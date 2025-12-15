The terrorist organization ISIS has claimed responsibility for the killing of 4 members of the Syrian security forces in the Maaret al-Numan area of Idlib countryside.



The organization stated in a statement today (Monday) that it carried out the attack on the government security personnel using automatic weapons, adding that none of its members were killed.



Informed sources confirmed that 4 members of the road security forces affiliated with the Syrian Ministry of Interior were killed as a result of gunfire from unknown assailants, marking the second incident of its kind within a week, following the Tadmur attack that occurred last Saturday, which resulted in the deaths of two American soldiers and a civilian translator.



The Syrian security forces, in cooperation with the international coalition led by Washington, have launched a security campaign against ISIS sleeper cells, according to a source in the Ministry of Interior.



The official, who requested anonymity, stated that a security campaign was launched in the Syrian desert, particularly around Tadmur, to pursue the organization's sleeper cells, in collaboration with the international coalition forces, and so far it has resulted in the arrest of three individuals suspected of being linked to last Saturday's attack.



U.S. President Donald Trump responded decisively to this attack, confirming that the Syrian government is working in cooperation with Washington.



On another note, Israeli occupation forces renewed their incursions in the northern Quneitra countryside today. An Israeli force consisting of 5 military vehicles penetrated the road connecting the town of Jabata al-Khashab and the village of Ain al-Baida, established a checkpoint, searched passersby, and disrupted traffic, according to the SANA agency.



U.S. envoy Tom Barak is expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today, Monday.



Informed sources revealed that Barak will present a series of red lines concerning Israeli military activity within Syrian territory, as reported by the Israeli channel i24news.



Since the fall of the previous Syrian regime last year, Israel has deployed forces and military equipment in southern Syria, surpassing the buffer zone established in 1974, including the strategic observation point at Mount Hermon.