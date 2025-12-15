أعلن «مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي»، اليوم (الإثنين)، إحباط مخطط إرهابي في مقاطعة «أورانج» في كاليفورنيا ولوس أنجلوس.


وأوضحت المدعية العامة للولايات المتحدة، أن مكتب التحقيقات أحبط مخططاً لتفجير قنابل يستهدف مواقع عدة، بما في ذلك عملاء الهجرة والمركبات، في كاليفورنيا ولوس أنجلوس.


وأكد مدير مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالية (أف بي أي)، اعتقال 4 أشخاص بتهمة التخطيط لعمل إرهابي في لوس أنجلوس.


وتزامن إحباط أمريكا للمخطط الإرهابي مع الجريمة الإرهابية التي شهدها شاطئ بوندي.


وأعلنت الشرطة الأسترالية أن رجلاً يبلغ من العمر 50 عاماً وابنه البالغ 24 عاماً هما المسؤولان عن حادثة إطلاق النار الجماعي، التي أسفرت عن مقتل 15 شخصاً على شاطئ بوندي الشهير خلال احتفال بعيد حانوكا.