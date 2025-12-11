A news report sparked widespread controversy in Cameroon after revealing the behind-the-scenes intervention of the president of the Cameroon Football Federation, Samuel Eto'o, to exclude the national team's top scorer, Vincent Aboubakar, from the list for the Africa Cup of Nations 2025, scheduled to be held in Morocco.

Concerns Over the Historic Record

According to the British newspaper "The Sun," Eto'o, who is 44 years old, played a direct role in the exclusion of Aboubakar, fearing that the latter was close to breaking his record as the top scorer in the history of the "Indomitable Lions."

Eto'o has 56 goals in 118 matches, compared to Aboubakar's 45 goals in 117 matches, making the difference only 12 goals.

Coach's Dismissal Raises Doubts

Days before the tournament kicks off, the Cameroon Football Federation dismissed coach Mark Bresciano and appointed David Pagou, who issued his new list immediately upon taking over, excluding goalkeeper André Onana alongside Vincent Aboubakar.

Difficult Group for the Lions

Cameroon is in Group Six of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025, alongside Ivory Coast, Gabon, and Mozambique.