إعلام أمريكي: مطلق النار بجامعة «براون» ضابط بالجيش الأمريكي

تحوّلت قاعات الدراسة في جامعة براون الأمريكية من فضاء للعلم والاستعداد للاختبارات إلى مسرح صادم للعنف، بعدما دوّى إطلاق نار خلال جلسة مراجعة للامتحانات النهائية. ومع اتضاح حجم المأساة التي أودت بحياة طالبين وإصابة تسعة آخرين، أعلنت السلطات الأمريكية وضع مشتبه به رهن الاحتجاز، لتبدأ مرحلة الكشف عن هويته وتفاصيل حياته وسط حالة من الحزن والذهول داخل الحرم الجامعي.
المشتبه به ضابط بالجيش الأمريكي
وأفادت صحيفة «واشنطن بوست» بأنه تم التعرف على المشتبه به في إطلاق النار بجامعة براون وهو بنيامين إريكسون، مشيرة إلى أنه يبلغ من العمر 24 عاماً وينحدر من ويسكونسن.
من جهتها، أشارت شبكة «إن بي سي» إلى أن المشتبه به ضابط أمن سيبراني بالجيش الأمريكي، وله صلات محتملة بجامعة براون.
غير مسجل في جامعة براون
ولفت مصدر في جهات إنفاذ القانون لشبكة «سي بي إس نيوز»، إلى أنه تم القبض على المشتبه به في فندق خلال الليل وقد تم احتجازه. وأضاف المصدر أن المشتبه به غير مسجل في جامعة براون.
وبحسب المسؤولين، أطلق المسلح النار في فصل دراسي يوم السبت 13 ديسمبر 2025 حوالى الساعة 16:00 بالتوقيت المحلي (21:00 بتوقيت غرينتش)، في مبنى هولي للهندسة في الطرف الشرقي من حرم جامعة براون.
ولم يكشف بعد عن هويات القتلى والجرحى، لكن رئيسة جامعة براون كريستينا باكسون صرحت للصحفيين في مؤتمر صحفي، السبت، بأن جميع الضحايا بمن فيهم القتلى والجرحى، كانوا طلاباً بالجامعة.
وأكدت كريستينا باكسون في بيان أصدرته الجامعة (الأحد)، أن بعض مناطق الحرم الجامعي لا يزال الدخول إليها محظوراً حيث تواصل الشرطة تحقيقاتها.
نقل 2000 طالب إلى أماكن آمنة
وأوضحت باكسون إن نحو 2000 طالب نقلوا إلى أماكن آمنة خلال الليل.
وتعليقاً على الحادثة، قال الرئيس دونالد ترامب في حديثه للصحفيين في البيت الأبيض السبت، إن إطلاق النار في الجامعة كان «أمراً فظيعاً».
وبحسب أرشيف العنف المسلح، فإن الهجوم على الجامعة يرفع عدد حوادث إطلاق النار الجماعي إلى 389 حادثة في الولايات المتحدة هذا العام.
ويعرّف أرشيف العنف المسلح، عمليات إطلاق النار الجماعي بأنها تلك التي ينتج عنها مقتل أو إصابة أربعة ضحايا أو أكثر، باستثناء المهاجم.
