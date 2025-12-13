The coach of the Saudi national team, Hervé Renard, will hold a press conference tomorrow (Sunday) to discuss the preparations of the Green Team for the upcoming match against the Jordanian national team, which will take place the day after tomorrow (Monday) at 8:30 PM at Al Bayt Stadium in the semi-finals of the Arab Cup "FIFA" 2025 currently being held in Qatar.



On another note, Coach Renard assessed the main weaknesses of the Jordanian national team during the match against the Iraqi team, which ended in favor of Jordan with a score of one goal to none. Coach Renard is keen to exploit these weaknesses and devise the appropriate tactical approach to face the Jordanian team in the semi-finals, which will witness a "surprise" in the final football maneuver he will conduct in the last training session, and finalize the starting lineup that will compete in the decisive match. The players of the "Green Team" are experiencing a high morale during the training sessions leading up to the anticipated match against Jordan.



Coach Renard aims to lead the Saudi national team to overcome their Jordanian counterparts and take the "Green Team" to the final match of the Arab Cup scheduled for next Thursday.



For their part, Saudi fans have expressed their confidence in the coaching staff led by Coach Renard and the players to continue their journey and achieve victory over the Jordanian national team in the semi-finals, qualifying for the final match of the Arab Cup, and clinching the Arab title.