Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed today (Thursday) that U.S. President Donald Trump is sincerely seeking to resolve the conflict in Ukraine through political and diplomatic means, explaining that the ongoing Russian-American negotiations specifically aim to reach a long-term settlement in Ukraine.



Lavrov stated during a roundtable meeting on resolving the Ukrainian crisis: Russia wants a package of agreed-upon documents that ensure a long-term and sustainable peace agreement in Ukraine with security guarantees for all parties involved, adding: Moscow believes that U.S. President Donald Trump is serious in his efforts to mediate an agreement.



He pointed out that Europe wants to undermine Trump's efforts for a settlement in Ukraine, emphasizing the need to address the root causes of the conflict.



Lavrov said: "We insist on a set of agreements for lasting and sustainable peace with security guarantees for all concerned countries, and our discussions with the U.S. President and his team specifically focus on finding a long-term solution to eliminate the root causes of this crisis."



Lavrov noted that Ukraine's membership in NATO is unacceptable to Russia.



He added: "We commend the current U.S. President, as after his return to the White House, he has taken this issue seriously, and we see that he is sincerely striving to facilitate a solution through political and diplomatic means."



Lavrov mentioned that Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. Special Envoy Steve Biegun, during their recent meeting, resolved all misunderstandings between Russia and the United States that arose after the talks were halted following the Alaska summit, stressing that the prolongation of the conflict has become a matter of political survival for Volodymyr Zelensky and perhaps even his ability to endure and continue.