أعلنت السلطات الأوكرانية، مساء أمس (الإثنين)، تنفيذ هجوم غير مسبوق باستخدام مسيّرة تحت الماء، أسفر عن تعطيل غواصة هجومية روسية من فئة «كيلو» داخل قاعدة نوفوروسييسك، التي تُعد أهم قاعدة بحرية متبقية للبحرية الروسية في البحر الأسود.
تفاصيل الهجوم
ونفذ العملية جهاز الأمن الأوكراني باستخدام مسيّرات بحرية تحت مائية من طراز «Sub Sea Baby»، مستهدفاً الغواصة أثناء وجودها في ميناء نوفوروسييسك، الذي نقلت روسيا إليه عدداً من سفنها الحربية لتجنب الضربات الأوكرانية المتكررة.
ونشر الجهاز مقطع فيديو يُظهر انفجاراً قوياً ينبعث من المياه قرب رصيف ترسو عليه غواصة وسفن حربية أخرى، وأكدت وكالة «رويترز» موقع الفيديو اعتماداً على تخطيط الميناء.
ردود أوكرانية
ووصف مستشار الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، ألكسندر كاميشين، العملية بأنها «المرة الأولى في التاريخ التي تُعطَّل فيها غواصة بواسطة مسيّرة تحت الماء»، معتبراً الهجوم إنجازاً نوعياً في الحرب البحرية.
ورغم فقدان أوكرانيا معظم أسطولها البحري، نجحت كييف في توظيف المسيّرات البحرية والصواريخ لإرباك أسطول البحر الأسود الروسي، ما أجبره سابقاً على الانسحاب من ميناء سيفاستوبول في شبه جزيرة القرم.
الموقف الروسي
من جانبها، نفت وزارة الدفاع الروسية صحة الأنباء عن تدمير غواصة في نوفوروسييسك، دون تقديم تفاصيل إضافية حول حجم الأضرار.
وتُعد الغواصة المستهدفة من فئة «فارشافيانكا» (كيلو وفق تصنيف الناتو)، المعروفة بلقب «الثقب الأسود» لقدرتها العالية على التخفي وتجنب السونار، كما أنها قادرة على حمل ما لا يقل عن أربعة صواريخ كروز من طراز «كاليبر» استخدمتها روسيا في ضربات واسعة استهدفت البنية التحتية الأوكرانية.
نقطة تحول في الحرب
ويأتي هذا التطور في ظل تصاعد التوتر حول مفاوضات السلام التي ترعاها الولايات المتحدة، وسط مخاوف أوكرانية من ضغوط للقبول بتنازلات قاسية.
وقال المتحدث باسم البحرية الأوكرانية دميترو بليتينتشوك إن استهداف غواصة، بوصفها «أصعب هدف بحري»، يمثل «نقطة تحول جديدة» في المواجهة البحرية، مشيراً إلى أن إصلاح الغواصة سيكون بالغ الصعوبة لأنه يتطلب إخراجها من الماء، ما يجعلها عرضة لهجمات إضافية، لافتاً إلى أن روسيا فقدت بذلك واحدة من أربع غواصات في نوفوروسييسك، ثلاث منها قادرة على حمل صواريخ «كاليبر».
The Ukrainian authorities announced yesterday evening (Monday) the execution of an unprecedented attack using an underwater drone, which resulted in the disabling of a Russian "Kilo" class attack submarine inside the Novorossiysk base, the most important remaining naval base for the Russian navy in the Black Sea.
Details of the Attack
The operation was carried out by the Ukrainian Security Service using underwater drones of the "Sub Sea Baby" model, targeting the submarine while it was in the port of Novorossiysk, where Russia had transferred several of its warships to avoid repeated Ukrainian strikes.
The agency released a video showing a powerful explosion emanating from the water near a dock where a submarine and other warships were moored, and the Reuters agency confirmed the video's location based on the port's layout.
Ukrainian Reactions
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's advisor, Alexander Kamyshin, described the operation as "the first time in history that a submarine has been disabled by an underwater drone," considering the attack a qualitative achievement in naval warfare.
Despite Ukraine losing most of its naval fleet, Kyiv has succeeded in employing maritime drones and missiles to confuse the Russian Black Sea fleet, which previously forced it to withdraw from the port of Sevastopol in Crimea.
The Russian Position
For its part, the Russian Ministry of Defense denied the reports of the submarine's destruction in Novorossiysk, without providing additional details about the extent of the damage.
The targeted submarine is of the "Varshavyanka" class (Kilo according to NATO classification), known by the nickname "black hole" for its high ability to conceal and avoid sonar, and it is capable of carrying at least four "Kalibr" cruise missiles that Russia has used in extensive strikes targeting Ukrainian infrastructure.
A Turning Point in the War
This development comes amid escalating tensions surrounding U.S.-sponsored peace negotiations, with Ukrainian fears of pressure to accept harsh concessions.
Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk stated that targeting a submarine, described as "the hardest maritime target," represents "a new turning point" in the naval confrontation, noting that repairing the submarine will be extremely difficult as it requires removing it from the water, making it vulnerable to additional attacks, and pointing out that Russia has thus lost one of four submarines in Novorossiysk, three of which are capable of carrying "Kalibr" missiles.