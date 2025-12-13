أعلنت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية اليوم (السبت) مقتل 2 من أفراد الخدمة العسكرية الأمريكية ومدني أمريكي، وأُصيب 3 آخرون في كمين نصبه مسلح ينتمي لتنظيم داعش الإرهابي في مدينة تدمر وسط سورية.

وقالت القيادة المركزية في بيان على حسابها في «X»: «قُتل اثنان من أفراد الخدمة العسكرية الأمريكية ومدني أمريكي واحد، وأُصيب 3 آخرون، جراء كمين نصبه مسلح منفرد من تنظيم داعش في سورية، وقد تمّ الاشتباك مع المسلح وقتله».

وأشارت إلى أنه وفقاً لسياسة وزارة الدفاع، سيتم حجب هويات أفراد القوات المسلحة حتى مرور 24 ساعة على إبلاغ ذويهم.

وعلق المبعوث الأمريكي إلى سورية توم براك على حسابه في «X»: نؤكد إلتزامنا الراسخ بهزيمة الإرهاب مع شركائنا السوريين.

وكانت وكالة الأنباء السورية (سانا) قالت إن الكمين استهدف قوات أمريكية وسورية كانت تسير في الخط الدولي في تدمر، مبينة أن الحادثة أسفرت عن إصابة عنصرين من قوات الأمن السورية.