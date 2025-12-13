The U.S. Central Command announced today (Saturday) the death of 2 American military service members and one American civilian, and 3 others were injured in an ambush set by an armed individual belonging to the ISIS terrorist organization in the city of Palmyra in central Syria.

The Central Command stated in a statement on its account on "X": "Two American military service members and one American civilian were killed, and 3 others were injured due to an ambush set by a lone armed individual from ISIS in Syria, and the assailant was engaged and killed."

It noted that according to the Department of Defense policy, the identities of the military personnel will be withheld until 24 hours after their families have been notified.

The U.S. envoy to Syria, Tom Brack, commented on his account on "X": We reaffirm our steadfast commitment to defeating terrorism alongside our Syrian partners.

The Syrian News Agency (SANA) reported that the ambush targeted American and Syrian forces that were traveling on the international road in Palmyra, indicating that the incident resulted in the injury of two members of the Syrian security forces.