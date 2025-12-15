Apple announced the release of the second major update for iOS 26, which is iOS 26.2, on December 12, in a surprising move that came earlier than expected.

This update comes more than a month after the release of iOS 26.1 and carries a range of enhancements and new features, with a strong focus on improving security, as it fixes over 26 security vulnerabilities, two of which have been actively exploited in advanced attacks.

iOS 26.2 Update

iOS 26.2 is an important update for billions of iPhone users, especially with Apple's explicit recommendation to upgrade devices from older versions like iOS 18 to iOS 26 to obtain the latest security protections. The update is compatible with iPhone 11 and later, as well as iPadOS 26.2 for supported iPads.

Key Features and Improvements in iOS 26.2

- Better Control of Liquid Glass Design: The update introduces a new slider to adjust the transparency of the lock screen clock, allowing users to reduce the transparent glass effect that received criticism in the base iOS 26, improving readability and clarity.

- Reminder Alerts: Users can now activate a sound alert when an important reminder is due, with an "Emergency" option that displays a blue-colored notification, and support for snoozing or completing via Live Activity on the lock screen.

- Enhancements in Apple Music: Support for offline lyrics display, along with a more prominent appearance of favorite songs on the home page.

- Updates in the Podcasts App: Adding AI-generated automatic chapters for long episodes, and a "Podcast Mention" feature for quick navigation to other podcasts mentioned in the episode.

- Other Improvements: Adjustments to sleep quality rating ranges in Apple Watch, new options for sorting games in the Games app, and enhanced safety alerts providing maps and guidance for natural disasters like floods, as well as AirDrop supporting sharing with people outside contacts via a temporary PIN.

- Critical Security Fixes: The update addresses two vulnerabilities in the WebKit engine (CVE-2025-43529 and CVE-2025-14174) that have been exploited in advanced attacks against versions prior to iOS 26, making it a "critical" update that is recommended to be installed immediately.