أصدرت وزارة الداخلية، اليوم، بيانًا بشأن تنفيذ حكم القتل تعزيرًا بأحد الجناة في منطقة الرياض، جاء فيه، أنه أقدم، دحام بن حمد بن خلف السبيعي العنزي (سعودي الجنسية) على جلب وتلقي أقراص الإمفيتامين المخدرة، وبفضل من المولى عز وجل تمكنت الجهات الأمنية من القبض على الجاني المذكور، وأسفر التحقيق معه عن توجيه الاتهام إليه بارتكاب الجريمة، وبإحالته إلى المحكمة المختصة؛ صدر بحقه حُكمٌ يقضي بثبوت ما نُسب إليه، وقتله تعزيراً، وأصبح الحكم نهائياً بعد استئنافه ثم تأييده من المحكمة العليا، وصدر أمر ملكي بإنفاذ ما تقرر شرعاً.

تنفيذ الحكم


ونُفذ حكم القتل تعزيرًا بالجاني دحام بن حمد بن خلف السبيعي العنزي (سعودي الجنسية) يوم السبت 22 / 6 / 1447 هـ الموافق 13 / 12 / 2025م بمنطقة الرياض.


ووزارة الداخلية إذ تعلن ذلك لتؤكد للجميع حرص حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية على حماية أمن المواطن والمقيم من آفة المخدرات، وإيقاع أشد العقوبات المقررة نظامًا بحق مهربيها ومروجيها؛ لما تسببه من إزهاق للأرواح البريئة، وفساد جسيم في النشء والفرد والمجتمع، وانتهاك لحقوقهم، وهي تحذر في الوقت نفسه كل من يقدم على ذلك بأن العقاب الشرعي سيكون مصيره.