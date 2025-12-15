The European Union has begun operating an air bridge to transport humanitarian aid to Darfur, as part of efforts to address the severe deterioration in humanitarian and living conditions in Sudan.



The European Union announced that the first flight took place last Friday, confirming that approximately 100 tons of aid were delivered from the EU's humanitarian aid warehouses and partner organizations.



It noted that air flights are expected to continue during December 2025 and January 2026, with a total value of the air bridge operation amounting to 3.5 million euros.



The European Union warned that the situation in Darfur is worsening following the fall of the city of El Fasher into the hands of the Rapid Support Forces.



Sudan has been experiencing a civil war since April 2023 between the Sudanese army led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), which has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands, the displacement of over 13 million people, and the worst humanitarian crisis in the world, including the declaration of famine in areas such as Kadugli.