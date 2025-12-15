The National Center of Meteorology has warned of heavy rainfall in the Al-Baha region, accompanied by strong winds, a significant reduction in horizontal visibility, flash floods, hail, thunderstorms, and fog in the city of Al-Baha, and the provinces of Al-Qura, Al-Mandq, Baljurashi, Bani Hassan, Al-Aqiq, and the neighboring areas.



The center warned of moderate rainfall in the Al-Baha region, with accompanying effects including strong winds, near-zero visibility, flash floods, hail, and thunderstorms, affecting the provinces of the Tihama sector: Al-Mukhwah, Qilwah, Al-Hajrah, Ghamid Al-Zanad, and the neighboring areas.



The center indicated that the warnings will continue until 6 PM.



The opportunity for rain is favorable



In Riyadh, rain fell today on the capital, soaking the ground, while the sky remains overcast, and the opportunity for more rain is favorable.



Today, moderate to heavy rain fell in various parts of the Eastern Province and its affiliated centers, including the cities of Dammam and Dhahran, and the provinces of Buqayq, Al-Khobar, Dhahran, Al-Qatif, and Ras Tanura, with rain continuing and the sky still overcast.



Today, moderate to heavy rain fell in the Hail region, including the city of Hail and several provinces, centers, and villages, causing valleys and streams to flow, and the opportunity for rain remains favorable.