The Ukrainian authorities announced yesterday evening (Monday) the execution of an unprecedented attack using an underwater drone, which resulted in the disabling of a Russian "Kilo" class attack submarine inside the Novorossiysk base, the most important remaining naval base for the Russian navy in the Black Sea.

Details of the Attack

The operation was carried out by the Ukrainian Security Service using underwater drones of the "Sub Sea Baby" model, targeting the submarine while it was in the port of Novorossiysk, where Russia had transferred several of its warships to avoid repeated Ukrainian strikes.

The agency released a video showing a powerful explosion emanating from the water near a dock where a submarine and other warships were moored, and the Reuters agency confirmed the video's location based on the port's layout.

Ukrainian Reactions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's advisor, Alexander Kamyshin, described the operation as "the first time in history that a submarine has been disabled by an underwater drone," considering the attack a qualitative achievement in naval warfare.

Despite Ukraine losing most of its naval fleet, Kyiv has succeeded in employing maritime drones and missiles to confuse the Russian Black Sea fleet, which previously forced it to withdraw from the port of Sevastopol in Crimea.

The Russian Position

For its part, the Russian Ministry of Defense denied the reports of the submarine's destruction in Novorossiysk, without providing additional details about the extent of the damage.

The targeted submarine is of the "Varshavyanka" class (Kilo according to NATO classification), known by the nickname "black hole" for its high ability to conceal and avoid sonar, and it is capable of carrying at least four "Kalibr" cruise missiles that Russia has used in extensive strikes targeting Ukrainian infrastructure.

A Turning Point in the War

This development comes amid escalating tensions surrounding U.S.-sponsored peace negotiations, with Ukrainian fears of pressure to accept harsh concessions.

Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk stated that targeting a submarine, described as "the hardest maritime target," represents "a new turning point" in the naval confrontation, noting that repairing the submarine will be extremely difficult as it requires removing it from the water, making it vulnerable to additional attacks, and pointing out that Russia has thus lost one of four submarines in Novorossiysk, three of which are capable of carrying "Kalibr" missiles.