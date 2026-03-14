The Union coach, "Sergio Conceição," has not yet succeeded in restoring the dignity of the club after 30 matches the team has played under his supervision, as the team continues to deliver lackluster performances, amid rising criticisms after each match, in light of the absence of a clear playing identity, unconvincing results, and the evident lack of stability that has appeared in many encounters. The unexpected loss to their host, Riyadh, by three goals to one during the match held at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, as part of the 26th round (Flag Day round) of the Saudi Professional League (Roshen League), intensified the controversy, as it was not just a loss of three points, but it seemed like a "slap to the features of Al-Ittihad" in technical comparisons, after the numbers confirmed that the team is going through a dangerous turning point in terms of performance and results under the Portuguese coach.



Where the crisis of "Conceição" is not limited to defeats alone, but the scoring rate has dropped with "Conceição" to 1.9 goals per match (58 goals in 30 matches).



Defensively, the team has conceded 36 goals in 30 matches, which is a high rate indicating a clear flaw in the backline of the club.



The upcoming phase has become crucial for the future of Al-Ittihad, as the team needs to quickly regain its balance and correct its course before the gap widens with competitors and its hopes of competing for titles this season fade away.



Conceição's numbers with Al-Ittihad:



- Played 30 matches



- Won 16



- Drew 6 times



- Lost 8 matches



- Scored 58 goals



- Conceded 36 goals