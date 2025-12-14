أكد المتحدث باسم المركز الوطني للأرصاد حسين القحطاني وصول أول موجة باردة ستشهدها مناطق المملكة نهاية الأسبوع الجاري، مشيراً إلى احتمالية ملامسة الصفر المئوي على الشمال، وذلك عقب جولة مطرية بدأت الأحد وتستمر حتى الخميس تشمل 13 منطقة.

وتتضمن الموجة المطرية عدة ظواهر، منها رياح هابطة قد تصل سرعتها إلى 80 كيلومتراً في الساعة أو أكثر، إضافة إلى تساقط البرد وارتفاع الأمواج وجريان السيول.

أمطار متوسطة إلى غزيرة

ونبّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد من أمطار متوسطة قد تصل إلى غزيرة على منطقة المدينة المنورة، تشمل المدينة المنورة، ومحافظات ينبع، والعُلا، والعيص، وخيبر، وبدر، والحناكية، ووادي الفرع، والمهد، وذلك خلال فترات زمنية مختلفة.

وأوضح المركز أن الحالة تبدأ من اليوم (الأحد) وتستمر حتى الأربعاء القادم، على أن يشهد يوما الثلاثاء والأربعاء فرصاً لهطول أمطار من متوسطة إلى غزيرة.