كشف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب عن إحراز تقدم كبير بشأن مفاوضات إنهاء الحرب الروسية الأوكرانية.


وقال ترمب في تصريحات، اليوم (السبت)،: أنجزنا الكثير.. 8 حروب.. لم يسبق لأحد أن أوقف 8 حروب.. بقيت حرب واحدة فقط.. وكنت أعتقد أنها ستكون الأسهل.. وهي حرب في بلد أنتم على دراية به إلى حد ما.. روسيا وأوكرانيا.. لكننا نحقق تقدماً ملموساً. وأعلن أن مقترح المنطقة الاقتصادية الحرة في دونباس قابل للتطبيق، لكنه رفض الكشف عن تفاصيله.


وأضاف ترمب: «لا أريد أن أخوض في ذلك الآن.. إنه وضع معقد جداً.. لكننا سننجح.. والكثيرون يريدون نجاحها.. كل ما أريده هو وقف مقتل 25 ألف شخص شهرياً.


وكان الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، أعلن أن فريق ترمب المفاوض كان غامضاً في تحديد تفاصيل من سيسيطر على الأمن بموجب اقتراح الرئيس الأمريكي للمنطقة.


ونقلت صحيفة "وول ستريت جورنال" عن مسؤولين أمريكيين قولهم: إن المبعوث الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف، سيلتقي هذا الأسبوع في العاصمة الألمانية برلين بالرئيس الأوكراني وقادة أوروبيين، من أجل تسريع إنهاء الحرب، وتضييق الخلافات حول خطة السلام الأمريكية المقترحة في أوكرانيا. وأفاد المسؤولون الأمريكيون بأن ويتكوف سيلتقي غداً وبعد غد، بمسؤولين من فرنسا وبريطانيا وألمانيا.


لكن وسائل إعلام بولندية نقلت عن مصدر في قصر الإليزيه قوله: إنه تم إلغاء الاجتماع الذي كان مقرراً اليوم في باريس بشأن أوكرانيا.


وكانت مصادر أوكرانية أعلنت لموقع "أكسيوس" أن باريس ستستضيف اليوم اجتماعاً لمناقشة خطة السلام بأوكرانيا، كان سيضم مسؤولين أمريكيين وممثلين عن أوكرانيا وفرنسا وألمانيا وبريطانيا.


