استولت الحكومة الأمريكية على ناقلة النفط «سكيبر» قبالة سواحل فنزويلا، الأربعاء الماضي، قبيل انتهاء صلاحية مذكرة قضائية تقضي بمصادرة الناقلة، بحسب ما كشفت وثيقة رُفعت عنها السرية، أمس الجمعة.


العملية الأولى من نوعها


ومنحت المذكرة التي وقعها قاضي الصلح الأمريكي ضياء فاروقي في 26 نوفمبر الماضي، الإدارة الأمريكية مهلة حتى يوم 10 ديسمبر الجاري، للاستيلاء على السفينة.


ورغم رفع السرية عن مذكرة المصادرة، إلا أن الإفادة المرفقة بها ظلت سرية، وقال فاروقي إن وثائق أخرى في القضية ستبقى سرية مؤقتاً.


يذكر أن هذه العملية تعد الأولى من نوعها للاستيلاء على شحنة نفط فنزويلية في ظل العقوبات الأمريكية المفروضة منذ عام 2019.


وغادرت «سكيبر» ميناء خوسيه النفطي الرئيسي في فنزويلا بين 4 و 5 ديسمبر بعد تحميلها نحو 1.8 مليون برميل من خام ميري الثقيل الفنزويلي.


وأعلنت إدارة ترمب أن ناقلة النفط «سكيبر» كانت تُستخدم لنقل النفط الخاضع للعقوبات من فنزويلا وإيران.


من جهته، قال مدير مكتب التحقيقات الاتحادي كاش باتيل، في بيان: إن ضبط هذه السفينة يؤكد نجاح جهود فرض عقوبات على حكومتي فنزويلا وإيران.


اعتراض المزيد من السفن


وكشفت مصادر مطلعة أن الولايات المتحدة تُحضّر لاعتراض المزيد من السفن التي تنقل النفط الفنزويلي. وأثار الاستيلاء على السفينة، الذي أدانته الحكومة الفنزويلية، تصعيدا في التوتر المتفاقم بين واشنطن وكراكاس.


ونفّذت الولايات المتحدة عدة هجمات على سفن يُشتبه في تهريبها للمخدرات في المنطقة، وهي خطوة أدانها مشرّعون وخبراء قانونيون أمريكيون.


ودأب الرئيس الأمريكي على التلويح باحتمالية التدخل العسكري الأمريكي في فنزويلا، في ظل استمرار الولايات المتحدة في تعزيز قواتها العسكرية في منطقة جنوب البحر الكاريبي ومحيطها.


وأفصحت المصادر أن الولايات المتحدة أعدت قائمة بعدد من الناقلات الأخرى المستهدفة والخاضعة للعقوبات لاحتمال احتجازها، وأوضح مصدران آخران أن وزارة العدل الأمريكية ووزارة الأمن الداخلي تخططان لعمليات الاحتجاز منذ شهور.


عقوبات على 6 ناقلات نفط


ومن شأن خفض صادرات النفط الفنزويلي، المورد الرئيسي لإيرادات الحكومة الفنزويلية، أو وقفها أن يرهق الموارد المالية لحكومة الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو.


وفرضت وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية، الخميس، عقوبات على 6 ناقلات نفط عملاقة نقلت نفط خام من فنزويلا وفقاً لوثائق داخلية لشركة «بتروليوس دي فنزويلا» وبيانات تتبع السفن. وأضافت الوزارة أنها فرضت عقوبات على 4 فنزويليين، بينهم 3 من أقارب السيدة الأولى سيليا فلوريس.