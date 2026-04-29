أكد الكرملين تمسّك روسيا بتحالف «أوبك+»، نافياً أي توجه للانسحاب، وذلك عقب إعلان دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة خروجها من منظمة الدول المصدّرة للنفط «أوبك» وتحالف «أوبك+».
موسكو: لا نية للانسحاب
وقال المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف إن روسيا لا تدرس في الوقت الراهن الانسحاب من «أوبك+»، مؤكداً حرص موسكو على الحفاظ على صيغة التحالف، رغم التغيرات الأخيرة في هيكل المنظمة بعد قرار الإمارات.
الرهان على استقرار الأسواق
وشدد بيسكوف، في تصريحات للصحفيين، على أن الاتفاقيات القائمة ضمن «أوبك+» أثبتت فعاليتها في تهدئة أسواق النفط العالمية، مضيفاً أن استمرار هذا الإطار يظل عاملاً أساسياً لتحقيق التوازن والاستقرار في الأسواق.
انسحاب إماراتي مؤثر
وكانت دولة الإمارات أعلنت أمس (الثلاثاء) انسحابها من «أوبك» و«أوبك+»، على أن يسري القرار اعتباراً من الأول من مايو 2026.
The Kremlin confirmed Russia's commitment to the "OPEC+" alliance, denying any intention to withdraw, following the announcement by the United Arab Emirates to exit the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries "OPEC" and the "OPEC+" alliance.
Moscow: No intention to withdraw
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia is not currently considering withdrawing from "OPEC+", emphasizing Moscow's desire to maintain the alliance's framework, despite recent changes in the organization's structure following the UAE's decision.
Betting on market stability
Peskov stressed, in statements to reporters, that the existing agreements within "OPEC+" have proven effective in calming global oil markets, adding that the continuation of this framework remains a key factor in achieving balance and stability in the markets.
Significant Emirati withdrawal
The United Arab Emirates announced yesterday (Tuesday) its withdrawal from "OPEC" and "OPEC+", with the decision set to take effect from May 1, 2026.