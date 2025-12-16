أعلنت السلطات الأوكرانية، مساء أمس (الإثنين)، تنفيذ هجوم غير مسبوق باستخدام مسيّرة تحت الماء، أسفر عن تعطيل غواصة هجومية روسية من فئة «كيلو» داخل قاعدة نوفوروسييسك، التي تُعد أهم قاعدة بحرية متبقية للبحرية الروسية في البحر الأسود.

تفاصيل الهجوم

ونفذ العملية جهاز الأمن الأوكراني باستخدام مسيّرات بحرية تحت مائية من طراز «Sub Sea Baby»، مستهدفاً الغواصة أثناء وجودها في ميناء نوفوروسييسك، الذي نقلت روسيا إليه عدداً من سفنها الحربية لتجنب الضربات الأوكرانية المتكررة.

ونشر الجهاز مقطع فيديو يُظهر انفجاراً قوياً ينبعث من المياه قرب رصيف ترسو عليه غواصة وسفن حربية أخرى، وأكدت وكالة «رويترز» موقع الفيديو اعتماداً على تخطيط الميناء.

ردود أوكرانية

ووصف مستشار الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، ألكسندر كاميشين، العملية بأنها «المرة الأولى في التاريخ التي تُعطَّل فيها غواصة بواسطة مسيّرة تحت الماء»، معتبراً الهجوم إنجازاً نوعياً في الحرب البحرية.

ورغم فقدان أوكرانيا معظم أسطولها البحري، نجحت كييف في توظيف المسيّرات البحرية والصواريخ لإرباك أسطول البحر الأسود الروسي، ما أجبره سابقاً على الانسحاب من ميناء سيفاستوبول في شبه جزيرة القرم.

الموقف الروسي

من جانبها، نفت وزارة الدفاع الروسية صحة الأنباء عن تدمير غواصة في نوفوروسييسك، دون تقديم تفاصيل إضافية حول حجم الأضرار.

وتُعد الغواصة المستهدفة من فئة «فارشافيانكا» (كيلو وفق تصنيف الناتو)، المعروفة بلقب «الثقب الأسود» لقدرتها العالية على التخفي وتجنب السونار، كما أنها قادرة على حمل ما لا يقل عن أربعة صواريخ كروز من طراز «كاليبر» استخدمتها روسيا في ضربات واسعة استهدفت البنية التحتية الأوكرانية.

نقطة تحول في الحرب

ويأتي هذا التطور في ظل تصاعد التوتر حول مفاوضات السلام التي ترعاها الولايات المتحدة، وسط مخاوف أوكرانية من ضغوط للقبول بتنازلات قاسية.

وقال المتحدث باسم البحرية الأوكرانية دميترو بليتينتشوك إن استهداف غواصة، بوصفها «أصعب هدف بحري»، يمثل «نقطة تحول جديدة» في المواجهة البحرية، مشيراً إلى أن إصلاح الغواصة سيكون بالغ الصعوبة لأنه يتطلب إخراجها من الماء، ما يجعلها عرضة لهجمات إضافية، لافتاً إلى أن روسيا فقدت بذلك واحدة من أربع غواصات في نوفوروسييسك، ثلاث منها قادرة على حمل صواريخ «كاليبر».