تتواصل الاشتباكات بين تايلند وكمبوديا لليوم الرابع على التوالي وسط مساعٍ أمريكية وماليزية لوقف إطلاق النار.
وأعلن الجيش التايلندي شن غارات جوية على مناطق في كمبوديا، فيما حذر رئيس الوزراء الماليزي أنور إبراهيم البلدين من انهيار اتفاق السلام الذي توسط فيه مع ترمب.
فيما قال الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أمس: «أعتقد أنني أستطيع أن أجعلهم يتوقفون عن القتال، سأتحدث إليهم غداً».
ورد رئيس وزراء تايلند، اليوم (الخميس)، بالقول: سأشرح وبوضوح الموقف إذا اتصل ترمب، مضيفاً: «سيحتاج إلى سماع التفاصيل مني مباشرة إذا اتصل بي، وأعتقد أن وزير الخارجية سيقدم المعلومات بالفعل على المستوى الدبلوماسي».
وأعلن الجيش التايلندي مصرع 9 جنود وإصابة أكثر من 120 في الاشتباكات، كما تم إجلاء مئات الآلاف من المناطق الحدودية في البلدين.
في المقابل، اتهمت وزارة الدفاع الكمبودية تايلند بارتكاب «أعمال عدوانية وحشية» ضد أهداف مدنية، بما في ذلك المدارس والمعابد، وهو ما تنفيه تايلند.
وأسفرت الاشتباكات بالفعل عن خسائر فادحة في الأرواح، وبحسب الحكومة الكمبودية فإن 10 أشخاص لقوا حتفهم بينهم رضيع وأصيب 60.
وكانت اشتباكات الإثنين الماضي، هي الأعنف منذ تبادل إطلاق الصواريخ والمدفعية الثقيلة الذي استمر 5 أيام في يوليو، عندما لقي ما لا يقل عن 48 شخصاً مصرعهم، ونزح 300 ألف شخص، قبل أن يتدخل ترمب للتوسط في وقف إطلاق النار.
وذكرت وسائل إعلام أن الاشتباكات امتدت إلى أكثر من عشرة مواقع على الحدود التايلندية - الكمبودية التي يبلغ طولها 817 كيلومتراً.
وكان الرئيس الأمريكي توسط في يوليو الماضي بإجراء اتصالات هاتفية مع زعيمي البلدين، هدد خلالها بوقف المحادثات التجارية ما لم ينهيا الاشتباكات.
The clashes between Thailand and Cambodia continue for the fourth consecutive day amid American and Malaysian efforts to reach a ceasefire.
The Thai army announced airstrikes on areas in Cambodia, while Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim warned both countries of the collapse of the peace agreement he mediated with Trump.
Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump said yesterday: "I think I can get them to stop fighting; I will talk to them tomorrow."
In response, the Prime Minister of Thailand said today (Thursday): "I will clearly explain the situation if Trump calls," adding: "He will need to hear the details directly from me if he calls, and I believe the Foreign Minister will provide the information at the diplomatic level."
The Thai army announced the death of 9 soldiers and the injury of more than 120 in the clashes, and hundreds of thousands have been evacuated from border areas in both countries.
In contrast, the Cambodian Ministry of Defense accused Thailand of committing "brutal aggressive acts" against civilian targets, including schools and temples, which Thailand denies.
The clashes have already resulted in heavy casualties, with the Cambodian government reporting that 10 people have died, including an infant, and 60 have been injured.
The clashes last Monday were the most intense since the exchange of rockets and heavy artillery that lasted for 5 days in July, during which at least 48 people were killed, and 300,000 were displaced, before Trump intervened to mediate a ceasefire.
Media reports indicated that the clashes have spread to more than ten locations along the 817-kilometer Thai-Cambodian border.
In July, the U.S. President mediated by making phone calls to the leaders of both countries, during which he threatened to halt trade talks unless they ended the clashes.