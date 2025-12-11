تتواصل الاشتباكات بين تايلند وكمبوديا لليوم الرابع على التوالي وسط مساعٍ أمريكية وماليزية لوقف إطلاق النار.


وأعلن الجيش التايلندي شن غارات جوية على مناطق في كمبوديا، فيما حذر رئيس الوزراء الماليزي أنور إبراهيم البلدين من انهيار اتفاق السلام الذي توسط فيه مع ترمب.


فيما قال الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أمس: «أعتقد أنني أستطيع أن أجعلهم يتوقفون عن القتال، سأتحدث إليهم غداً».


ورد رئيس وزراء تايلند، اليوم (الخميس)، بالقول: سأشرح وبوضوح الموقف إذا اتصل ترمب، مضيفاً: «سيحتاج إلى سماع التفاصيل مني مباشرة إذا اتصل بي، وأعتقد أن وزير الخارجية سيقدم المعلومات بالفعل على المستوى الدبلوماسي».


وأعلن الجيش التايلندي مصرع 9 جنود وإصابة أكثر من 120 في الاشتباكات، كما تم إجلاء مئات الآلاف من المناطق الحدودية في البلدين.


في المقابل، اتهمت وزارة الدفاع الكمبودية تايلند بارتكاب «أعمال عدوانية وحشية» ضد أهداف مدنية، بما في ذلك المدارس والمعابد، وهو ما تنفيه تايلند.


وأسفرت الاشتباكات بالفعل عن خسائر فادحة في الأرواح، وبحسب الحكومة الكمبودية فإن 10 أشخاص لقوا حتفهم بينهم رضيع وأصيب 60.


وكانت اشتباكات الإثنين الماضي، هي الأعنف منذ تبادل إطلاق الصواريخ والمدفعية الثقيلة الذي استمر 5 أيام في يوليو، عندما لقي ما لا يقل عن 48 شخصاً مصرعهم، ونزح 300 ألف شخص، قبل أن يتدخل ترمب للتوسط في وقف إطلاق النار.


وذكرت وسائل إعلام أن الاشتباكات امتدت إلى أكثر من عشرة مواقع على الحدود التايلندية - الكمبودية التي يبلغ طولها 817 كيلومتراً.


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي توسط في يوليو الماضي بإجراء اتصالات هاتفية مع زعيمي البلدين، هدد خلالها بوقف المحادثات التجارية ما لم ينهيا الاشتباكات.