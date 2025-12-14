The German authorities have arrested 5 individuals suspected of planning an attack on a Christmas market in the south of the country.



According to a joint statement from the police and public prosecutors in Germany, released on Saturday evening, investigators believe that the suspects "intended to drive a vehicle and ram it into a crowded market in the Dingolfing-Landau area to target as many people as possible."



According to the statement, the arrested individuals include three Moroccans aged 22, 28, and 30, an Egyptian (56 years old), and a Syrian (37 years old). Authorities managed to apprehend them on Friday at the Suben border crossing between Germany and Austria.



It is worth noting that Germany has witnessed a series of vehicle ramming attacks since a militant drove a stolen truck into Christmas market-goers in central Berlin in 2016. Last December, several people were killed in an attack in Magdeburg. The motive behind that attack was unclear at the time, but local station MDR reported that the suspect was not known to German authorities as a militant, according to Western media.



According to information reported by the German newspaper "Bild," police arrested a suspect shortly after the incident that occurred in 2024.