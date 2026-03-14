لم ينجح مدرب الاتحاد «سيرجيو كونسيساو» حتى الآن في استعادة هيبة العميد بعد 30 مواجهة خاضها الفريق تحت إشرافه، إذ يواصل الفريق تقديم مستوياته الباهتة، وسط تصاعد الانتقادات عليه عقب كل مباراة، في ظل غياب الهوية الفنية، والنتائج غير المقنعة، وعدم الاستقرار الفني الذي ظهر بوضوح في العديد من المواجهات. وزادت الخسارة غير المتوقعة من مستضيفه الرياض بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدف خلال المواجهة التي جرت بينهما على ملعب مدينة الأمير فيصل بن فهد الرياضية في الرياض، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ26 (جولة يوم العلم) من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين (دوري روشن) حدة الجدل، إذ لم تكن مجرد فقدان ثلاث نقاط، بل بدت بمثابة «الصفع لملامح الاتحاد» في المقارنات الفنية، بعدما أكدت لغة الأرقام أن الفريق يمر بمنعطف خطير على مستوى الأداء والنتائج تحت قيادة المدرب البرتغالي.


حيث لا تقتصر أزمة «كونسيساو» على الهزائم فحسب، بل انخفض المعدل التهديفي مع «كونسيساو» ليصل إلى 1.9 هدف في المباراة (58 هدفاً في 30 مباراة).


أما دفاعياً، فقد استقبل الفريق 36 هدفاً في 30 مباراة، وهو معدل مرتفع يشير إلى خلل واضح في المنظومة الخلفية للعميد.


وباتت المرحلة القادمة مفصلية لمستقبل الاتحاد، حيث يحتاج الفريق إلى استعادة توازنه سريعاً وتصحيح المسار قبل اتساع الفجوة مع المنافسين وتلاشي آماله في المنافسة على البطولات هذا الموسم.


أرقام كونسيساو مع الاتحاد:


- خاض 30 مباراة


- فاز في 16


- تعادل 6 مرات


- خسر 8 مواجهات


- سجل 58 هدفاً


- تلقى 36 هدفاً