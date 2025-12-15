لمراجعة وتطوير البحوث العلمية والإفتائية؛ لتكون مرجعاً علمياً ومنهجياً للمسار البحثي في الرئاسة، شكلت الرئاسة العامة للبحوث العلمية والإفتاء لجنة استشارية تُعنى بالبحث والنشر في الرئاسة، وذلك، في خطوة تعكس التزامها الراسخ بتعزيز جودة البحث العلمي الشرعي والاجتهاد الفقهي.

مهمات رئيسية

وتتولى اللجنة الاستشارية مهمات رئيسة تهدف إلى إحداث نقلة نوعية في منهجية العمل البحثي والفقهي، وبناء معايير وسياسات إجرائية تؤكد ضمان العمق والأصالة والمعاصرة، وبناء منهجيات بحثية تضاهي أعلى المستويات الأكاديمية والشرعية، بما يضمن - بإذن الله - مواكبة المستجدات والنوازل الفقهية المعاصرة، وتعزيز بيئة الاجتهاد الشرعي، وتقديم إطار مؤسسي يضمن التداول والنقاش العلمي الرصين.