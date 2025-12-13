The National Center of Meteorology warned today of moderate rain in the Jazan region, accompanied by strong winds that will lead to nearly zero visibility, thunderstorms, flash floods, and hail, affecting the city of Jazan, the governorates of Baish and Al-Darb, and several other governorates in the region.



The center indicated that the situation will continue until 7:00 PM.



Hail Showers



The National Center of Meteorology forecasted in its weather report for today (Saturday) thunderstorms accompanied by hail showers and active winds stirring up dust and sand in parts of the Riyadh and Eastern regions, as well as in parts of the Jazan, Asir, and Al-Baha regions extending to the southern parts of the Makkah region. Light rain is also expected in parts of the Northern Borders, Al-Jawf, and Tabuk regions, while the opportunity for dense fog formation remains during the night and early morning hours in parts of those regions, as well as in parts of the Qassim, Ha'il, and Medina regions.