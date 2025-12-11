تأهل المنتخب المغربي للدور نصف النهائي لبطولة كأس العرب لكرة القدم FIFA قطر 2025، بفوزه على نظيره السوري بهدف دون رد، في المواجهة التي جمعتهما اليوم على استاد خليفة الدولي، ضمن مواجهات دور ربع النهائي، ويدين «أسود الأطلسي» بالفضل في تحقيق هذا الفوز الثمين لـ«وليد أزارو» بعد تسجيله هدف المباراة الوحيد في الدقيقة 79، من زمن المباراة.
وتتجه الأنظار، غداً الجمعة، إلى استاد البيت في مدينة الخور، حيث يخوض منتخبا الجزائر والإمارات مباراة لا تقبل القسمة على اثنين في الدور نفسه من منافسات بطولة كأس العرب، كما يلتقي الشقيقان الأردني والعراقي، في استاد المدينة التعليمية، إذ يتطلع كل منتخب لخطف بطاقة التأهل إلى الدور نصف النهائي في البطولة، للاقتراب من تحقيق إنجاز جديد، بعدما تمكنا من عبور دور المجموعات بأفضلية واضحة، عندما تصدر المنتخب الأردني المجموعة الثالثة، في حين تواجد منتخب العراق ثانياً في مجموعته الرابعة.
The Moroccan national team has qualified for the semi-finals of the FIFA Arab Cup 2025, by defeating their Syrian counterpart with a score of one goal to none, in the match that took place today at Khalifa International Stadium, as part of the quarter-final stage. The "Atlas Lions" owe this precious victory to "Walid Azaro," who scored the only goal of the match in the 79th minute.
All eyes will be on Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor tomorrow, Friday, where the teams of Algeria and the UAE will face off in a must-win match in the same round of the Arab Cup competition. Additionally, the Jordanian and Iraqi brothers will meet at Education City Stadium, with each team looking to secure a ticket to the semi-finals of the tournament, aiming to achieve a new accomplishment after successfully advancing from the group stage with a clear advantage, as the Jordanian team topped Group C, while the Iraqi team finished second in Group D.