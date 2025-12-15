شرع الاتحاد الأوروبي في تسيير جسر جوي لنقل المساعدات الإنسانية إلى دارفور، وذلك في إطار الجهود الرامية لمواجهة التدهور الحاد في الأحوال الإنسانية والمعيشية في السودان.
وأعلن الاتحاد الأوروبي تسيير أول رحلة (الجمعة) الماضية، مؤكداً أنه تم تسليم نحو 100 طن من المساعدات من مستودعات المساعدات الإنسانية التابعة للاتحاد الأوروبي والمنظمات الشريكة.
وأشار إلى أنه من المنتظر أن تستمر الرحلات الجوية خلال شهري ديسمبر 2025 ويناير 2026، إذ تبلغ القيمة الإجمالية لعملية جسر الجو 3.5 مليون يورو.
وحذر الاتحاد الأوروبي من أن الوضع في دارفور يتفاقم بعد سقوط مدينة الفاشر بيد قوات الدعم السريع.
ويشهد السودان حرباً أهلية مستمرة منذ أبريل 2023 بين قوات الجيش السوداني بقيادة عبد الفتاح البرهان وقوات الدعم السريع بقيادة محمد حمدان دقلو (حميدتي)، التي تسببت في مقتل عشرات الآلاف، ونزوح أكثر من 13 مليون شخص، وأسوأ أزمة إنسانية في العالم، بما في ذلك إعلان مجاعة في مناطق مثل كادقلي.
The European Union has begun operating an air bridge to transport humanitarian aid to Darfur, as part of efforts to address the severe deterioration in humanitarian and living conditions in Sudan.
The European Union announced that the first flight took place last Friday, confirming that approximately 100 tons of aid were delivered from the EU's humanitarian aid warehouses and partner organizations.
It noted that air flights are expected to continue during December 2025 and January 2026, with a total value of the air bridge operation amounting to 3.5 million euros.
The European Union warned that the situation in Darfur is worsening following the fall of the city of El Fasher into the hands of the Rapid Support Forces.
Sudan has been experiencing a civil war since April 2023 between the Sudanese army led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), which has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands, the displacement of over 13 million people, and the worst humanitarian crisis in the world, including the declaration of famine in areas such as Kadugli.