عادت أسعار النفط للارتفاع، لتواصل المكاسب التي بدأتها قبل عدة أيام، وذلك وسط تقارير عن أن الولايات المتحدة ستمدد سيطرتها على الموانئ الإيرانية، مما قد يطيل أمد تعطل الإمدادات من الشرق الأوسط، وهو من أهم مناطق الإنتاج، إلى جانب تقييم السوق لقرار الإمارات الانسحاب من منظمة أوبك وتحالف أوبك +.
ريادة في 7 جلسات
وارتفعت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت تسليم يونيو القادم 3.31 دولار بما يعادل 2.98% إلى 114.6 دولار للبرميل، بعد أن سجل ارتفاعات لليوم السابع على التوالي. ويحل أجل عقود يونيو القادم غدا (الخميس).
وزادت العقود الآجلة لخام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي تسليم يونيو 3.39 دولار أو 3.39% إلى 103.3 دولار للبرميل بعد ارتفاعها 3.7% في الجلسة السابقة، لتسجل زيادة في سبع من آخر ثماني جلسات.
ونقلت وول ستريت جورنال في وقت متأخر أمس، عن مسؤولين أمريكيين أن الرئيس دونالد ترمب أصدر تعليمات لمساعديه بالاستعداد لحصار مطول على إيران.
Oil prices have risen again, continuing the gains that began several days ago, amid reports that the United States will extend its control over Iranian ports, which could prolong the disruption of supplies from the Middle East, one of the most important production regions, alongside the market's assessment of the UAE's decision to withdraw from OPEC and the OPEC+ alliance.
Leading for 7 Sessions
Brent crude futures for June delivery rose by $3.31, or 2.98%, to $114.6 per barrel, after recording increases for the seventh consecutive day. The June contracts are set to expire tomorrow (Thursday).
Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for June rose by $3.39, or 3.39%, to $103.3 per barrel after a 3.7% increase in the previous session, marking an increase in seven of the last eight sessions.
The Wall Street Journal reported late yesterday, citing U.S. officials, that President Donald Trump has instructed his aides to prepare for a prolonged blockade on Iran.