مصورة وفيديوهات أن هؤلاء الثلاثة قدموا دعماً فنياً وتكتيكياً لقوات الدعم السريع، وشاركوا في مهمات متعددة شملت القتال في صفوف المشاة والمدفعية، وتشغيل الطائرات المسيّرة، وقيادة المركبات، إضافة إلى تدريب مقاتلين، بينهم أطفال.
وكانت بريطانيا، بالتنسيق مع الولايات المتحدة وفرنسا، قد نجحت في فبراير الماضي في فرض عقوبات على أربعة من قادة قوات الدعم السريع، على خلفية اتهامات بارتكاب انتهاكات خلال حصار مدينة الفاشر.
وشارك مرتزقة كولومبيون في عدد من المعارك داخل السودان، بما في ذلك في العاصمة الخرطوم، وأم درمان، وإقليم كردفان، ومدينة الفاشر.
وتسببت الحرب المستمرة منذ ثلاث سنوات بين الجيش السوداني وقوات الدعم السريع في تفاقم أزمة إنسانية حادة، تصفها منظمات الإغاثة بأنها الأسوأ عالمياً في الوقت الراهن.
وفي وقت سابق من أبريل، فرضت الولايات المتحدة عقوبات على خمس شركات وأفراد قالت إنهم متورطون في تجنيد عسكريين كولومبيين سابقين للقتال إلى جانب قوات الدعم السريع، مشيرة إلى أن المئات منهم توجهوا إلى السودان للمشاركة في النزاع.
The United Nations has imposed sanctions on Alghoni Hamdan Daglo Musa, the younger brother of the leader of the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan, along with three Colombian mercenaries, on charges related to recruiting former military personnel to fight in Sudan.
The British mission to the United Nations stated in a statement that the UN Security Council approved these sanctions based on a joint proposal from the United States, Britain, and France.
The list of those sanctioned included Alghoni Hamdan Daglo Musa, the brother of Rapid Support Forces leader Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who was noted for leading efforts to secure weapons and military equipment for the forces.
The sanctions also targeted three Colombians: Alvaro Andres Quijano Becerra, Claudia Viviana Oliveros Forero, and Mateo Andres Duque Botero, who were accused of playing a pivotal role in recruiting former Colombian military personnel.
According to the statement, video evidence showed that these three provided technical and tactical support to the Rapid Support Forces and participated in multiple missions that included fighting in infantry and artillery, operating drones, driving vehicles, as well as training fighters, including children.
In February, Britain, in coordination with the United States and France, successfully imposed sanctions on four leaders of the Rapid Support Forces over allegations of committing violations during the siege of the city of El Fasher.
Colombian mercenaries participated in several battles within Sudan, including in the capital Khartoum, Omdurman, the Kordofan region, and the city of El Fasher.
The ongoing war for three years between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces has exacerbated a severe humanitarian crisis, which relief organizations describe as the worst globally at present.
Earlier in April, the United States imposed sanctions on five companies and individuals it said were involved in recruiting former Colombian military personnel to fight alongside the Rapid Support Forces, noting that hundreds of them had traveled to Sudan to participate in the conflict.