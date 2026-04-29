عادت أسعار النفط للارتفاع، لتواصل المكاسب التي بدأتها قبل عدة أيام، وذلك وسط تقارير عن أن الولايات المتحدة ستمدد سيطرتها على الموانئ الإيرانية، مما قد يطيل أمد تعطل الإمدادات من الشرق الأوسط، وهو من أهم مناطق الإنتاج، إلى جانب تقييم السوق لقرار الإمارات الانسحاب من منظمة أوبك وتحالف أوبك +.


ريادة في 7 جلسات


وارتفعت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت تسليم يونيو القادم 3.31 دولار بما يعادل 2.98% إلى 114.6 دولار للبرميل، بعد أن سجل ارتفاعات لليوم السابع على التوالي. ويحل أجل عقود يونيو القادم غدا (الخميس).


وزادت العقود الآجلة لخام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي تسليم يونيو 3.39 دولار أو 3.39% إلى 103.3 دولار للبرميل بعد ارتفاعها 3.7% في الجلسة السابقة، لتسجل زيادة في سبع من آخر ثماني جلسات.


ونقلت وول ستريت جورنال في وقت متأخر أمس، عن مسؤولين أمريكيين أن الرئيس دونالد ترمب أصدر تعليمات لمساعديه بالاستعداد لحصار مطول على إيران.