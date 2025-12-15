Several regions witnessed the suspension of in-person classes today, transitioning to "remote" learning via the "Madrasati" platform for all students, based on reports from the National Center of Meteorology, which issued a red alert regarding the expected weather conditions in large parts of the Kingdom.



The General Administration of Education in the Eastern Province, Hafr Al-Batin, Jazan Region, the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation, and Bisha University in its colleges in the governorates of Al-Namas and Balqarn, as well as the General Administration of Education in Asir Region in all schools in Abha, Ahad Rufaidah, Khamis Mushait, Rijal Almaa, and Muhayil, and King Khalid University announced the suspension of in-person classes today (Monday) in all its colleges at the main campus and in the governorates.



The Education Department in Al-Baha Region and the General Administration of Technical and Vocational Training also announced the suspension of in-person classes.



This decision came based on alerts from the National Center of Meteorology, which indicated heavy rainfall in those areas, justifying this measure to ensure the safety of students, and noting the continuous monitoring of the rainfall situation in coordination with the relevant authorities.



Cold Wave



The National Center of Meteorology announced the arrival of the first cold wave of winter, which will affect various regions of the Kingdom at the end of this week, with temperatures potentially reaching zero degrees Celsius in the northern areas, following the rainy spell that began on Sunday and will continue until next Thursday, affecting all 13 regions.



The spokesperson for the National Center of Meteorology, Hussein Al-Qahtani, stated that the center will issue a detailed report on the drop in temperatures, including the expected range of the decrease and the effects of the cold wave on different regions, along with the necessary precautionary guidelines, urging everyone to follow the weather reports and alerts issued through the center's official channels.



Weather Fluctuations



Al-Qahtani indicated that reports show a noticeable drop in temperatures across most regions, ranging from moderate to very cold at night, especially in the northern and central areas and parts of the western and southern highlands.



He emphasized the importance of taking precautions and adhering to safety guidelines during this period, noting the possibility of frost formation in some northern areas and its impact on traffic and agricultural activities.



The National Center of Meteorology urged citizens and residents to continuously follow the latest weather updates and to prepare for the weather fluctuations accompanying the drop in temperatures in the coming days.