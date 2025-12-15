To review and develop scientific and fatwa research; to serve as a scientific and methodological reference for the research path within the presidency, the General Presidency for Scientific Research and Ifta has formed an advisory committee concerned with research and publication within the presidency. This step reflects its firm commitment to enhancing the quality of legitimate scientific research and jurisprudential reasoning.

Main Tasks

The advisory committee undertakes key tasks aimed at bringing about a qualitative shift in the methodology of research and jurisprudence, establishing standards and procedural policies that ensure depth, originality, and contemporaneity, and developing research methodologies that match the highest academic and legitimate levels. This aims to ensure, with God's permission, the ability to keep pace with contemporary jurisprudential developments and issues, enhance the environment of legitimate reasoning, and provide an institutional framework that guarantees rigorous scientific exchange and discussion.