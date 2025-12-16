The Egyptian media personality Radwa El Sherbiny sparked widespread controversy after she published a post on her personal account on "Facebook," addressing the topic of success and the importance of acknowledging those who contributed to achieving accomplishments.

El Sherbiny pointed out that true success is linked to recognizing the contributions of those who helped reach a distinguished position, emphasizing that anyone who attains a prestigious status should appreciate the individuals who supported them and contributed to their current standing.

She wrote: "I believe that anyone who talks about being the highest in fame and salary should also speak about those who helped them reach this position, and appreciate the contributions of those who introduced them and assisted them in getting to where they are now if they are indeed the highest."

This post came after statements made by the artist Ahmed El Awady, which ignited social media platforms in recent hours, as he confirmed that he is the highest-paid star in Egypt, following his series "Fahd El Batal" topping the list of the most searched on the "Google" search engine for 2025. El Awady stated during a live broadcast: "I am the highest-paid star in Egypt, the most-watched, and the best-selling."

While El Sherbiny did not explicitly mention El Awady's name in her post, the audience speculated that her comments were an implicit response to El Awady's controversial statements regarding his artistic status and salary.