The Ministry of Interior issued a statement today regarding the implementation of a death penalty for one of the perpetrators in the Riyadh region. The statement indicated that Dham bin Hamad bin Khalaf Al-Subaie Al-Anzi (Saudi national) had brought and received amphetamine pills. Thanks to Allah Almighty, the security authorities were able to arrest the aforementioned perpetrator. The investigation with him led to charges being brought against him for committing the crime. Upon referring him to the competent court, a ruling was issued confirming the charges against him, and he was sentenced to death as a punishment. The ruling became final after being appealed and upheld by the Supreme Court, and a royal order was issued to enforce what was legally decided.

Execution of the Sentence



The death penalty was carried out against the perpetrator Dham bin Hamad bin Khalaf Al-Subaie Al-Anzi (Saudi national) on Saturday, 22/6/1447 AH, corresponding to 13/12/2025 AD, in the Riyadh region.



The Ministry of Interior announces this to reaffirm to everyone the Saudi Arabian government's commitment to protecting the security of citizens and residents from the scourge of drugs and imposing the harshest penalties prescribed by law against traffickers and promoters, due to the loss of innocent lives and the severe corruption it causes in youth, individuals, and society, as well as the violation of their rights. At the same time, it warns anyone who engages in such activities that the legal punishment will be their fate.



