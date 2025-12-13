The U.S. government seized the oil tanker "Skipper" off the coast of Venezuela last Wednesday, just before the expiration of a court order for the confiscation of the tanker, according to a document that was declassified yesterday, Friday.



The first operation of its kind



The order, signed by U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia Farooqi on November 26, granted the U.S. administration until December 10 to seize the vessel.



Despite the declassification of the confiscation order, the accompanying affidavit remained confidential, and Farooqi stated that other documents in the case would remain temporarily sealed.



It is noteworthy that this operation is the first of its kind to seize a shipment of Venezuelan oil under the U.S. sanctions imposed since 2019.



The "Skipper" left the main Jose oil port in Venezuela between December 4 and 5 after loading approximately 1.8 million barrels of heavy Merey crude oil.



The Trump administration announced that the "Skipper" tanker was being used to transport oil subject to sanctions from Venezuela and Iran.



For his part, FBI Director Kash Patel stated in a statement that the seizure of this vessel confirms the success of efforts to enforce sanctions against the governments of Venezuela and Iran.



Intercepting more ships



Informed sources revealed that the United States is preparing to intercept more ships transporting Venezuelan oil. The seizure of the vessel, which was condemned by the Venezuelan government, has escalated the growing tensions between Washington and Caracas.



The United States has carried out several attacks on ships suspected of smuggling drugs in the region, a move condemned by American lawmakers and legal experts.



The U.S. president has repeatedly hinted at the possibility of American military intervention in Venezuela, as the United States continues to bolster its military presence in the southern Caribbean and its surroundings.



Sources disclosed that the United States has prepared a list of several other targeted and sanctioned tankers for potential seizure, and two other sources indicated that the U.S. Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security have been planning for the seizures for months.



Sanctions on 6 oil tankers



Reducing or halting Venezuelan oil exports, the main source of revenue for the Venezuelan government, would strain the financial resources of President Nicolás Maduro's government.



On Thursday, the U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on 6 giant oil tankers that transported crude oil from Venezuela, according to internal documents from "Petroleos de Venezuela" and ship tracking data. The department added that it imposed sanctions on 4 Venezuelans, including 3 relatives of First Lady Cilia Flores.