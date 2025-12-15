حققت المبتكرة السعودية سالي الحربي إنجازاً علمياً دولياً بعد فوزها بالجائزة الذهبية في معرض سيؤول الدولي للاختراعات (SIIF 2025) عن مشروعها الابتكاري القائم على تحويل نوى التمر إلى مادة تدخل في تصنيع العظام الصناعية. ويأتي هذا الفوز ضمن سلسلة تكريمات دولية حصدتها خلال فترة زمنية قصيرة، شملت جوائز مقدمة من السعودية وبريطانيا وكوريا الجنوبية، في تأكيد على القيمة العلمية والتطبيقية للمشروع.

ويعتمد الابتكار على استخلاص كربونات الكالسيوم (CaCO₃) من نوى التمر وتوظيفها في تطبيقات طبية حيوية، بما يفتح آفاقاً جديدة لاستخدام الموارد الطبيعية في حلول صحية متقدمة، ويعزز توجهات الاستدامة والاقتصاد الدائري.

من القصيم بدأت الفكرة

تنتمي سالي الحربي إلى منطقة القصيم، أحد أكبر البيئات الزراعية في المملكة وأكثرها كثافة في أشجار النخيل، ومركز رئيسي لإنتاج وتصدير التمور إلى الأسواق المحلية والعالمية. في هذه البيئة، يحضر التمر كعنصر يومي في الحياة والاقتصاد، وتظهر نواته كجزء من المشهد الزراعي والصناعي المرتبط بسلاسل التصنيع الغذائي.

هذا الارتباط المباشر بالبيئة الزراعية أسهم في توجيه الفكرة نحو البحث في القيمة الكامنة لنوى التمر، وتحويله من منتج ثانوي إلى مادة ذات خصائص قابلة للتطوير الطبي. ومع انتقال الفكرة إلى المختبر، بدأت التجارب العلمية التي أثبتت إمكانية استخلاص مركبات كيميائية عالية النقاء تدخل في تصنيع العظام الصناعية.

وتعكس قصة سالي الحربي نموذجاً لابتكار ينطلق من البيئة المحلية في القصيم، ويتحول إلى مشروع علمي ذي حضور دولي، ويجسد قدرة الموارد الوطنية على إنتاج حلول طبية ذات بعد عالمي حين تتكامل المعرفة العلمية مع الواقع الزراعي.