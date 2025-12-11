فيما يزداد الوضع سوءا جراء الأمطار، توفيت رضيعة فلسطينية، اليوم (الخميس)، بسبب البرد القارس في مدينة خان يونس جنوب قطاع غزة.
وقالت وكالة عوث وتشغيل اللاجئين الفلسطينيين (الأونروا): إن هطول الأمطار في قطاع غزة يحمل مصاعب جديدة ويفاقم الأوضاع المعيشية المتردية أصلا ويجعلها أكثر خطورة، موضحاً أن البرد والاكتظاظ وانعدام النظافة في قطاع غزة تزيد خطر الإصابة بالأمراض والعدوى.
انعدام المأوى والعلاج
ونقل «المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام» عن مصادر طبية اليوم قولها إن الرضيعة توفيت في مدينة خان يونس بسبب البرد القارس، مبينة أن الحادث يعكس خطورة الأوضاع الإنسانية في القطاع خصوصاً على الأطفال والنازحين الذين يعيشون في خيام ضعيفة وغير مؤهلة لمواجهة الطقس البارد.
وذكر المركز أن أهالي قطاع غزة يعانون من انعدام المأوى والعلاج، وعدم وجود وسائل التدفئة بسبب شح الوقود، في ظل منخفض جوي عاصف وبارد وماطر.
بدوره قال مدير المكتب الإعلامي الحكومي في قطاع غزة إسماعيل الثوابتة إن مليونا ونصف المليون نازح يعيشون أوضاعا إنسانية قاسية في مخيمات غزة، موضحاً أن مئات آلاف العائلات تقيم داخل خيام مهترئة تضررت بفعل حرب الإبادة والمنخفضات الجوية.
وأشار إلى أن القطاع بحاجة عاجلة إلى 300 ألف خيمة جديدة، في حين لم يدخل سوى 20 ألف خيمة فقط، لافتاً إلى أن المنخفض السابق أغرق عشرات آلاف الخيام وحوّل المخيمات إلى مساحات غارقة بالطين والمياه.
تضرر مخيمات النزوح
وأوضح أن أكثر من 22 ألف خيمة تضررت بالكامل، بما يشمل الشوادر ومواد العزل والبطانيات، كما انهارت أماكن الإيواء الطارئة وتعطلت شبكات المياه المؤقتة واختلاطها بمياه الأمطار، فضلاً عن تعطل 10 نقاط طبية متنقلة وفقدان مستلزمات حيوية.
وأكد الثوابتة أن النازحين فقدوا الحد الأدنى من مقومات الحياة ويعيشون بلا حماية من البرد والرياح والأمطار.
ويتأثر قطاع غزة الساحلي الذي يقطنه زهاء مليوني نسمة غالبيتهم يعيشون في خيام ومراكز إيواء بمنخفض جوي قطبي مصحوب بكتلة هوائية باردة بدأ صباح الأربعاء ويستمر حتى يوم غد الجمعة وفق دائرة الأرصاد الجوية، كما يشكو الغزيون من تباطؤ المؤسسات العاملة في القطاع.
As the situation worsens due to the rain, a Palestinian infant died today (Thursday) from the severe cold in Khan Younis city in the southern Gaza Strip.
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) stated that the rainfall in the Gaza Strip brings new hardships and exacerbates the already deteriorating living conditions, making them more dangerous. It clarified that the cold, overcrowding, and lack of sanitation in the Gaza Strip increase the risk of diseases and infections.
Lack of Shelter and Medical Care
The Palestinian Information Center reported today, citing medical sources, that the infant died in Khan Younis due to the severe cold, indicating that the incident reflects the severity of the humanitarian situation in the sector, especially for children and displaced persons living in weak tents that are unfit to withstand the cold weather.
The center mentioned that the people of the Gaza Strip are suffering from a lack of shelter and medical care, as well as the absence of heating means due to fuel shortages, amid a cold and rainy storm system.
For his part, the Director of the Government Media Office in Gaza, Ismail Thawabteh, stated that one and a half million displaced persons are living in harsh humanitarian conditions in Gaza camps, explaining that hundreds of thousands of families are residing in dilapidated tents that have been damaged due to the genocide war and weather systems.
He pointed out that the sector urgently needs 300,000 new tents, while only 20,000 tents have entered, noting that the previous storm flooded tens of thousands of tents and turned the camps into areas submerged in mud and water.
Damage to Displacement Camps
He clarified that more than 22,000 tents have been completely damaged, including tarpaulins, insulation materials, and blankets. Emergency shelters have collapsed, temporary water networks have been disrupted and mixed with rainwater, in addition to the malfunctioning of 10 mobile medical points and the loss of vital supplies.
Thawabteh confirmed that the displaced persons have lost the minimum requirements for life and are living without protection from the cold, winds, and rain.
The coastal Gaza Strip, home to about two million people, most of whom live in tents and shelters, is affected by a polar low-pressure system accompanied by a cold air mass that began on Wednesday morning and will continue until tomorrow, Friday, according to the meteorological department. Gazans are also complaining about the slow response of the institutions operating in the sector.