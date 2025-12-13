كشف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب عن إحراز تقدم كبير بشأن مفاوضات إنهاء الحرب الروسية الأوكرانية.
وقال ترمب في تصريحات، اليوم (السبت)،: أنجزنا الكثير.. 8 حروب.. لم يسبق لأحد أن أوقف 8 حروب.. بقيت حرب واحدة فقط.. وكنت أعتقد أنها ستكون الأسهل.. وهي حرب في بلد أنتم على دراية به إلى حد ما.. روسيا وأوكرانيا.. لكننا نحقق تقدماً ملموساً. وأعلن أن مقترح المنطقة الاقتصادية الحرة في دونباس قابل للتطبيق، لكنه رفض الكشف عن تفاصيله.
وأضاف ترمب: «لا أريد أن أخوض في ذلك الآن.. إنه وضع معقد جداً.. لكننا سننجح.. والكثيرون يريدون نجاحها.. كل ما أريده هو وقف مقتل 25 ألف شخص شهرياً.
وكان الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، أعلن أن فريق ترمب المفاوض كان غامضاً في تحديد تفاصيل من سيسيطر على الأمن بموجب اقتراح الرئيس الأمريكي للمنطقة.
ونقلت صحيفة "وول ستريت جورنال" عن مسؤولين أمريكيين قولهم: إن المبعوث الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف، سيلتقي هذا الأسبوع في العاصمة الألمانية برلين بالرئيس الأوكراني وقادة أوروبيين، من أجل تسريع إنهاء الحرب، وتضييق الخلافات حول خطة السلام الأمريكية المقترحة في أوكرانيا. وأفاد المسؤولون الأمريكيون بأن ويتكوف سيلتقي غداً وبعد غد، بمسؤولين من فرنسا وبريطانيا وألمانيا.
لكن وسائل إعلام بولندية نقلت عن مصدر في قصر الإليزيه قوله: إنه تم إلغاء الاجتماع الذي كان مقرراً اليوم في باريس بشأن أوكرانيا.
وكانت مصادر أوكرانية أعلنت لموقع "أكسيوس" أن باريس ستستضيف اليوم اجتماعاً لمناقشة خطة السلام بأوكرانيا، كان سيضم مسؤولين أمريكيين وممثلين عن أوكرانيا وفرنسا وألمانيا وبريطانيا.
U.S. President Donald Trump revealed significant progress in the negotiations to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.
Trump stated in remarks today (Saturday): "We have accomplished a lot... 8 wars... no one has ever stopped 8 wars... only one war remains... and I thought it would be the easiest... it is a war in a country you are somewhat familiar with... Russia and Ukraine... but we are making tangible progress." He announced that the proposal for a free economic zone in Donbas is feasible, but he refused to disclose its details.
Trump added: "I don't want to get into that right now... it is a very complicated situation... but we will succeed... and many want it to succeed... all I want is to stop the killing of 25,000 people every month."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Trump's negotiating team was vague in specifying the details of who would control security under the U.S. president's proposal for the region.
The Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. officials said that U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff will meet this week in the German capital Berlin with the Ukrainian president and European leaders to expedite the end of the war and narrow the differences over the proposed U.S. peace plan in Ukraine. U.S. officials stated that Witkoff will meet tomorrow and the day after with officials from France, Britain, and Germany.
However, Polish media reported a source at the Élysée Palace saying that the meeting scheduled for today in Paris regarding Ukraine has been canceled.
Ukrainian sources had informed Axios that Paris would host a meeting today to discuss the peace plan for Ukraine, which would include U.S. officials and representatives from Ukraine, France, Germany, and Britain.
