أثارت الإعلامية المصرية رضوى الشربيني جدلاً واسعاً بعد نشرها منشوراً عبر حسابها الشخصي على «فيسبوك»، تناولت فيه موضوع النجاح وأهمية الاعتراف بالفضل لمن ساهموا في تحقيق الإنجازات.

وأشارت الشربيني إلى أن النجاح الحقيقي مرتبط بالاعتراف بالفضل لمن ساعدوا في الوصول إلى المكانة المميزة، مشددة على أن من يصل إلى مكانة مرموقة يجب أن يقدر الأشخاص الذين ساندوه وأسهموا في وصوله إلى ما هو عليه الآن.

وكتبت: «أرى أن من يتحدث عن كونه الأعلى في الشهرة والأجر، ينبغي أن يتحدث أيضاً عمّن ساعده ووصل به إلى هذا المكان، ويقدر فضل من عرّفوه وساعدوه في الوصول إلى ما هو عليه الآن إذا كان بالفعل الأعلى».

وجاء هذا المنشور بعد تصريحات الفنان أحمد العوضي التي أشعلت منصات التواصل الاجتماعي خلال الساعات الماضية، إذ أكد أنه النجم الأعلى أجراً في مصر، بعد تصدر مسلسله «فهد البطل» قائمة الأكثر بحثاً على محرك «قوقل» لعام 2025. وقال العوضي خلال بث مباشر: «أنا النجم الأعلى أجراً في مصر، والأعلى مشاهدة، والأعلى مبيعاً».

وبينما لم تذكر الشربيني اسم العوضي صراحةً في منشورها، تكهّن الجمهور أن كلامها جاء رداً ضمنياً على تصريحات العوضي المثيرة للجدل حول مكانته الفنية وأجره.