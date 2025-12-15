حققت المبتكرة السعودية سالي الحربي إنجازاً علمياً دولياً بعد فوزها بالجائزة الذهبية في معرض سيؤول الدولي للاختراعات (SIIF 2025) عن مشروعها الابتكاري القائم على تحويل نوى التمر إلى مادة تدخل في تصنيع العظام الصناعية. ويأتي هذا الفوز ضمن سلسلة تكريمات دولية حصدتها خلال فترة زمنية قصيرة، شملت جوائز مقدمة من السعودية وبريطانيا وكوريا الجنوبية، في تأكيد على القيمة العلمية والتطبيقية للمشروع.
ويعتمد الابتكار على استخلاص كربونات الكالسيوم (CaCO₃) من نوى التمر وتوظيفها في تطبيقات طبية حيوية، بما يفتح آفاقاً جديدة لاستخدام الموارد الطبيعية في حلول صحية متقدمة، ويعزز توجهات الاستدامة والاقتصاد الدائري.
من القصيم بدأت الفكرة
تنتمي سالي الحربي إلى منطقة القصيم، أحد أكبر البيئات الزراعية في المملكة وأكثرها كثافة في أشجار النخيل، ومركز رئيسي لإنتاج وتصدير التمور إلى الأسواق المحلية والعالمية. في هذه البيئة، يحضر التمر كعنصر يومي في الحياة والاقتصاد، وتظهر نواته كجزء من المشهد الزراعي والصناعي المرتبط بسلاسل التصنيع الغذائي.
هذا الارتباط المباشر بالبيئة الزراعية أسهم في توجيه الفكرة نحو البحث في القيمة الكامنة لنوى التمر، وتحويله من منتج ثانوي إلى مادة ذات خصائص قابلة للتطوير الطبي. ومع انتقال الفكرة إلى المختبر، بدأت التجارب العلمية التي أثبتت إمكانية استخلاص مركبات كيميائية عالية النقاء تدخل في تصنيع العظام الصناعية.
وتعكس قصة سالي الحربي نموذجاً لابتكار ينطلق من البيئة المحلية في القصيم، ويتحول إلى مشروع علمي ذي حضور دولي، ويجسد قدرة الموارد الوطنية على إنتاج حلول طبية ذات بعد عالمي حين تتكامل المعرفة العلمية مع الواقع الزراعي.
The Saudi innovator Sally Al-Harbi has achieved an international scientific milestone after winning the gold medal at the Seoul International Invention Fair (SIIF 2025) for her innovative project based on converting date pits into a material used in the manufacturing of artificial bones. This victory comes as part of a series of international accolades she has received in a short period, including awards from Saudi Arabia, Britain, and South Korea, confirming the scientific and practical value of the project.
The innovation relies on extracting calcium carbonate (CaCO₃) from date pits and employing it in biomedical applications, opening new horizons for using natural resources in advanced health solutions, and enhancing sustainability and circular economy trends.
The Idea Originated from Al-Qassim
Sally Al-Harbi hails from the Al-Qassim region, one of the largest agricultural environments in the Kingdom and the most densely populated with palm trees, serving as a major center for producing and exporting dates to local and global markets. In this environment, dates are a daily element in life and the economy, and their pits appear as part of the agricultural and industrial landscape associated with food manufacturing chains.
This direct connection to the agricultural environment contributed to directing the idea towards researching the latent value of date pits, transforming them from a byproduct into a material with properties suitable for medical development. As the idea transitioned to the laboratory, scientific experiments began that proved the possibility of extracting high-purity chemical compounds used in the production of artificial bones.
Sally Al-Harbi's story reflects a model of innovation that originates from the local environment in Al-Qassim and evolves into a scientific project with an international presence, embodying the capability of national resources to produce medical solutions with a global dimension when scientific knowledge integrates with agricultural reality.