في تصعيد غير مسبوق منذ فرض العقوبات على فنزويلا عام 2019، أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، ليل الخميس، احتجاز خفر السواحل الأمريكي ناقلة نفط عملاقة تحمل شحنة نفط خام فنزويلية كانت في طريقها للتصدير.

أول احتجاز مباشرة لشحنة نفط فنزويلية

وتُعد هذه أول عملية احتجاز مباشرة لشحنة نفط فنزويلية منذ بدء العقوبات، وأول إجراء معلن ضد ناقلة مرتبطة بكاراكاس منذ أمر ترمب بتعزيز التواجد العسكري الأمريكي الكبير في المنطقة.

الناقلة «سكيبر» تنتمي إلى «أسطول الظل»

الناقلة المحتجزة، التي حددتها جهات متخصصة في إدارة المخاطر باسم «سكيبر»، تنتمي إلى ما يُعرف بـ«أسطول الظل» الذي ينقل النفط المفروضة عليه عقوبات من فنزويلا وإيران وروسيا، وغالباً ما تُطفئ هذه السفن أجهزة التعقب أو تُخفي مواقعها الحقيقية.

وبحسب وكالة «رويترز»، قالت مصادر ملاحية إن الخطوة الأمريكية أثارت حالة من الذعر بين مالكي السفن ووكلاء الشحن والمشغلين، حيث بدأ الكثيرون في إعادة النظر في خطط الإبحار من الموانئ الفنزويلية خلال الأيام القادمة.

تأثير احتجاز شحنة النفط الفنزويلية

ويتوقع خبراء أن تتسبب هذه الإجراءات في تأخير قصير الأمد للصادرات النفطية الفنزويلية، وربما تُثني بعض المالكين عن التعامل مع النفط الفنزويلي نهائياً.

أكثر من 80 ناقلة نفط تنتظر في المياه الفنزويلية

وبحسب بيانات وتقارير رسمية، كان هناك يوم الأربعاء أكثر من 80 ناقلة نفط إما محملة أو تنتظر التحميل في المياه الفنزويلية أو قبالة سواحلها، من بينها أكثر من 30 ناقلة مدرجة بالفعل على قوائم العقوبات الأمريكية.

مادورو يصف الاحتجاز بالقرصنة الدولية

من جانبها، وصفت حكومة الرئيس نيكولاس مادورو عملية الاحتجاز بأنها «سرقة صارخة» و«عمل من أعمال القرصنة الدولية».

وتشير تحليلات Lloyd's List Intelligence إلى أن «أسطول الظل» العالمي يضم حالياً 1423 ناقلة، منها 921 خاضعة لعقوبات أمريكية أو بريطانية أو أوروبية، وتتميز هذه السفن بأنها قديمة في الغالب، ملكيتها غامضة، وتسير بدون تغطية تأمينية من الدرجة الأولى، مما يجعلها غير مرحب بها في معظم الموانئ الكبرى.

مهمة أسطول الظل

وتتركز مهمة هذا الأسطول بشكل أساسي على نقل النفط الممنوع من روسيا وإيران وفنزويلا إلى وجهات آسيوية، وخصوصا ماليزيا والصين، حيث تقوم السفن بإطفاء إشاراتها لفترات طويلة أثناء عبور المحيط الأطلسي.

ورغم شدة العقوبات، نجحت فنزويلا في رفع صادراتها النفطية إلى أكثر من 900 ألف برميل يومياً في نوفمبر الماضي، كما تضاعفت وارداتها من النافثا (المحروقات الخفيفة اللازمة لتخفيف نفطها الثقيل جداً) إلى 167 ألف برميل يومياً، معظمها من روسيا.

واشنطن تُطبق العقوبات الميدانية

وفي سياق متصل، أكدت شركة شيفرون الأمريكية – الشريك الرئيسي لشركة PDVSA الحكومية الفنزويلية والمسؤولة عن جميع شحنات النفط الفنزويلي إلى الولايات المتحدة بموجب ترخيص خاص، أن عملياتها مستمرة بشكل طبيعي ولم تتأثر بالإجراء الجديد.

ويبدو أن واشنطن قررت الانتقال من سياسة «العقوبات النظرية» إلى «التطبيق الميداني» على البحر، مما قد يفتح مرحلة جديدة من التوتر في سوق النفط العالمي.