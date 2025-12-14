كشف الفنان المصري محمد رمضان كواليس أغنية «نمبر ون» وتفاصيل تعاونه مع الفنان المغربي سعد لمجرد، في أغنية «إنساي»، والتي حققت نجاحًا كبيرًا منذ طرحها، متحدثًا عن كواليس هذا التعاون الفني المميز.
كواليس إنساي
وأوضح رمضان في تصريحات إعلامية بأن سعد لمجرد تواصل معه وعرض عليه فكرة العمل، وقال «في البداية ظننت بأن الحديث يدور حول التمثيل، قبل أن اعلم بأنها أغنية مشتركة، وهو ما أسعدني بشدة، خصوصا بعد استماعي للتراك وتصويره سريعًا، مؤكدًا بأن العمل حقق نجاحًا واسعًا فور طرحه».
نمبر ون
وتطرق محمد رمضان للحديث عن تجربته الغنائية الأولى «نمبر ون»، موضحًا بأنها كانت خطوة مليئة بالمخاطرة، إذ شعر وكأنه يضع مستقبله التمثيلي على المحك، لكنه أقدم على التجربة بعد دراسة جيدة دون خوف، رغم تردده لفترة بعد الانتهاء من تصوير الفيديو كليب.
وأشار إلى تعمده طرح أغنية «نمبر ون» بالتزامن مع مباراة مصر والسعودية في كأس العالم، معتبرًا أن هذه الخطوة كانت محسوبة، فإما تمر الأغنية دون ضجيج أو تحقق نجاحًا مضاعفًا وسط الزخم الجماهيري، وهو ما حدث بالفعل، مؤكدًا أن النجاح يمر بثلاث مراحل دقيقة، وقد يكتمل أو يُجهض حسب وعي صاحبه وقدرته على الحفاظ عليه.
The Egyptian artist Mohamed Ramadan revealed the behind-the-scenes of the song "Number One" and the details of his collaboration with the Moroccan artist Saad Lamjarred in the song "Ensay," which has achieved great success since its release, discussing the behind-the-scenes of this special artistic collaboration.
Behind the Scenes of Ensay
Ramadan explained in media statements that Saad Lamjarred contacted him and proposed the idea of the work, saying, "At first, I thought the conversation was about acting, before I learned that it was a joint song, which made me very happy, especially after listening to the track and filming it quickly, confirming that the work achieved wide success immediately upon its release."
Number One
Mohamed Ramadan also talked about his first musical experience "Number One," explaining that it was a step filled with risk, as he felt like he was putting his acting future on the line. However, he took the plunge after careful consideration without fear, despite hesitating for a while after finishing the music video shoot.
He pointed out that he intentionally released the song "Number One" in conjunction with the match between Egypt and Saudi Arabia in the World Cup, considering that this step was calculated, as the song could either pass without noise or achieve multiplied success amidst the public momentum, which indeed happened. He emphasized that success goes through three precise stages, and it may either be completed or aborted depending on the awareness of its owner and their ability to maintain it.