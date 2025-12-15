The Algerian musician and composer Nobli Fadel passed away yesterday (Sunday) at the age of 74, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease, leaving behind a rich musical legacy that marked the Algerian and Arab scene, particularly in playing the oud and film music.

Fadel's body was laid to rest after the afternoon prayer yesterday (Sunday) in the municipal cemetery of Cherchell in the Tipaza province, attended by his family and a number of his friends and colleagues from the Algerian artistic and cultural community.

Collaboration with Stars

Nobli Fadel is considered one of the most prominent names that influenced the musical scene in Algeria and the Arab world, with his works characterized by a blend of authenticity and innovation. He collaborated with a select group of Arab singing stars, including Fella Ababsa, Hasiba Amrouche, Hamidou, the Lebanese artist Wadi' Al-Safi, the Syrian singer Mayada El Hennawy, and the Egyptian singer Mohamed El Helou, in works that formed significant milestones in Arabic music.

The late artist also made important contributions to the soundtrack of television dramas and Algerian films, enhancing the success of several artistic works and adding a distinctive musical dimension to them.

He received several awards and honors in recognition of his career, the most notable being his recognition in 2016 by the cultural association "Naseem Al-Sabah" in the city of Cherchell.