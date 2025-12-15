The Saudi innovator Sally Al-Harbi has achieved an international scientific milestone after winning the gold medal at the Seoul International Invention Fair (SIIF 2025) for her innovative project based on converting date pits into a material used in the manufacturing of artificial bones. This victory comes as part of a series of international accolades she has received in a short period, including awards from Saudi Arabia, Britain, and South Korea, confirming the scientific and practical value of the project.

The innovation relies on extracting calcium carbonate (CaCO₃) from date pits and employing it in biomedical applications, opening new horizons for using natural resources in advanced health solutions, and enhancing sustainability and circular economy trends.

The Idea Originated from Al-Qassim

Sally Al-Harbi hails from the Al-Qassim region, one of the largest agricultural environments in the Kingdom and the most densely populated with palm trees, serving as a major center for producing and exporting dates to local and global markets. In this environment, dates are a daily element in life and the economy, and their pits appear as part of the agricultural and industrial landscape associated with food manufacturing chains.

This direct connection to the agricultural environment contributed to directing the idea towards researching the latent value of date pits, transforming them from a byproduct into a material with properties suitable for medical development. As the idea transitioned to the laboratory, scientific experiments began that proved the possibility of extracting high-purity chemical compounds used in the production of artificial bones.

Sally Al-Harbi's story reflects a model of innovation that originates from the local environment in Al-Qassim and evolves into a scientific project with an international presence, embodying the capability of national resources to produce medical solutions with a global dimension when scientific knowledge integrates with agricultural reality.