توفي الموسيقار والملحن الجزائري نوبلي فاضل، أمس (الأحد)، عن عمر يناهز 74 عاماً، بعد معاناة طويلة مع مرض ألزهايمر، مخلفاً إرثاً موسيقياً غنياً بصم على الساحة الجزائرية والعربية، خصوصاً في عزف العود والموسيقى التصويرية.

ووري جثمان فاضل الثرى بعد صلاة عصر أمس (الأحد) في مقبرة بلدية شرشال بولاية تيبازة، بحضور عائلته وعدد من أصدقائه وزملائه في الوسط الفني والثقافي الجزائري.

تعاون مع النجوم

ويُعد نوبلي فاضل من أبرز الأسماء التي أثرت المشهد الموسيقي في الجزائر والعالم العربي، وامتازت أعماله بمزيج بين الأصالة والتجديد، وتعاون مع نخبة من نجوم الغناء العربي، من بينهم فلة عبابسة، حسيبة عمروش، حميدو، والفنان اللبناني وديع الصافي، والمطربة السورية ميادة الحناوي، والمطرب المصري محمد الحلو، إضافة إلى الفنانين التونسيين لطفي بوشناق وزياد غرسة، في أعمال شكلت علامات فارقة في الأغنية العربية.

كما قدّم الراحل إسهامات مهمة في الموسيقى التصويرية للدراما التلفزيونية والأفلام الجزائرية، ما عزز نجاح عدد من الأعمال الفنية وأضفى عليها بعداً موسيقياً مميزاً.

ونال جوائز وتكريمات عدة؛ تقديراً لمسيرته، كان أبرزها تكريمه عام 2016 من الجمعية الثقافية «نسيم الصباح» بمدينة شرشال.