Oil prices have risen again, continuing the gains that began several days ago, amid reports that the United States will extend its control over Iranian ports, which could prolong the disruption of supplies from the Middle East, one of the most important production regions, alongside the market's assessment of the UAE's decision to withdraw from OPEC and the OPEC+ alliance.



Leading for 7 Sessions



Brent crude futures for June delivery rose by $3.31, or 2.98%, to $114.6 per barrel, after recording increases for the seventh consecutive day. The June contracts are set to expire tomorrow (Thursday).



Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for June rose by $3.39, or 3.39%, to $103.3 per barrel after a 3.7% increase in the previous session, marking an increase in seven of the last eight sessions.



The Wall Street Journal reported late yesterday, citing U.S. officials, that President Donald Trump has instructed his aides to prepare for a prolonged blockade on Iran.