اعتقلت السلطات الألمانية 5 أشخاص يشتبه في تخطيطهم لشن هجوم على سوق لهدايا عيد الميلاد في جنوب البلاد.


وأفادت الشرطة وممثلو الادعاء العام في ألمانيا في بيان مشترك، مساء أمس السبت، بأن المحققين يعتقدون أن المشتبه بهم «كانوا يعتزمون قيادة سيارة والاندفاع بها في سوق مزدحم في منطقة دينجولفينج-لانداو لاستهداف أكبر عدد ممكن من الأشخاص».


وبحسب البيان، فإن المعتقلين هم: ثلاثة مغاربة يبلغون من العمر 22 و28 و30 عاماً، ومصري (56 عاماً) وسوري (37 عاماً)، وتمكنت السلطات من اعتقالهم الجمعة عند معبر سوبن الحدودي بين ألمانيا والنمسا.


يذكر أن ألمانيا شهدت سلسلة من عمليات الدهس بالسيارات منذ أن صدم متشدد مرتادي سوق لهدايا عيد الميلاد في وسط برلين بشاحنة مسروقة في 2016. وفي شهر ديسمبر الماضي قتل عدة أشخاص في هجوم في ماجديبورج. ولم يتضح حينها الدافع وراء الهجوم، إلا أن محطة إم.دي.آر المحلية أفادت بأن المشتبه به لم يكن معروفاً لدى السلطات الألمانية باعتباره متشدداً، وفق وسائل إعلام غربية.


ووفق معلومات أوردتها صحيفة «بيلد» الألمانية، فإن أجهزة الشرطة ألقت القبض على مشتبه به بعد وقت قصير من الحادثة التي وقع في العام 2024.