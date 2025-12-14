كشفت الشرطة الأسترالية اليوم (الأحد) عن هوية منفذ هجوم شاطئ بونداي الشهير في سيدني الذي أدى إلى مقتل 12 شخصاً بينهم 2 من الشرطة وإصابة 30 آخرين، خلال احتفالات بعيد «هانوكا» اليهودي.


وقالت الشرطة الأسترالية إنه تم القبض على أحد منفذي الهجوم ومقتل الثاني بعد اعتقال شخصين مشتبه بهما، موضحة أن أحدهما باكستاني الجنسية وعمره 25 عاماً، مؤكدة أن الهجوم عمل إرهابي.

شرطة مدججة بالسلاح في مكان الحادث عقب حادث إطلاق نار على شاطئ بوندي، في سيدني (إ ب أ)

وأشارت الشرطة إلى أن الاحتفالية كان يحضرها نحو ألف شخص عند وقوع الحادثة في سيدني، مبينة أن وحدة إبطال المتفجرات تعمل حاليا على إبطال عدة عبوات ناسفة بدائية مشتبه بها.


بدوره، قال رئيس حكومة ولاية نيو ساوث ويلز الأسترالية إن إطلاق النار عند شاطئ بونداي استهدف اليهود في سيدني.


وذكرت وسائل إعلام محلية، أن أحد مطلقي النار اسمه «نارفيد أكرم» ويعيش في جنوب غرب سيدني، فيما جرى تداول فيديو لعناصر الشرطة وهي تثبت شخصين على الأرض يعتقد أنهما المشتبه بهما، ثم يظهر شخص وهو يدهس أحد المشتبه بهما ليتم إبعاده من قبل الأمن الأسترالي.