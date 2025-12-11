As the situation worsens due to the rain, a Palestinian infant died today (Thursday) from the severe cold in Khan Younis city in the southern Gaza Strip.



The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) stated that the rainfall in the Gaza Strip brings new hardships and exacerbates the already deteriorating living conditions, making them more dangerous. It clarified that the cold, overcrowding, and lack of sanitation in the Gaza Strip increase the risk of diseases and infections.



Lack of Shelter and Medical Care



The Palestinian Information Center reported today, citing medical sources, that the infant died in Khan Younis due to the severe cold, indicating that the incident reflects the severity of the humanitarian situation in the sector, especially for children and displaced persons living in weak tents that are unfit to withstand the cold weather.



The center mentioned that the people of the Gaza Strip are suffering from a lack of shelter and medical care, as well as the absence of heating means due to fuel shortages, amid a cold and rainy storm system.



For his part, the Director of the Government Media Office in Gaza, Ismail Thawabteh, stated that one and a half million displaced persons are living in harsh humanitarian conditions in Gaza camps, explaining that hundreds of thousands of families are residing in dilapidated tents that have been damaged due to the genocide war and weather systems.



He pointed out that the sector urgently needs 300,000 new tents, while only 20,000 tents have entered, noting that the previous storm flooded tens of thousands of tents and turned the camps into areas submerged in mud and water.



Damage to Displacement Camps



He clarified that more than 22,000 tents have been completely damaged, including tarpaulins, insulation materials, and blankets. Emergency shelters have collapsed, temporary water networks have been disrupted and mixed with rainwater, in addition to the malfunctioning of 10 mobile medical points and the loss of vital supplies.



Thawabteh confirmed that the displaced persons have lost the minimum requirements for life and are living without protection from the cold, winds, and rain.



The coastal Gaza Strip, home to about two million people, most of whom live in tents and shelters, is affected by a polar low-pressure system accompanied by a cold air mass that began on Wednesday morning and will continue until tomorrow, Friday, according to the meteorological department. Gazans are also complaining about the slow response of the institutions operating in the sector.