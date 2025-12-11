فيما يزداد الوضع سوءا جراء الأمطار، توفيت رضيعة فلسطينية، اليوم (الخميس)، بسبب البرد القارس في مدينة خان يونس جنوب قطاع غزة.


وقالت وكالة عوث وتشغيل اللاجئين الفلسطينيين (الأونروا): إن هطول الأمطار في قطاع غزة يحمل مصاعب جديدة ويفاقم الأوضاع المعيشية المتردية أصلا ويجعلها أكثر خطورة، موضحاً أن البرد والاكتظاظ وانعدام النظافة في قطاع غزة تزيد خطر الإصابة بالأمراض والعدوى.


انعدام المأوى والعلاج


ونقل «المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام» عن مصادر طبية اليوم قولها إن الرضيعة توفيت في مدينة خان يونس بسبب البرد القارس، مبينة أن الحادث يعكس خطورة الأوضاع الإنسانية في القطاع خصوصاً على الأطفال والنازحين الذين يعيشون في خيام ضعيفة وغير مؤهلة لمواجهة الطقس البارد.


وذكر المركز أن أهالي قطاع غزة يعانون من انعدام المأوى والعلاج، وعدم وجود وسائل التدفئة بسبب شح الوقود، في ظل منخفض جوي عاصف وبارد وماطر.


بدوره قال مدير المكتب الإعلامي الحكومي في قطاع غزة إسماعيل الثوابتة إن مليونا ونصف المليون نازح يعيشون أوضاعا إنسانية قاسية في مخيمات غزة، موضحاً أن مئات آلاف العائلات تقيم داخل خيام مهترئة تضررت بفعل حرب الإبادة والمنخفضات الجوية.


وأشار إلى أن القطاع بحاجة عاجلة إلى 300 ألف خيمة جديدة، في حين لم يدخل سوى 20 ألف خيمة فقط، لافتاً إلى أن المنخفض السابق أغرق عشرات آلاف الخيام وحوّل المخيمات إلى مساحات غارقة بالطين والمياه.


تضرر مخيمات النزوح


وأوضح أن أكثر من 22 ألف خيمة تضررت بالكامل، بما يشمل الشوادر ومواد العزل والبطانيات، كما انهارت أماكن الإيواء الطارئة وتعطلت شبكات المياه المؤقتة واختلاطها بمياه الأمطار، فضلاً عن تعطل 10 نقاط طبية متنقلة وفقدان مستلزمات حيوية.


وأكد الثوابتة أن النازحين فقدوا الحد الأدنى من مقومات الحياة ويعيشون بلا حماية من البرد والرياح والأمطار.


ويتأثر قطاع غزة الساحلي الذي يقطنه زهاء مليوني نسمة غالبيتهم يعيشون في خيام ومراكز إيواء بمنخفض جوي قطبي مصحوب بكتلة هوائية باردة بدأ صباح الأربعاء ويستمر حتى يوم غد الجمعة وفق دائرة الأرصاد الجوية، كما يشكو الغزيون من تباطؤ المؤسسات العاملة في القطاع.