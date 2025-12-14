As the fighting with Cambodia extends to coastal areas in a disputed border region, Thailand announced today (Sunday) a curfew in the Trat province in the southeast of the country, just two days after U.S. President Donald Trump stated that both sides had agreed to cease hostilities.



The spokesperson for the Thai Ministry of Defense, Admiral Surasak Kongseiri, said at a press conference in Bangkok after the curfew announcement: “In general, there are ongoing clashes since Cambodia reaffirmed its openness to a ceasefire on Saturday,” indicating that his country is open to a diplomatic solution, but Cambodia must first stop hostilities before negotiations can take place.

عمال الإنقاذ يقومون بإطفاء حريق في منزل بعد أن أصيب بضربات صاروخية للقوات الكمبودية. (إ ب أ)

The curfew imposed by Thailand includes five neighborhoods in the Trat province adjacent to Koh Kong, excluding the tourist islands of Koh Chang and Koh Kood.



The Thai military had previously imposed a curfew in the Sa Kaeo province in the east of the country, which is still in effect.



Thai forces announced yesterday the destruction of a bridge used by Cambodia to transport heavy weapons and other supplies to the area, and launched an operation targeting artillery that had been previously stationed in the coastal province of Koh Kong in Cambodia, while Cambodia accused Thailand of shelling civilian infrastructure.



The two countries have resorted to armed conflict several times this year since the death of a Cambodian soldier in skirmishes that occurred last May, leading to a renewed conflict that has resulted in the displacement of hundreds of thousands on both sides of the border.