يعقد مدرب المنتخب السعودي هيرفي رينارد مؤتمراً صحفياً غدا (الأحد) للحديث عن تحضيرات الأخضر لمواجهة منتخب الأردن بعد غد (الإثنين) الساعة 8:30 مساءً على استاد البيت في دور نصف النهائي من منافسات كأس العرب «فيفا» 2025 المقامة حالياً في قطر.


من جانب آخر، وقف المدرب رينارد على أبرز نقاط الضعف في المنتخب الأردني خلال المباراة التي جمعته بالمنتخب العراقي، وانتهت لصالح الأردن بهدف مقابل لا شيء. وحرص المدرب رينارد على استغلال نقاط الضعف ووضع النهج الفني المناسب لمواجهة منتخب الأردن في دور الأربعة الذي سيشهد «مفاجأة» فنية من خلال المناورة الكروية الختامية التي سيجريها في الحصة التدريبية الأخيرة، والاستقرار على التشكيلة الأساسية التي سيخوض بها المواجهة الحاسمة. ويعيش لاعبو «الأخضر» حالة معنوية مرتفعة خلال التدريبات التي تسبق مواجهة الأردن المرتقبة.


ويطمح المدرب رينارد في قيادة المنتخب السعودي لتجاوز نظيره الأردني، والوصول مع «الأخضر» للمباراة النهائية لكأس العرب المقرر موعدها الخميس القادم.


من جانبها، أكدت الجماهير السعودية ثقتها في الجهاز الفني بقيادة المدرب رينارد واللاعبين بمواصلة المشوار وتحقيق الانتصار على منتخب الأردن في دور نصف النهائي، والتأهل للمباراة الختامية لكأس العرب، وحصد اللقب العربي.