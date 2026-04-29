فرضت الأمم المتحدة عقوبات على ألغوني حمدان دقلو موسى، الشقيق الأصغر لقائد قوات الدعم السريع في السودان، إلى جانب ثلاثة مرتزقة كولومبيين، بتهم تتعلق بتجنيد عناصر عسكرية سابقة للقتال في السودان.

وأفادت بعثة بريطانيا لدى الأمم المتحدة، في بيان، بأن مجلس الأمن الدولي أقرّ هذه العقوبات بناءً على مقترح مشترك من الولايات المتحدة وبريطانيا وفرنسا.

وشملت قائمة المعاقَبين ألغوني حمدان دقلو موسى، شقيق قائد قوات الدعم السريع محمد حمدان دقلو، حيث أشير إلى أنه قاد جهوداً لتأمين الأسلحة والمعدات العسكرية لصالح القوات.

كما طالت العقوبات ثلاثة كولومبيين هم ألفارو أندريس كيخيانو بيسيرا، وكلوديا فيفيانا أوليفيروس فوريرو، وماتيو أندريس دوكي بوتيرو، الذين اتُّهموا بلعب دور محوري في تجنيد عسكريين كولومبيين سابقين.

وبحسب البيان، أظهرت أدلة مصورة وفيديوهات أن هؤلاء الثلاثة قدموا دعماً فنياً وتكتيكياً لقوات الدعم السريع، وشاركوا في مهمات متعددة شملت القتال في صفوف المشاة والمدفعية، وتشغيل الطائرات المسيّرة، وقيادة المركبات، إضافة إلى تدريب مقاتلين، بينهم أطفال.

وكانت بريطانيا، بالتنسيق مع الولايات المتحدة وفرنسا، قد نجحت في فبراير الماضي في فرض عقوبات على أربعة من قادة قوات الدعم السريع، على خلفية اتهامات بارتكاب انتهاكات خلال حصار مدينة الفاشر.

وشارك مرتزقة كولومبيون في عدد من المعارك داخل السودان، بما في ذلك في العاصمة الخرطوم، وأم درمان، وإقليم كردفان، ومدينة الفاشر.

وتسببت الحرب المستمرة منذ ثلاث سنوات بين الجيش السوداني وقوات الدعم السريع في تفاقم أزمة إنسانية حادة، تصفها منظمات الإغاثة بأنها الأسوأ عالمياً في الوقت الراهن.

وفي وقت سابق من أبريل، فرضت الولايات المتحدة عقوبات على خمس شركات وأفراد قالت إنهم متورطون في تجنيد عسكريين كولومبيين سابقين للقتال إلى جانب قوات الدعم السريع، مشيرة إلى أن المئات منهم توجهوا إلى السودان للمشاركة في النزاع.