The Kremlin confirmed Russia's commitment to the "OPEC+" alliance, denying any intention to withdraw, following the announcement by the United Arab Emirates to exit the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries "OPEC" and the "OPEC+" alliance.

Moscow: No intention to withdraw



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia is not currently considering withdrawing from "OPEC+", emphasizing Moscow's desire to maintain the alliance's framework, despite recent changes in the organization's structure following the UAE's decision.

Betting on market stability



Peskov stressed, in statements to reporters, that the existing agreements within "OPEC+" have proven effective in calming global oil markets, adding that the continuation of this framework remains a key factor in achieving balance and stability in the markets.

Significant Emirati withdrawal

The United Arab Emirates announced yesterday (Tuesday) its withdrawal from "OPEC" and "OPEC+", with the decision set to take effect from May 1, 2026.