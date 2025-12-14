كشف الفنان المصري محمد رمضان كواليس أغنية «نمبر ون» وتفاصيل تعاونه مع الفنان المغربي سعد لمجرد، في أغنية «إنساي»، والتي حققت نجاحًا كبيرًا منذ طرحها، متحدثًا عن كواليس هذا التعاون الفني المميز.

كواليس إنساي

وأوضح رمضان في تصريحات إعلامية بأن سعد لمجرد تواصل معه وعرض عليه فكرة العمل، وقال «في البداية ظننت بأن الحديث يدور حول التمثيل، قبل أن اعلم بأنها أغنية مشتركة، وهو ما أسعدني بشدة، خصوصا بعد استماعي للتراك وتصويره سريعًا، مؤكدًا بأن العمل حقق نجاحًا واسعًا فور طرحه».

نمبر ون

وتطرق محمد رمضان للحديث عن تجربته الغنائية الأولى «نمبر ون»، موضحًا بأنها كانت خطوة مليئة بالمخاطرة، إذ شعر وكأنه يضع مستقبله التمثيلي على المحك، لكنه أقدم على التجربة بعد دراسة جيدة دون خوف، رغم تردده لفترة بعد الانتهاء من تصوير الفيديو كليب.

وأشار إلى تعمده طرح أغنية «نمبر ون» بالتزامن مع مباراة مصر والسعودية في كأس العالم، معتبرًا أن هذه الخطوة كانت محسوبة، فإما تمر الأغنية دون ضجيج أو تحقق نجاحًا مضاعفًا وسط الزخم الجماهيري، وهو ما حدث بالفعل، مؤكدًا أن النجاح يمر بثلاث مراحل دقيقة، وقد يكتمل أو يُجهض حسب وعي صاحبه وقدرته على الحفاظ عليه.