يعقد مدرب المنتخب السعودي هيرفي رينارد مؤتمراً صحفياً غدا (الأحد) للحديث عن تحضيرات الأخضر لمواجهة منتخب الأردن بعد غد (الإثنين) الساعة 8:30 مساءً على استاد البيت في دور نصف النهائي من منافسات كأس العرب «فيفا» 2025 المقامة حالياً في قطر.
من جانب آخر، وقف المدرب رينارد على أبرز نقاط الضعف في المنتخب الأردني خلال المباراة التي جمعته بالمنتخب العراقي، وانتهت لصالح الأردن بهدف مقابل لا شيء. وحرص المدرب رينارد على استغلال نقاط الضعف ووضع النهج الفني المناسب لمواجهة منتخب الأردن في دور الأربعة الذي سيشهد «مفاجأة» فنية من خلال المناورة الكروية الختامية التي سيجريها في الحصة التدريبية الأخيرة، والاستقرار على التشكيلة الأساسية التي سيخوض بها المواجهة الحاسمة. ويعيش لاعبو «الأخضر» حالة معنوية مرتفعة خلال التدريبات التي تسبق مواجهة الأردن المرتقبة.
ويطمح المدرب رينارد في قيادة المنتخب السعودي لتجاوز نظيره الأردني، والوصول مع «الأخضر» للمباراة النهائية لكأس العرب المقرر موعدها الخميس القادم.
من جانبها، أكدت الجماهير السعودية ثقتها في الجهاز الفني بقيادة المدرب رينارد واللاعبين بمواصلة المشوار وتحقيق الانتصار على منتخب الأردن في دور نصف النهائي، والتأهل للمباراة الختامية لكأس العرب، وحصد اللقب العربي.
The coach of the Saudi national team, Hervé Renard, will hold a press conference tomorrow (Sunday) to discuss the preparations of the Green Team for the upcoming match against the Jordanian national team, which will take place the day after tomorrow (Monday) at 8:30 PM at Al Bayt Stadium in the semi-finals of the Arab Cup "FIFA" 2025 currently being held in Qatar.
On another note, Coach Renard assessed the main weaknesses of the Jordanian national team during the match against the Iraqi team, which ended in favor of Jordan with a score of one goal to none. Coach Renard is keen to exploit these weaknesses and devise the appropriate tactical approach to face the Jordanian team in the semi-finals, which will witness a "surprise" in the final football maneuver he will conduct in the last training session, and finalize the starting lineup that will compete in the decisive match. The players of the "Green Team" are experiencing a high morale during the training sessions leading up to the anticipated match against Jordan.
Coach Renard aims to lead the Saudi national team to overcome their Jordanian counterparts and take the "Green Team" to the final match of the Arab Cup scheduled for next Thursday.
For their part, Saudi fans have expressed their confidence in the coaching staff led by Coach Renard and the players to continue their journey and achieve victory over the Jordanian national team in the semi-finals, qualifying for the final match of the Arab Cup, and clinching the Arab title.