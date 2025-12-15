While the governor of Shabwa (southeast Yemen) directed an investigation into the circumstances, the execution of a suspect by tribal gunmen, who was accused of killing a relative of theirs and documented on video, sparked significant outrage in the Yemeni street, as what occurred was outside the scope of the law.



Yemeni activists circulated a video showing tribal gunmen executing Amin Nasser Bahaj in the Habban district of Shabwa governorate, outside the bounds of the law, just hours after he committed a murder. His family had handed him over to the family of the victim in hopes of obtaining forgiveness and avoiding tribal revenge.



Case Details



Yemeni media reported that the crime occurred 10 days ago, but the video was circulated today (Monday), provoking widespread anger on social media. Those sharing the video demanded a thorough investigation and punishment for the killers, as what happened constitutes a crime outside the law.



The American Center for Justice reported that Amin Nasser Bahaj was accused of killing another person named Basil Al-Marah Al-Babkari. The perpetrator's family handed him over to the victim's family just hours after the murder, leading the victim's family to carry out the execution immediately at the same location of the handover, away from any judicial procedures or official investigation by the state, expressing condemnation of the crime and calling for an investigation.



The center noted that this incident is not isolated but is part of a concerning trend of revenge killings and the implementation of punishments through tribal means. It considered that carrying out criminal penalties outside the specialized state institutions constitutes a direct violation of the principle of the rule of law and the state's monopoly on the power of punishment, which is a fundamental constitutional principle upon which the legal system in Yemen is based.



It pointed out that the prevalence of revenge behaviors and the execution of judgments through tribal methods represents a serious legal deviation, as it undermines the principle of equality before the law, erodes guarantees of litigation, and establishes a reality where power and tribal affiliation replace the judiciary.

أثناء عملية قتل المتهم بالقتل



Investigations by Local Authorities



For its part, sources in the local authority in Shabwa governorate confirmed that Governor Awad Mohammed Bin Al-Wazir directed the police chief to swiftly take the necessary legal actions regarding the crime, investigate the incident, apprehend the perpetrators, and bring them to justice. The security forces began their tasks immediately upon receiving the report, moving promptly to the crime scene, and investigations are currently underway in the area.



The sources indicated that the tribes claim that the aim of the crime was to extinguish the flames of discord between the tribes, which is why they resorted to customary rulings, a stance that the security forces reject, emphasizing the necessity of adhering to the provisions of the system and the law and the immediate surrender of the perpetrators.