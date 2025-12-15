أعلن «مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي»، اليوم (الإثنين)، إحباط مخطط إرهابي في مقاطعة «أورانج» في كاليفورنيا ولوس أنجلوس.
وأوضحت المدعية العامة للولايات المتحدة، أن مكتب التحقيقات أحبط مخططاً لتفجير قنابل يستهدف مواقع عدة، بما في ذلك عملاء الهجرة والمركبات، في كاليفورنيا ولوس أنجلوس.
وأكد مدير مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالية (أف بي أي)، اعتقال 4 أشخاص بتهمة التخطيط لعمل إرهابي في لوس أنجلوس.
وتزامن إحباط أمريكا للمخطط الإرهابي مع الجريمة الإرهابية التي شهدها شاطئ بوندي.
وأعلنت الشرطة الأسترالية أن رجلاً يبلغ من العمر 50 عاماً وابنه البالغ 24 عاماً هما المسؤولان عن حادثة إطلاق النار الجماعي، التي أسفرت عن مقتل 15 شخصاً على شاطئ بوندي الشهير خلال احتفال بعيد حانوكا.
The "Federal Bureau of Investigation" announced today (Monday) the thwarting of an terrorist plot in Orange County, California, and Los Angeles.
The U.S. Attorney explained that the FBI thwarted a plan to detonate bombs targeting several locations, including immigration agents and vehicles, in California and Los Angeles.
The Director of the FBI confirmed the arrest of 4 individuals on charges of planning a terrorist act in Los Angeles.
The thwarting of the terrorist plot in America coincided with the terrorist crime that occurred at Bondi Beach.
The Australian police announced that a 50-year-old man and his 24-year-old son are responsible for the mass shooting incident, which resulted in the deaths of 15 people at the famous Bondi Beach during a Hanukkah celebration.