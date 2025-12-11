تأهل المنتخب المغربي للدور نصف النهائي لبطولة كأس العرب لكرة القدم FIFA قطر 2025، بفوزه على نظيره السوري بهدف دون رد، في المواجهة التي جمعتهما اليوم على استاد خليفة الدولي، ضمن مواجهات دور ربع النهائي، ويدين «أسود الأطلسي» بالفضل في تحقيق هذا الفوز الثمين لـ«وليد أزارو» بعد تسجيله هدف المباراة الوحيد في الدقيقة 79، من زمن المباراة.


وتتجه الأنظار، غداً الجمعة، إلى استاد البيت في مدينة الخور، حيث يخوض منتخبا الجزائر والإمارات مباراة لا تقبل القسمة على اثنين في الدور نفسه من منافسات بطولة كأس العرب، كما يلتقي الشقيقان الأردني والعراقي، في استاد المدينة التعليمية، إذ يتطلع كل منتخب لخطف بطاقة التأهل إلى الدور نصف النهائي في البطولة، للاقتراب من تحقيق إنجاز جديد، بعدما تمكنا من عبور دور المجموعات بأفضلية واضحة، عندما تصدر المنتخب الأردني المجموعة الثالثة، في حين تواجد منتخب العراق ثانياً في مجموعته الرابعة.