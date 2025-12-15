أعلنت شركة آبل إطلاق التحديث الرئيسي الثاني لنظام التشغيل iOS 26، وهو iOS 26.2، في 12 ديسمبر الجاري، في خطوة مفاجئة جاءت أبكر من التوقعات.

ويأتي هذا التحديث بعد أكثر من شهر على إصدار iOS 26.1، ويحمل مجموعة من التحسينات والمزايا الجديدة، مع التركيز القوي على تعزيز الأمان، حيث يصلح أكثر من 26 ثغرة أمنية، منها اثنتان تم استغلالهما فعلياً في هجمات متقدمة.

تحديث iOS 26.2

ويُعد iOS 26.2 تحديثاً مهماً لمليارات مستخدمي آيفون، خصوصا مع توصية آبل الصريحة بترقية الأجهزة من إصدارات أقدم مثل iOS 18 إلى iOS 26 للحصول على أحدث الحماية الأمنية. التحديث متوافق مع آيفون 11 وما فوق، بالإضافة إلى iPadOS 26.2 لأجهزة آيباد المدعومة.

أهم المزايا والتحسينات الجديدة في iOS 26.2

- تحكم أفضل في تصميم Liquid Glass: يتيح التحديث شريط تمرير جديد لضبط شفافية ساعة شاشة القفل، مما يسمح للمستخدمين بتقليل التأثير الزجاجي الشفاف الذي أثار انتقادات في iOS 26 الأساسي، لتحسين القراءة والوضوح.

- إنذارات للتذكيرات (Reminders): أصبح بإمكان المستخدمين تفعيل إنذار صوتي عند حلول موعد تذكير مهم، مع خيار «طارئ» يظهر تنبيهاً ملوناً بالأزرق، ودعم للإرجاء أو الإكمال عبر Live Activity على شاشة القفل.

- تحسينات في Apple Music: دعم عرض كلمات الأغاني دون اتصال بالإنترنت (offline lyrics)، بالإضافة إلى ظهور قائمة الأغاني المفضلة بشكل أبرز في الصفحة الرئيسية.

- تحديثات في تطبيق Podcasts: إضافة فصول تلقائية مولدة بالذكاء الاصطناعي للحلقات الطويلة، وميزة «Podcast Mention» للانتقال السريع إلى بودكاستات أخرى مذكورة في الحلقة.

- تحسينات أخرى: تعديل نطاقات تقييم جودة النوم في Apple Watch، خيارات جديدة لترتيب الألعاب في تطبيق Games، وتنبيهات سلامة محسنة توفر خرائط وإرشادات للكوارث الطبيعية مثل الفيضانات، كما يدعم AirDrop مشاركة مع أشخاص خارج جهات الاتصال عبر رمز PIN مؤقت.

- إصلاحات أمنية حاسمة: يصلح التحديث ثغرتين في محرك WebKit (CVE-2025-43529 وCVE-2025-14174) تم استغلالهما في هجمات متقدمة ضد إصدارات قبل iOS 26، مما يجعله تحديثاً «حرجاً» يُنصح بتثبيته فوراً.