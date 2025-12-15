توفي الموسيقار والملحن الجزائري نوبلي فاضل، أمس (الأحد)، عن عمر يناهز 74 عاماً، بعد معاناة طويلة مع مرض ألزهايمر، مخلفاً إرثاً موسيقياً غنياً بصم على الساحة الجزائرية والعربية، خصوصاً في عزف العود والموسيقى التصويرية.
ووري جثمان فاضل الثرى بعد صلاة عصر أمس (الأحد) في مقبرة بلدية شرشال بولاية تيبازة، بحضور عائلته وعدد من أصدقائه وزملائه في الوسط الفني والثقافي الجزائري.
تعاون مع النجوم
ويُعد نوبلي فاضل من أبرز الأسماء التي أثرت المشهد الموسيقي في الجزائر والعالم العربي، وامتازت أعماله بمزيج بين الأصالة والتجديد، وتعاون مع نخبة من نجوم الغناء العربي، من بينهم فلة عبابسة، حسيبة عمروش، حميدو، والفنان اللبناني وديع الصافي، والمطربة السورية ميادة الحناوي، والمطرب المصري محمد الحلو، إضافة إلى الفنانين التونسيين لطفي بوشناق وزياد غرسة، في أعمال شكلت علامات فارقة في الأغنية العربية.
كما قدّم الراحل إسهامات مهمة في الموسيقى التصويرية للدراما التلفزيونية والأفلام الجزائرية، ما عزز نجاح عدد من الأعمال الفنية وأضفى عليها بعداً موسيقياً مميزاً.
ونال جوائز وتكريمات عدة؛ تقديراً لمسيرته، كان أبرزها تكريمه عام 2016 من الجمعية الثقافية «نسيم الصباح» بمدينة شرشال.
The Algerian musician and composer Nobli Fadel passed away yesterday (Sunday) at the age of 74, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease, leaving behind a rich musical legacy that marked the Algerian and Arab scene, particularly in playing the oud and film music.
Fadel's body was laid to rest after the afternoon prayer yesterday (Sunday) in the municipal cemetery of Cherchell in the Tipaza province, attended by his family and a number of his friends and colleagues from the Algerian artistic and cultural community.
Collaboration with Stars
Nobli Fadel is considered one of the most prominent names that influenced the musical scene in Algeria and the Arab world, with his works characterized by a blend of authenticity and innovation. He collaborated with a select group of Arab singing stars, including Fella Ababsa, Hasiba Amrouche, Hamidou, the Lebanese artist Wadi' Al-Safi, the Syrian singer Mayada El Hennawy, and the Egyptian singer Mohamed El Helou, in works that formed significant milestones in Arabic music.
The late artist also made important contributions to the soundtrack of television dramas and Algerian films, enhancing the success of several artistic works and adding a distinctive musical dimension to them.
He received several awards and honors in recognition of his career, the most notable being his recognition in 2016 by the cultural association "Naseem Al-Sabah" in the city of Cherchell.