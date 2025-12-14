مع امتداد القتال مع كمبوديا إلى الأماكن الساحلية في منطقة حدودية متنازع عليها، أعلنت تايلند اليوم (الأحد)، حظر تجول في إقليم ترات جنوب شرقي البلاد، وذلك بعد يومين من تصريح الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بأن الجانبين اتفقا على وقف القتال.


وقال المتحدث باسم وزارة الدفاع التايلندية الأميرال سوراسانت كونجسيري في مؤتمر صحفي في بانكوك بعد إعلان حظر التجول: «بشكل عام، هناك اشتباكات مستمرة، منذ أن أكدت كمبوديا مجدداً انفتاحها على وقف إطلاق النار السبت»، مبينا أن بلاده منفتحة على حل دبلوماسي، ولكن على كمبوديا أن توقف العداء أولاً قبل أن نتمكن من التفاوض.

عمال الإنقاذ يقومون بإطفاء حريق في منزل بعد أن أصيب بضربات صاروخية للقوات الكمبودية. (إ ب أ)

ويشمل حظر التجول الذي فرضته تايلند خمسة أحياء في إقليم ترات المجاور لكوه كونج، باستثناء جزيرتي كوه تشانج وكوه كود السياحيتين.


وفرض الجيش التايلندي في وقت سابق حظر تجول في إقليم ساكيو شرق البلاد، ولا يزال سارياً.


وكانت القوات التايلندية أعلنت أمس تدمير جسر تستخدمه كمبوديا لإيصال أسلحة ثقيلة وعتاد آخر إلى المنطقة، وشنّت عملية استهدفت مدفعية كانت متمركزة بشكل مسبق في مقاطعة كوه كونج الساحلية في كمبوديا، فيما اتهمت كمبوديا تايلند بقصف بنية تحتية مدنية.


ولجأ البلدان إلى حمل السلاح مرات عدّة هذا العام منذ سقوط جندي كمبودي في مناوشات وقعت في مايو الماضي، ما أدّى إلى تجدد صراع أسفر عن نزوح مئات الآلاف على جانبي الحدود.