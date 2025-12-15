شرع الاتحاد الأوروبي في تسيير جسر جوي لنقل المساعدات الإنسانية إلى دارفور، وذلك في إطار الجهود الرامية لمواجهة التدهور الحاد في الأحوال الإنسانية والمعيشية في السودان.


وأعلن الاتحاد الأوروبي تسيير أول رحلة (الجمعة) الماضية، مؤكداً أنه تم تسليم نحو 100 طن من المساعدات من مستودعات المساعدات الإنسانية التابعة للاتحاد الأوروبي والمنظمات الشريكة.


وأشار إلى أنه من المنتظر أن تستمر الرحلات الجوية خلال شهري ديسمبر 2025 ويناير 2026، إذ تبلغ القيمة الإجمالية لعملية جسر الجو 3.5 مليون يورو.


وحذر الاتحاد الأوروبي من أن الوضع في دارفور يتفاقم بعد سقوط مدينة الفاشر بيد قوات الدعم السريع.


ويشهد السودان حرباً أهلية مستمرة منذ أبريل 2023 بين قوات الجيش السوداني بقيادة عبد الفتاح البرهان وقوات الدعم السريع بقيادة محمد حمدان دقلو (حميدتي)، التي تسببت في مقتل عشرات الآلاف، ونزوح أكثر من 13 مليون شخص، وأسوأ أزمة إنسانية في العالم، بما في ذلك إعلان مجاعة في مناطق مثل كادقلي.