The Australian police revealed today (Sunday) the identity of the perpetrator of the attack on the famous Bondi Beach in Sydney that resulted in the deaths of 12 people, including 2 police officers, and injured 30 others during the celebrations of the Jewish holiday "Hanukkah."



The Australian police stated that one of the attackers has been arrested and the second was killed after two suspects were detained, clarifying that one of them is of Pakistani nationality and is 25 years old, confirming that the attack was a terrorist act.



The police indicated that around a thousand people were attending the celebration at the time of the incident in Sydney, noting that the bomb disposal unit is currently working to defuse several suspected improvised explosive devices.



For his part, the Premier of New South Wales, Australia, stated that the shooting at Bondi Beach targeted Jews in Sydney.



Local media reported that one of the shooters is named "Narfid Akram" and lives in southwest Sydney, while a video circulated showing police officers pinning two individuals to the ground believed to be the suspects, and then a person is seen running over one of the suspects before being removed by Australian security.