U.S. President Donald Trump revealed significant progress in the negotiations to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.



Trump stated in remarks today (Saturday): "We have accomplished a lot... 8 wars... no one has ever stopped 8 wars... only one war remains... and I thought it would be the easiest... it is a war in a country you are somewhat familiar with... Russia and Ukraine... but we are making tangible progress." He announced that the proposal for a free economic zone in Donbas is feasible, but he refused to disclose its details.



Trump added: "I don't want to get into that right now... it is a very complicated situation... but we will succeed... and many want it to succeed... all I want is to stop the killing of 25,000 people every month."



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Trump's negotiating team was vague in specifying the details of who would control security under the U.S. president's proposal for the region.



The Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. officials said that U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff will meet this week in the German capital Berlin with the Ukrainian president and European leaders to expedite the end of the war and narrow the differences over the proposed U.S. peace plan in Ukraine. U.S. officials stated that Witkoff will meet tomorrow and the day after with officials from France, Britain, and Germany.



However, Polish media reported a source at the Élysée Palace saying that the meeting scheduled for today in Paris regarding Ukraine has been canceled.



Ukrainian sources had informed Axios that Paris would host a meeting today to discuss the peace plan for Ukraine, which would include U.S. officials and representatives from Ukraine, France, Germany, and Britain.



