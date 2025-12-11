أكد وزير الخارجية الروسي، سيرغي لافروف، اليوم (الخميس)، أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب يسعى بصدق إلى حل الصراع في أوكرانيا بالوسائل السياسية والدبلوماسية، موضحاً أن المفاوضات الروسية - الأمريكية الجارية تهدف تحديداً إلى التوصل إلى تسوية طويلة الأمد في أوكرانيا.


وقال لافروف خلال اجتماع طاولة مستديرة حول تسوية الأزمة الأوكرانية: روسيا تريد حزمة من الوثائق المتفق عليها تصمن اتفاق سلام طويل الأمد ومستدام في أوكرانيا مع ضمانات أمنية لجميع الأطراف المعنية، مضيفاً: موسكو تعتقد أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب جاد في مساعيه للتوسط في اتفاق.


وأشار إلى أن أوروبا تريد تقويض جهود ترمب للتسوية في أوكرانيا، مشدداً على ضرورة معالجة الأسباب الرئيسية للصراع.


وقال لافروف: «نصر على مجموعة من الاتفاقيات من أجل سلام دائم ومستدام مع ضمانات أمنية لجميع الدول المعنية، وتركز محادثاتنا مع الرئيس الأمريكي وفريقه على وجه التحديد على إيجاد حل طويل الأمد للقضاء على الأسباب الرئيسية لهذه الأزمة».


ولفت لافروف إلى أن عضوية أوكرانيا في الناتو غير مقبولة بالنسبة لروسيا.


وأضاف: «نشيد بالرئيس الأمريكي الحالي، فبعد عودته إلى البيت الأبيض، تناول هذه القضية بجدية، ونحن نرى أنه يسعى بصدق لتيسير الحل عبر الوسائل السياسية والدبلوماسية».


وأشار لافروف إلى أن الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، ومبعوث الرئيس الأمريكي الخاص ستيف ويتكوف، خلال اجتماعهما الأخير قاما بحل جميع حالات سوء الفهم بين روسيا والولايات المتحدة التي نشأت بعد توقف المحادثات بعد قمة ألاسكا، مؤكد أن إطالة أمد الصراع بالنسبة لفلاديمير زيلينسكي أصبحت مسألة بقائه السياسي وربما حتى القدرة على البقاء والاستمرار.