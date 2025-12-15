Videos revealed the bold intervention of Ahmad Al-Ahmad in the scene of the bloody attack in Sydney, where he played a crucial role in confusing the attackers and reducing casualties, after risking his life and intervening directly to disarm one of the attackers.

مقاطع فيديو توثق لحظة انقضاض الأحمد على أحد المسلحين.



Rapid Humanitarian Response



The attack, which occurred on Sunday during the Jewish "Hanukkah" celebrations in New South Wales, resulted in the deaths of 16 people and injured about 40 others, including police officers, before authorities managed to neutralize the perpetrators.



According to accounts from Al-Ahmad's relatives, his intervention was not driven by ideological or political motives, but was a spontaneous humanitarian response after he witnessed an armed man shooting randomly at civilians.



One of his relatives (Mustafa Al-Asaad) revealed that Al-Ahmad holds Australian citizenship and comes from Syrian origins, specifically from the village of Nairab in Idlib province in northwestern Syria.



He confirmed that Al-Ahmad instinctively rushed towards one of the gunmen and tackled him from behind, trying to subdue him and disarm him, unconcerned about the dangers to his life, as shown in one of the videos broadcast after the attack.



Al-Ahmad's Condition is Stable



During his attempt to confront the attack, Al-Ahmad was shot twice in the shoulder and left arm, necessitating his transfer to the hospital.



Activists on social media circulated videos documenting the moment Al-Ahmad lunged at one of the gunmen from behind, attempting to subdue him despite the gunfire, and the footage showed him being hit by bullets fired by a second attacker from a nearby location.



Al-Ahmad's family confirmed that his health condition is stable, and he is awaiting surgery to remove the bullets from his body.



A relative of Al-Ahmad quoted him as saying that what he did was a "humanitarian duty," emphasizing that any decent person cannot stand by idly.



Official and Public Praise



Al-Ahmad's actions received widespread official and public praise in Australia. The state police commissioner, Mal Lanyon, described his actions as courageous, affirming that his intervention helped save many lives.



The Premier of New South Wales, Chris Minns, stated that what Al-Ahmad did was one of the most unbelievable scenes, adding that this man is a true hero, and many are still alive tonight thanks to his bravery.



Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese praised Al-Ahmad and other civilians who rushed to help, considering them true examples of courage and humanitarian solidarity.



For his part, U.S. President Donald Trump praised this brave and heroic man last night.