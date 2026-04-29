أكد الكرملين تمسّك روسيا بتحالف «أوبك+»، نافياً أي توجه للانسحاب، وذلك عقب إعلان دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة خروجها من منظمة الدول المصدّرة للنفط «أوبك» وتحالف «أوبك+».

موسكو: لا نية للانسحاب


وقال المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف إن روسيا لا تدرس في الوقت الراهن الانسحاب من «أوبك+»، مؤكداً حرص موسكو على الحفاظ على صيغة التحالف، رغم التغيرات الأخيرة في هيكل المنظمة بعد قرار الإمارات.

الرهان على استقرار الأسواق


وشدد بيسكوف، في تصريحات للصحفيين، على أن الاتفاقيات القائمة ضمن «أوبك+» أثبتت فعاليتها في تهدئة أسواق النفط العالمية، مضيفاً أن استمرار هذا الإطار يظل عاملاً أساسياً لتحقيق التوازن والاستقرار في الأسواق.

انسحاب إماراتي مؤثر
وكانت دولة الإمارات أعلنت أمس (الثلاثاء) انسحابها من «أوبك» و«أوبك+»، على أن يسري القرار اعتباراً من الأول من مايو 2026.