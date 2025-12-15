فيما وجه محافظ شبوة (جنوب شرق اليمن) في التحقيق في الملابسات، أثار إعدام مسلحين قبليين أحد المتهمين بقتل قريب لهم وتوثيقه بالفيديو غضباً كبيراً في الشارع اليمني، كون ما جرى خارج نطاق القانون.


وتداول ناشطون يمنيون فيديو لإقدام مسلحين قبليين على إعدام أمين ناصر باحاج في مديرية حبان بمحافظة شبوة، خارج نطاق القانون، بعد ساعات من ارتكابه جريمة قتل، وكانت أسرته قد سلمته إلى أسرة المجني عليه أملاً بالحصول على العفو وتجنباً للثأر القبلي.

تفاصيل القضية


ذكرت وسائل إعلام يمنية أن الجريمة وقعت قبل 10 أيام، إلا أن الفيديو جرى تداوله اليوم (الإثنين)، وأثار غضباً واسعاً على شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي، وطالب من يتداولون الفيديو بتحقيق واسع ومعاقبة القتلة، كون ما جرى جريمة خارج نطاق القانون.


وأفاد المركز الأمريكي للعدالة أن أمين ناصر باحاج اتهم بقتل شخص آخر يُدعى باسل المرواح البابكري، وقامت أسرة الجاني بتسليمه إلى أسرة المجني عليه بعد ساعات من وقوع جريمة القتل، لتقوم أسرة المجني عليه بتنفيذ حكم الإعدام بحقه مباشرة وفي مكان التسليم نفسه بعيداً عن أي إجراءات قضائية أو تحقيق رسمي من قبل الدولة، معرباً عن إدانته للجريمة ومطالباً بالتحقيق.


وأشار المركز إلى أن هذه الحادثة ليست معزولة، بل تأتي في سياق انتشار مقلق لظاهرة أخذ الثأر وتنفيذ العقوبات بوسائل قبلية، معتبراً أن تنفيذ العقوبات الجنائية خارج مؤسسات الدولة المختصة يُعد انتهاكاً مباشراً لمبدأ سيادة القانون واحتكار الدولة لسلطة العقاب، وهو مبدأ دستوري أصيل يقوم عليه النظام القانوني في اليمن.


ولفت إلى أن انتشار سلوكيات الثأر وتنفيذ الأحكام بطرق قبلية يمثل انحرافاً قانونياً جسيماً، كونه يقوض مبدأ المساواة أمام القانون، ويهدر ضمانات التقاضي، ويؤسس لواقع تصبح فيه القوة والانتساب القبلي بديلاً عن القضاء.

بالقتل أثناء تسلمه لأولياء الدم من القبائل

تحقيقات السلطة المحلية


من جهتها، أكدت مصادر في السلطة المحلية في محافظة شبوة أن المحافظ عوض محمد بن الوزير، وجه مدير عام الشرطة بسرعة اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة إزاء الجريمة والتحقيق في الحادثة والقبض على الجناة وتقديمهم للعدالة، موضحة أن الأجهزة الأمنية باشرت مهماتها فور تلقي البلاغ، وتحركت على الفور إلى موقع الجريمة، وتم الوصول إلى المنطقة وتجري تحقيقاتها.


وأشارت المصادر إلى أن القبائل تزعم أن الهدف من الجريمة إطفاء نار الفتنة بين القبائل ولذا لجأت إلى الأحكام العرفية، وهو ما ترفضه الأجهزة الأمنية وتشدد على ضرورة الانصياع لأحكام النظام والقانون وتسليم الجناة فوراً.