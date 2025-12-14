The spokesperson for the National Center of Meteorology, Hussein Al-Qahtani, confirmed the arrival of the first cold wave that will affect regions of the Kingdom at the end of this week, indicating the possibility of temperatures touching zero degrees Celsius in the north. This comes after a rainy spell that began on Sunday and will continue until Thursday, covering 13 regions.

The rainy wave includes several phenomena, such as descending winds that may reach speeds of 80 kilometers per hour or more, in addition to hail, rising waves, and flowing torrents.

Moderate to Heavy Rain

The National Center of Meteorology warned of moderate to heavy rain in the Medina region, including Medina city, and the governorates of Yanbu, Al-Ula, Al-Ais, Khaybar, Badr, Al-Hanakia, Wadi Al-Far, and Al-Mahd, during different time periods.

The center clarified that the situation begins today (Sunday) and will continue until next Wednesday, with opportunities for moderate to heavy rain expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.