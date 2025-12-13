نَبَّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد، اليوم، من هطول أمطارٍ متوسطة على منطقة جازان، تُصحَب برياحٍ شديدة السرعة تؤدي إلى شبه انعدامٍ في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، وصواعق رعدية، وجريان السيول، وتساقط البَرَد، وذلك على مدينة جازان، ومحافظتي بيش والدرب، وعددٍ من محافظات المنطقة.


وبيَّن المركز أن الحالة ستستمر حتى الساعة الـ7:00 مساءً.


زخات برد


وكان توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس هذا اليوم (السبت)، هطول أمطار رعدية مصحوبة بزخات من البرد ورياح نشطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء من منطقتي الرياض، الشرقية، كذلك على أجزاء من مناطق جازان، عسير، الباحة تمتد إلى الأجزاء الجنوبية من منطقة مكة المكرمة، ولا يستبعد هطول أمطار خفيفة على أجزاء من مناطق الحدود الشمالية، الجوف، تبوك في حين لا تزال الفرصة مهيأة لتكون الضباب الكثيف خلال الليل وساعات الصباح الباكر، على أجزاء من تلك المناطق كذلك على أجزاء من مناطق القصيم، حائل والمدينة المنورة.