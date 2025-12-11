The clashes between Thailand and Cambodia continue for the fourth consecutive day amid American and Malaysian efforts to reach a ceasefire.



The Thai army announced airstrikes on areas in Cambodia, while Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim warned both countries of the collapse of the peace agreement he mediated with Trump.



Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump said yesterday: "I think I can get them to stop fighting; I will talk to them tomorrow."



In response, the Prime Minister of Thailand said today (Thursday): "I will clearly explain the situation if Trump calls," adding: "He will need to hear the details directly from me if he calls, and I believe the Foreign Minister will provide the information at the diplomatic level."



The Thai army announced the death of 9 soldiers and the injury of more than 120 in the clashes, and hundreds of thousands have been evacuated from border areas in both countries.



In contrast, the Cambodian Ministry of Defense accused Thailand of committing "brutal aggressive acts" against civilian targets, including schools and temples, which Thailand denies.



The clashes have already resulted in heavy casualties, with the Cambodian government reporting that 10 people have died, including an infant, and 60 have been injured.



The clashes last Monday were the most intense since the exchange of rockets and heavy artillery that lasted for 5 days in July, during which at least 48 people were killed, and 300,000 were displaced, before Trump intervened to mediate a ceasefire.



Media reports indicated that the clashes have spread to more than ten locations along the 817-kilometer Thai-Cambodian border.



In July, the U.S. President mediated by making phone calls to the leaders of both countries, during which he threatened to halt trade talks unless they ended the clashes.