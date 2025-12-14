The Egyptian artist Mohamed Ramadan revealed the behind-the-scenes of the song "Number One" and the details of his collaboration with the Moroccan artist Saad Lamjarred in the song "Ensay," which has achieved great success since its release, discussing the behind-the-scenes of this special artistic collaboration.

Behind the Scenes of Ensay

Ramadan explained in media statements that Saad Lamjarred contacted him and proposed the idea of the work, saying, "At first, I thought the conversation was about acting, before I learned that it was a joint song, which made me very happy, especially after listening to the track and filming it quickly, confirming that the work achieved wide success immediately upon its release."

Number One

Mohamed Ramadan also talked about his first musical experience "Number One," explaining that it was a step filled with risk, as he felt like he was putting his acting future on the line. However, he took the plunge after careful consideration without fear, despite hesitating for a while after finishing the music video shoot.

He pointed out that he intentionally released the song "Number One" in conjunction with the match between Egypt and Saudi Arabia in the World Cup, considering that this step was calculated, as the song could either pass without noise or achieve multiplied success amidst the public momentum, which indeed happened. He emphasized that success goes through three precise stages, and it may either be completed or aborted depending on the awareness of its owner and their ability to maintain it.