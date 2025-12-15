أعلنت شركة آبل إطلاق التحديث الرئيسي الثاني لنظام التشغيل iOS 26، وهو iOS 26.2، في 12 ديسمبر الجاري، في خطوة مفاجئة جاءت أبكر من التوقعات.
ويأتي هذا التحديث بعد أكثر من شهر على إصدار iOS 26.1، ويحمل مجموعة من التحسينات والمزايا الجديدة، مع التركيز القوي على تعزيز الأمان، حيث يصلح أكثر من 26 ثغرة أمنية، منها اثنتان تم استغلالهما فعلياً في هجمات متقدمة.
تحديث iOS 26.2
ويُعد iOS 26.2 تحديثاً مهماً لمليارات مستخدمي آيفون، خصوصا مع توصية آبل الصريحة بترقية الأجهزة من إصدارات أقدم مثل iOS 18 إلى iOS 26 للحصول على أحدث الحماية الأمنية. التحديث متوافق مع آيفون 11 وما فوق، بالإضافة إلى iPadOS 26.2 لأجهزة آيباد المدعومة.
أهم المزايا والتحسينات الجديدة في iOS 26.2
- تحكم أفضل في تصميم Liquid Glass: يتيح التحديث شريط تمرير جديد لضبط شفافية ساعة شاشة القفل، مما يسمح للمستخدمين بتقليل التأثير الزجاجي الشفاف الذي أثار انتقادات في iOS 26 الأساسي، لتحسين القراءة والوضوح.
- إنذارات للتذكيرات (Reminders): أصبح بإمكان المستخدمين تفعيل إنذار صوتي عند حلول موعد تذكير مهم، مع خيار «طارئ» يظهر تنبيهاً ملوناً بالأزرق، ودعم للإرجاء أو الإكمال عبر Live Activity على شاشة القفل.
- تحسينات في Apple Music: دعم عرض كلمات الأغاني دون اتصال بالإنترنت (offline lyrics)، بالإضافة إلى ظهور قائمة الأغاني المفضلة بشكل أبرز في الصفحة الرئيسية.
- تحديثات في تطبيق Podcasts: إضافة فصول تلقائية مولدة بالذكاء الاصطناعي للحلقات الطويلة، وميزة «Podcast Mention» للانتقال السريع إلى بودكاستات أخرى مذكورة في الحلقة.
- تحسينات أخرى: تعديل نطاقات تقييم جودة النوم في Apple Watch، خيارات جديدة لترتيب الألعاب في تطبيق Games، وتنبيهات سلامة محسنة توفر خرائط وإرشادات للكوارث الطبيعية مثل الفيضانات، كما يدعم AirDrop مشاركة مع أشخاص خارج جهات الاتصال عبر رمز PIN مؤقت.
- إصلاحات أمنية حاسمة: يصلح التحديث ثغرتين في محرك WebKit (CVE-2025-43529 وCVE-2025-14174) تم استغلالهما في هجمات متقدمة ضد إصدارات قبل iOS 26، مما يجعله تحديثاً «حرجاً» يُنصح بتثبيته فوراً.
Apple announced the release of the second major update for iOS 26, which is iOS 26.2, on December 12, in a surprising move that came earlier than expected.
This update comes more than a month after the release of iOS 26.1 and carries a range of enhancements and new features, with a strong focus on improving security, as it fixes over 26 security vulnerabilities, two of which have been actively exploited in advanced attacks.
iOS 26.2 Update
iOS 26.2 is an important update for billions of iPhone users, especially with Apple's explicit recommendation to upgrade devices from older versions like iOS 18 to iOS 26 to obtain the latest security protections. The update is compatible with iPhone 11 and later, as well as iPadOS 26.2 for supported iPads.
Key Features and Improvements in iOS 26.2
- Better Control of Liquid Glass Design: The update introduces a new slider to adjust the transparency of the lock screen clock, allowing users to reduce the transparent glass effect that received criticism in the base iOS 26, improving readability and clarity.
- Reminder Alerts: Users can now activate a sound alert when an important reminder is due, with an "Emergency" option that displays a blue-colored notification, and support for snoozing or completing via Live Activity on the lock screen.
- Enhancements in Apple Music: Support for offline lyrics display, along with a more prominent appearance of favorite songs on the home page.
- Updates in the Podcasts App: Adding AI-generated automatic chapters for long episodes, and a "Podcast Mention" feature for quick navigation to other podcasts mentioned in the episode.
- Other Improvements: Adjustments to sleep quality rating ranges in Apple Watch, new options for sorting games in the Games app, and enhanced safety alerts providing maps and guidance for natural disasters like floods, as well as AirDrop supporting sharing with people outside contacts via a temporary PIN.
- Critical Security Fixes: The update addresses two vulnerabilities in the WebKit engine (CVE-2025-43529 and CVE-2025-14174) that have been exploited in advanced attacks against versions prior to iOS 26, making it a "critical" update that is recommended to be installed immediately.