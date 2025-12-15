تبنى تنظيم «داعش» الإرهابي مقتل 4 من عناصر الأمن السوري في منطقة معرة النعمان بريف إدلب.


وقال التنظيم في بيان، اليوم (الإثنين)، إنه نفذ الهجوم على عناصر الأمن التابعين للحكومة بالأسلحة الرشاشة، مضيفاً أنه لم يقتل أحد من عناصره.


وكانت مصادر مطلعة أكدت مقتل 4 عناصر من قوى أمن الطرق التابعين لوزارة الداخلية السورية جراء تعرضهم لإطلاق نار من قبل مجهولين، في ثاني حادثة من نوعها خلال أسبوع، بعد هجوم تدمر الذي وقع السبت الماضي وأدى إلى مقتل جنديين أمريكيين ومترجم مدني.


وأطلقت القوات الأمنية السورية بالتعاون مع التحالف الدولي بقيادة واشنطن حملة أمنية ضد خلايا داعش النائمة، بحسب ما أفاد مسؤول في وزارة الداخلية.


وأفاد المسؤول الذي طلب عدم ذكر اسمه، بأن حملة أمنية أطلقت في البادية السورية، خصوصاً حول تدمر، لملاحقة خلايا التنظيم النائمة، بالتعاون مع قوات التحالف الدولي، وقد أسفرت حتى الآن عن اعتقال ثلاثة أشخاص يُشتبه بارتباطهم بهجوم السبت الماضي.


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قد رد بشكل حاسم على هذا الهجوم، مؤكداً أن الحكومة السورية تعمل بالتعاون مع واشنطن.


من جهة أخرى، جددت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي توغلاتها في ريف القنيطرة الشمالي، اليوم. وتوغلت قوة إسرائيلية مكونة من 5 آليات عسكرية على الطريق الواصل بين بلدة جباتا الخشب وقرية عين البيضا، وأقامت حاجزاً وفتشت المارة وعرقلت الحركة، وفق وكالة «سانا».


ومن المنتظر أن يلتقي المبعوث الأمريكي توم براك، اليوم الإثنين، رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو.


وكشفت مصادر مطلعة أن براك سيطرح جملة من الخطوط الحمراء المتعلقة بالنشاط العسكري الإسرائيلي داخل الأراضي السورية، وفق ما نقلت قناة «i24news» الإسرائيلية.


ومنذ سقوط النظام السوري السابق العام الماضي، نشرت إسرائيل قوات ومعدات عسكرية في جنوب سورية متجاوزة المنطقة العازلة التي تعود لعام 1974، بما في ذلك نقطة المراقبة الاستراتيجية في جبل الشيخ.