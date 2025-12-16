أثارت الإعلامية المصرية رضوى الشربيني جدلاً واسعاً بعد نشرها منشوراً عبر حسابها الشخصي على «فيسبوك»، تناولت فيه موضوع النجاح وأهمية الاعتراف بالفضل لمن ساهموا في تحقيق الإنجازات.
وأشارت الشربيني إلى أن النجاح الحقيقي مرتبط بالاعتراف بالفضل لمن ساعدوا في الوصول إلى المكانة المميزة، مشددة على أن من يصل إلى مكانة مرموقة يجب أن يقدر الأشخاص الذين ساندوه وأسهموا في وصوله إلى ما هو عليه الآن.
وكتبت: «أرى أن من يتحدث عن كونه الأعلى في الشهرة والأجر، ينبغي أن يتحدث أيضاً عمّن ساعده ووصل به إلى هذا المكان، ويقدر فضل من عرّفوه وساعدوه في الوصول إلى ما هو عليه الآن إذا كان بالفعل الأعلى».
وجاء هذا المنشور بعد تصريحات الفنان أحمد العوضي التي أشعلت منصات التواصل الاجتماعي خلال الساعات الماضية، إذ أكد أنه النجم الأعلى أجراً في مصر، بعد تصدر مسلسله «فهد البطل» قائمة الأكثر بحثاً على محرك «قوقل» لعام 2025. وقال العوضي خلال بث مباشر: «أنا النجم الأعلى أجراً في مصر، والأعلى مشاهدة، والأعلى مبيعاً».
وبينما لم تذكر الشربيني اسم العوضي صراحةً في منشورها، تكهّن الجمهور أن كلامها جاء رداً ضمنياً على تصريحات العوضي المثيرة للجدل حول مكانته الفنية وأجره.
The Egyptian media personality Radwa El Sherbiny sparked widespread controversy after she published a post on her personal account on "Facebook," addressing the topic of success and the importance of acknowledging those who contributed to achieving accomplishments.
El Sherbiny pointed out that true success is linked to recognizing the contributions of those who helped reach a distinguished position, emphasizing that anyone who attains a prestigious status should appreciate the individuals who supported them and contributed to their current standing.
She wrote: "I believe that anyone who talks about being the highest in fame and salary should also speak about those who helped them reach this position, and appreciate the contributions of those who introduced them and assisted them in getting to where they are now if they are indeed the highest."
This post came after statements made by the artist Ahmed El Awady, which ignited social media platforms in recent hours, as he confirmed that he is the highest-paid star in Egypt, following his series "Fahd El Batal" topping the list of the most searched on the "Google" search engine for 2025. El Awady stated during a live broadcast: "I am the highest-paid star in Egypt, the most-watched, and the best-selling."
While El Sherbiny did not explicitly mention El Awady's name in her post, the audience speculated that her comments were an implicit response to El Awady's controversial statements regarding his artistic status and salary.