فجّر تقرير صحفي جدلًا واسعًا في الكاميرون بعد كشفه كواليس تدخل رئيس الاتحاد الكاميروني صامويل إيتو لإبعاد هداف المنتخب فينسنت أبو بكر عن قائمة كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025 المقرر إقامتها في المغرب.

مخاوف على الرقم التاريخي

ووفقًا لصحيفة «ذا صن» البريطانية، فإن إيتو، البالغ 44 عامًا، لعب دورًا مباشرًا في إقصاء أبو بكر، خشية اقتراب الأخير من تحطيم رقمه القياسي كأفضل هداف في تاريخ «الأسود غير المروّضة».
ويمتلك إيتو 56 هدفًا في 118 مباراة، مقابل 45 هدفًا لأبو بكر في 117 مباراة، ما يجعل الفارق 12 هدفًا فقط.

إقالة المدرب تزيد الشكوك

وقبل أيام من انطلاق البطولة، أقال الاتحاد الكاميروني المدرب مارك بريس وعيّن دافيد باغو، الذي أصدر قائمته الجديدة فور توليه المهمة، مستبعدًا الحارس أندريه أونانا إلى جانب فينسنت أبو بكر.

مجموعة صعبة للأسود

وتلعب الكاميرون في المجموعة السادسة من كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025، إلى جانب كوت ديفوار والغابون وموزمبيق.