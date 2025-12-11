The Moroccan national team has qualified for the semi-finals of the FIFA Arab Cup 2025, by defeating their Syrian counterpart with a score of one goal to none, in the match that took place today at Khalifa International Stadium, as part of the quarter-final stage. The "Atlas Lions" owe this precious victory to "Walid Azaro," who scored the only goal of the match in the 79th minute.



All eyes will be on Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor tomorrow, Friday, where the teams of Algeria and the UAE will face off in a must-win match in the same round of the Arab Cup competition. Additionally, the Jordanian and Iraqi brothers will meet at Education City Stadium, with each team looking to secure a ticket to the semi-finals of the tournament, aiming to achieve a new accomplishment after successfully advancing from the group stage with a clear advantage, as the Jordanian team topped Group C, while the Iraqi team finished second in Group D.