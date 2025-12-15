كشفت مقاطع فيديو التدخل الجريء لأحمد الأحمد في مشهد الهجوم الدامي في سيدني، إذ إنه لعب دورا حاسما في إرباك المهاجمين والحد من الخسائر البشرية، بعد أن خاطر بحياته وتدخل مباشرة لنزع سلاح أحد المهاجمين.

مقاطع فيديو توثق لحظة انقضاض الأحمد على أحد المسلحين.

استجابة إنسانية سريعة


وأسفر الهجوم، الذي وقع الأحد أثناء احتفالات عيد «الحانوكا» اليهودي في ولاية نيو ساوث ويلز، عن مقتل 16 شخصا وإصابة نحو 40 آخرين، بينهم عناصر من الشرطة، قبل أن تتمكن السلطات من تحييد المنفذين..


ووفقا لروايات أقارب الأحمد، فإن تدخله لم يكن بدافع أيديولوجي أو سياسي، بل جاء استجابة إنسانية فورية بعدما شاهد مسلحا يطلق النار عشوائيا على المدنيين.


وأفصح أحد أقاربه (مصطفى الأسعد)، أن الأحمد يحمل الجنسية الأسترالية وينحدر من أصول سورية، وتحديدا من قرية النيرب في محافظة إدلب شمال غربي سورية.


وأكد أن الأحمد اندفع بشكل تلقائي نحو أحد المسلحين وانقض عليه من الخلف، محاولا السيطرة عليه ونزع سلاحه، غير مكترث بالمخاطر التي تهدد حياته، بحسب ما ظهر في أحد مقاطع الفيديو التي بثت عقب الهجوم.


حالة الأحمد مستقرة


وخلال محاولته التصدي للهجوم، أُصيب الأحمد بطلقين ناريين في كتفه ويده اليسرى، مما استدعى نقله إلى المستشفى.


وتداول ناشطون على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي مقاطع فيديو توثق لحظة انقضاض الأحمد على أحد المسلحين من الخلف، ومحاولته السيطرة عليه رغم إطلاق النار، وظهر في التسجيل إصابته برصاص أطلقه المهاجم الثاني من موقع قريب.


وأكدت عائلة الأحمد أن حالته الصحية مستقرة، وينتظر خضوعة لعملية جراحية لاستخراج الرصاص من جسده.


ونقل قريب للأحمد عنه قوله إن ما قام به «واجب إنساني»، مؤكدا أن أي إنسان شريف لا يمكن أن يقف متفرجا.


إشادة رسمية وشعبية


خطوة الأحمد قوبلت بإشادة رسمية وشعبية واسعة في أستراليا. ووصف مفوض شرطة الولاية مال لانيون تصرفه بالشجاع، مؤكدا أن تدخله ساهم في إنقاذ عدد كبير من الأرواح.


وأكد رئيس وزراء ولاية نيو ساوث ويلز، كريس مينز، أن ما قام به الأحمد من أكثر المشاهد التي لا تُصدق، مضيفا أن هذا الرجل بطل حقيقي، وكثيرون ما زالوا على قيد الحياة الليلة بفضل شجاعته.


ونوه رئيس الوزراء الأسترالي أنتوني ألبانيزي بتصرف الأحمد وغيره من المدنيين الذين اندفعوا للمساعدة، معتبرا أنهم أمثلة حقيقية للشجاعة والتضامن الإنساني.


بدوره، أثنى الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب مساء أمس، على هذا الرجل الشجاع والبطل.