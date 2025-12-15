كشفت الشرطة الأسترالية (الأحد) عن تنفيذ أب وابنه حادثة إطلاق النار في مدينة سيدني، معلنة ارتفاع حصيلة القتلى جراء الهجوم إلى 16 شخصاً.


وقالت الشرطة إن التحقيقات ما زالت جارية لكشف ملابسات الهجوم ودوافع المنفذين في واحد من أكثر الهجمات دموية التي شهدتها البلاد في السنوات الأخيرة والتي فُرضت فيها إجراءات أمنية مشددة في محيط موقع الحادث، وسط حالة من الصدمة والحزن في الشارع الأسترالي.


وأفادت شرطة ولاية نيو ساوث ويلز في بيان على موقعها الإلكتروني أن 16 شخصاً قتلوا ولا يزال 40 آخرين في المستشفى إثر حادث إطلاق النار الذي وقع في بوندي، ولم يوضح البيان ما إذا كانت الحصيلة تشمل أحد منفذَي الهجوم الذي لقي حتفه.


وشهد شاطئ بوندي الشهير في سيدني، حادث إطلاق نار خلال احتفالات بعيد «هانوكا» اليهودي (عيد الأنوار).


وأعلنت الشرطة الأسترالية إلقاء القبض على مشتبه به ومقتل آخر بعد اعتقال شخصين مشتبه بهما، موضحة أن أحدهما باكستاني الجنسية وعمره 25 عاماً.


ووصفت الهجوم بالإرهابي وأن وحدة إبطال المتفجرات تعمل حالياً على إبطال عدة عبوات ناسفة بدائية مشتبه بها، مبنية أن الاحتفالية كان يحضرها نحو ألف شخص عند وقوع الحادثة في سيدني.