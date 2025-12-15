إعلام أمريكي: مطلق النار بجامعة «براون» ضابط بالجيش الأمريكي

The classrooms at Brown University have transformed from a space for learning and exam preparation into a shocking stage of violence, after gunfire erupted during a final exam review session. As the extent of the tragedy became clear, resulting in the deaths of two students and injuries to nine others, U.S. authorities announced that a suspect was taken into custody, beginning the process of revealing his identity and details of his life amidst a state of grief and shock on campus.

The suspect is a U.S. Army officer

The Washington Post reported that the suspect in the shooting at Brown University has been identified as Benjamin Erikson, noting that he is 24 years old and hails from Wisconsin.

For its part, NBC pointed out that the suspect is a cybersecurity officer in the U.S. Army and may have connections to Brown University.

Not enrolled at Brown University

A source in law enforcement told CBS News that the suspect was arrested at a hotel overnight and has been detained. The source added that the suspect is not enrolled at Brown University.

According to officials, the gunman opened fire in a classroom on Saturday, December 13, 2025, around 4:00 PM local time (9:00 PM GMT), in the Holley Engineering Building on the eastern edge of the Brown University campus.

The identities of the deceased and injured have not yet been disclosed, but Brown University President Christina Paxson stated to reporters at a press conference on Saturday that all victims, including the deceased and injured, were students at the university.

Christina Paxson confirmed in a statement issued by the university on Sunday that some areas of the campus remain off-limits as police continue their investigations.

2000 students relocated to safe areas

Paxson explained that about 2000 students were relocated to safe areas during the night.

Commenting on the incident, President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Saturday that the shooting at the university was "terrible."

According to the Gun Violence Archive, the attack on the university raises the number of mass shooting incidents to 389 in the United States this year.

The Gun Violence Archive defines mass shootings as those that result in the death or injury of four or more victims, excluding the attacker.