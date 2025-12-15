The "Federal Bureau of Investigation" announced today (Monday) the thwarting of an terrorist plot in Orange County, California, and Los Angeles.



The U.S. Attorney explained that the FBI thwarted a plan to detonate bombs targeting several locations, including immigration agents and vehicles, in California and Los Angeles.



The Director of the FBI confirmed the arrest of 4 individuals on charges of planning a terrorist act in Los Angeles.



The thwarting of the terrorist plot in America coincided with the terrorist crime that occurred at Bondi Beach.



The Australian police announced that a 50-year-old man and his 24-year-old son are responsible for the mass shooting incident, which resulted in the deaths of 15 people at the famous Bondi Beach during a Hanukkah celebration.