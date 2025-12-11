In an unprecedented escalation since the imposition of sanctions on Venezuela in 2019, U.S. President Donald Trump announced late Thursday that the U.S. Coast Guard had seized a giant oil tanker carrying a shipment of Venezuelan crude oil that was en route for export.

First Direct Seizure of Venezuelan Oil Shipment

This marks the first direct seizure of a Venezuelan oil shipment since the sanctions began, and the first announced action against a tanker linked to Caracas since Trump ordered an increase in the U.S. military presence in the region.

The Tanker "Skipper" Belongs to the "Shadow Fleet"

The seized tanker, identified by risk management specialists as the "Skipper," belongs to what is known as the "shadow fleet," which transports oil subject to sanctions from Venezuela, Iran, and Russia, often turning off tracking devices or hiding their true locations.

According to Reuters, maritime sources said that the U.S. action has caused panic among ship owners, shipping agents, and operators, with many beginning to reconsider their plans to sail from Venezuelan ports in the coming days.

Impact of the Seizure of the Venezuelan Oil Shipment

Experts expect these measures to cause a short-term delay in Venezuelan oil exports, and may deter some owners from dealing with Venezuelan oil altogether.

More than 80 Oil Tankers Waiting in Venezuelan Waters

According to official data and reports, there were more than 80 oil tankers either loaded or waiting to load in Venezuelan waters or off its coasts on Wednesday, including more than 30 tankers already listed on U.S. sanctions lists.

Maduro Describes the Seizure as International Piracy

For its part, the government of President Nicolás Maduro described the seizure as a "blatant theft" and "an act of international piracy."

Analyses from Lloyd's List Intelligence indicate that the global "shadow fleet" currently consists of 1,423 tankers, of which 921 are subject to U.S., British, or European sanctions. These vessels are mostly older, have ambiguous ownership, and operate without first-class insurance coverage, making them unwelcome in most major ports.

Mission of the Shadow Fleet

The primary mission of this fleet focuses on transporting banned oil from Russia, Iran, and Venezuela to Asian destinations, particularly Malaysia and China, where the ships turn off their signals for extended periods while crossing the Atlantic Ocean.

Despite the severity of the sanctions, Venezuela managed to raise its oil exports to over 900,000 barrels per day last November, and its imports of naphtha (the light fuels needed to dilute its very heavy oil) doubled to 167,000 barrels per day, most of which came from Russia.

Washington Implements Field Sanctions

In a related context, American company Chevron – the main partner of Venezuela's state-owned PDVSA, responsible for all Venezuelan oil shipments to the United States under a special license – confirmed that its operations are continuing normally and have not been affected by the new measure.

It seems that Washington has decided to shift from a policy of "theoretical sanctions" to "field application" at sea, which could open a new phase of tension in the global oil market.